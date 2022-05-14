I'm A Beauty Editor & These Are The Cheap Beauty Products That Work As Well As Expensive Ones

While there are plenty of cheap beauty products that perform just as impressively as their luxury counterparts, there are just as many cheap products that aren’t worth your money. So, how do you sort out the worthy from the unworthy? You consult someone who’s devoted their career to interviewing dermatologists, peeking into the kits of makeup artists, and testing out products. I’m a beauty editor, and these are the cheap products that work just as well as the expensive ones.

Ahead, you’ll find 40 under-$25 beauty products for every part of your routine: cult-favorite mascaras, hair-smoothing oils, and more. I — as well as thousands of Amazon shoppers and countless other beauty professionals — have tested out these products and can vouch for their quality, effectiveness, and luxurious feel. In other words? You won’t regret trying them out for yourself.

01 A Tried-And-True Drugstore Primer That Hydrates With Squalane e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Okay, don’t overthink the ‘putty’ in this product’s name — there’s nothing silly about it. This poreless putty primer from e.l.f. features the powerhouse ingredient squalane, so not only does it keep your makeup in place with a velvety finish, but it’ll moisturize your skin, too. One buyer raved, “This instantly melted my textured skin into a satin matte smooth surface.” Yes, please.

02 A Fan-Favorite Brow Pencil With A Built-In Spoolie NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon This brow pencil with a micro tip and spoolie on the other end lets you draw in and brush your brows with precision. It’s a fan favorite on Amazon with 30,000 five-star ratings, and performs just as well as much-pricier competitors. Just choose your best match from eight shades, all of which have a smooth, matte finish.

03 A Best-Selling Concealer That Feels Silky & Smooth Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Amazon $7 See On Amazon This concealer wand may not technically be magic, but tell that to more than 90,000 shoppers who awarded it five stars. Reviewers rave about its concealing properties when it comes to redness, blemishes, dullness, and more, though it can be used for highlighting and contouring, too. Oh, and did I mention it promises up to 12 hours of coverage?

04 This 4-Piece Tweezer Set That’ll Last You A Lifetime Tweezer Guru Eyebrow Tweezer Set (4-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Each of these four pairs of stainless steel tweezers has a unique tip ranging from flat to pointed, and they come in a carrying case, so no more digging around your bathroom cupboard for that lone dull pair you got ages ago. With this set, you’ll be covered for everything from shaping your brows to treating your splinters, and since the tools are so high quality, they’ll last you a lifetime.

05 These Resurfacing Pads For Gentle & Effective Exfoliation In A Single Step Bliss - That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A spa-quality peel from the comfort of your home with results promised after just one use? Somebody pinch me. These resurfacing pads feature 10% glycolic acid, a gentle AHA that exfoliates skin and promotes a clearer, brighter complexion. To keep your skin from drying out, these pads also contain moisturizing vitamin E, glycerin, and calendula flower extract, and they couldn’t be easier to use: just swipe across your face, no rinsing necessary.

06 A Cleansing Balm That Brightens Skin With Japanese Pearl Barley JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon JUNO & Co.’s Clean 10 cleansing balm breaks down waterproof makeup and sunscreen, while the Japanese pearl barley in here can help brighten your complexion and reduce unwanted hyperpigmentation. It’s the perfect first step for a double cleansing routine, though it also makes an amazing standalone cleanser if you have dry skin.

07 An MVP Mascara That Adds Dramatic Volume & Length L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon $8 See On Amazon The wavy fiber brush on this fan-favorite Lash Paradise mascara help coat every lash to add dramatic volume and length. Not only does it have over 50,000 five-star Amazon ratings, but it’s a favorite with pro makeup artists, too. Choose between washable and waterproof options, and various shades of black and brown-black.

08 The Cult-Favorite Setting Powder Nearly 90,000 Shoppers Vouch For Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon You don’t need to keep multiple powders in your bag. This lightweight, loose face powder has been around for decades, and it’s all you need to set and bake your makeup. Despite only costing $6, it’ll make your finished look like it was achieved by a pro.

09 A Pack Of Hydrocolloid Patches That Treat Blemishes In Just Hours Dots for Spots Blemish Patches (24-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you haven’t tried hydrocolloid patches yet, you’re missing out on an easy and quick way to treat blemishes. Like stickers, they peel and adhere to your skin, adding a barrier to protect against further irritation while the hydrocolloid pulls out the gunk. In about six hours — or ideally, overnight — that spot will look a lot better; you’ll know because the transparent sticker will turn white. And that’s why these have over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

10 A Versatile Shadow & Blush That Can Also Work As A Highlighter theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Do you have multiple blush compacts and eyeshadow palettes cluttering up your makeup bag or bathroom counter? Consider this shadow and blush from theBalm, which moonlights as a highlighter, too. It’s a stunning alternative to a certain prestige-brand blush that costs almost double the price.

11 A 10-Piece Brush Set For Smoothly Blending Makeup Yoseng Makeup Brush Set (Set of 10) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These makeup brushes can be used with nearly any type of makeup, from loose or pressed powders to liquids and creams. The ergonomic, toothbrush-style handles are comfortable to use, and they’re chic enough that you’ll want to display them, too. Choose between an all black set or black with rose gold accents; either way you’ll love the way the super-soft bristles feel against your skin.

12 This Daily Vitamin C Serum For All Skin Types Timeless Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this vitamin C serum regularly for protection against environmental stressors, and enjoy a host of restorative benefits. It contains 20% vitamin C that’s stabilized by ferulic acid, an antioxidant, and the airtight, opaque container protects those active ingredients. It’s lightweight, doesn’t feel greasy, and enthusiastic reviewers call it “the bomb” and “nectar of the gods.”

13 A Bottle Of Lightweight Marula Oil To Nourish & Moisturize Skin Naturium Virgin Marula Face Oil Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an antioxidant-rich face oil at an amazing price, consider this face oil from Naturium. Marula oil is high in vitamin C, and this pick is lightweight and boasts a silky texture that absorbs easily into skin. Reviewers report that it works just as well as a pricier marula oils that cost four times as much as this one.

14 This Strengthening & Shine-Boosting Hair Mist Made Of Rice Water Hairfinity Rice Water Hair Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rice water has all sorts of benefits for your hair, and that’s the star ingredient in this Hairfinity hair mist. Designed to help repair damage and boost shine, this lightweight mist is sulfate-free, silicone-free, and safe for all hair types. It can also help reduce flaking, balance out your scalp, and works to promote healthier, stronger hair overall.

15 This Bentonite Clay Mask For A Deep-Cleansing Treatment That Draws Out Impurities Aztec Secret– Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon Mix this bentonite clay with apple cider vinegar or water for a DIY mud mask that purifies your skin and deeply cleanses your pores. You’ll quickly feel the tightening sensation it’s known for, and after about 10 minutes, you wash it off for skin that feels smoother and looks clearer.

16 5 Cult-Favorite Makeup Sponges For Less Than $10 BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can use these beauty sponges for almost any step of your routine — wet them to blend and dab liquid products, or use them dry with powders. Plus, you can wash and reuse them, and you get five in each set, so you’ll always have one on hand. Reviewers are particularly enthusiastic about this set, giving them over 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far.

17 This Pumpkin & Honey Mask For Smoother, Brighter Skin Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon With ingredients like pumpkin and honey (as the name implies), as well as sunflower oil and aloe vera, this glycolic acid mask is designed to exfoliate your skin and improve its tone and texture. Because of the honey, it won’t leave your skin feeling dry — and the pumpkin enzymes deliver immediate brightening results.

18 This Metallic Eyeshadow That Lasts All Day Long e.l.f. Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow Amazon $6 See On Amazon The rich sheen and luxe jewel tones of this liquid metallic eyeshadow will have you reaching for it regularly — but not too regularly since it promises to last all day long, a claim that many buyers attest to. It’s also quick drying, so once it’s set, you’ll be good to go — and glow.

19 A Stainless Steel Lash Curler With Extra Refill Pads Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a sturdy lash curler that does the job without pinching or tugging, this stainless steel curler is a fan favorite backed by over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It’s designed with a 48-degree angle to comfortably fit most eye shapes, and it even comes with extra replacement pads.

20 A Nighttime Serum With 10 Probiotics To Strengthen & Hydrate Skin MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Probio Ampoule Amazon $20 See On Amazon The probiotics in this serum work to strengthen and hydrate your skin overnight. It’s designed for you to wake up with more resilient and moisturized skin that, over time, looks brighter and smoother, thanks in part to the formula’s purple fruits and vegetables (yep, purple carrot, plum cabbage, eggplant, beet, and blueberry).

21 The Retinoid Gel That Reviewers Swear By For Clearing Up Acne Differin Gel Retinoid Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have acne-prone skin, Differin Gel is a derm favorite backed by over 50,000 enthusiastic reviews from shoppers on Amazon. The water-based formula uses adapalene, an ingredient that once required a prescription, to clear out clogged pores and reduce inflammation. It’s a great alternative to pricier retinoids, but it works just as well.

22 This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Strengthens Hair Bonds L'Oreal Paris EverPure Bonding Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you have damaged hair, why is finding the right shampoo and conditioner so tricky? Enter this set from L’Oreal Paris, which includes a shampoo and conditioner formulated to work together to repair weakened hair bonds (along with cleansing and conditioning, too). Plus, it’s sulfate-free, and therefore safe for color- and chemically treated hair.

23 A Daily Serum That Covers All Your Skin Care Bases Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon In addition to its all-star ingredient niacinamide, which works to fade unwanted dark spots and improve skin’s overall texture, this face serum from Naturium features a slew of skincare MVPs, like zinc, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to quell excess oil production without drying out your skin. Plus, it’s lightweight and silky, so you’ll enjoy using it from start to finish.

24 This Keratin & Argan Oil Treatment For Softer, Smoother Hair GK HAIR Global Keratin 100% Organic Argan Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon For less than $10, this lightweight hair serum calls on keratin and argan oil to nourish and soften dry, damaged hair. It has a smoothing effect that also adds shine, so it’s no surprise this is an Allure Best Of Beauty award winner.

25 A Full Coverage CC Cream With SPF 30 e.l.f. Camo CC Cream Amazon $14 See On Amazon This CC cream from e.l.f. promises medium to full coverage, along with SPF 30 protection, and some additional benefits you’d expect from a skin care product. It contains hyaluronic acid for hydrating, peptides to promote firmer skin, and niacinamide to even out your skin tone. It’s the perfect one-and-done product for your a.m. routine.

26 A Waterproof Eye Primer That Will Hold Your Shadow In Place All Day Long Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon We’ve all been there — eyeshadow that creases or fades before the night has even begun. With this popular eye primer, however, your shadow will look exactly like it did when you first applied it, even several hours later. No wonder it’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star ratings.

27 A Matte Liquid Lipstick That Stays Put For Up To 16 Hours Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick Amazon $9 See On Amazon How does a highly pigmented, long-lasting, matte lip sound? This liquid lipstick promises all of the above, and it comes in 36 distinct shades, ranging from neutral to bold. Pick a favorite or grab a few, and pop them in your makeup bag for on-the-go touch-ups — the precision point applicator makes it so easy. More than 40,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it five stars.

28 A Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer That Your Skin Will Drink Up Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your skin has been feeling uncomfortably dry, try this cult-favorite water gel from Neutrogena. It’s clinically proven to hydrate skin for up to 48 hours, yet it’s super lightweight and never greasy. It’s a fan favorite among drugstore beauty enthusiasts, and boasts nearly 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone.

29 This Fan-Favorite Makeup Spray That Mattifies Your Skin NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish Amazon $8.50 See On Amazon Over 60,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this NYX setting spray — and beauty editors and makeup pros love it, too. Not only does it lock your makeup in place for up to 16 hours, but it also helps mattify your skin to prevent unwanted shine from creeping through.

30 This Root Touch-Up Powder To Save You From Extra Trips To The Salon PROTÉGÉ Premium Root Touch Up Powder Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you dye your hair, you’ll appreciate this touch-up powder that can help you stretch the time between salon visits. It’s easy to brush on, and you’ll appreciate that it’s water-resistant, so you can dip into the pool or hot tub without it fading. Choose between five shades for a perfect match.

31 A Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Plump, Hydrated Skin Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon What’s better than a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum? A quadruple hyaluronic acid serum. This serum contains hyaluronic acid of different molecular weights to reach multiple layers of your skin, giving you next-level hydration. And unlike many HA serums that go for upwards of $100, this one won’t even cost you $20.

32 A Lightweight Face Oil Made With Soothing Blue Tansy Acure Seriously Soothing Tansy Night Rose Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon This luxurious night oil, which is made with soothing botanicals like chamomile and blue tansy, covers all your p.m. skin care needs — yet somehow, it costs less than $15 on Amazon. One buyer raved, “Amazing! When my skin is really dry, itchy, and irritated and every moisturizer stings and other oils aren’t enough, this gets my skin back on track like nothing else. Really soothing and calming”.

33 This All-Purpose Lotion You Can Apply From Head To Toe NIVEA Moisturizing Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon An intensely moisturizing cream that can soothe cracked heels and dry elbows and work as a facial mask or makeup remover? Say no more. Even better, the classic tin container makes it easy to use every last drop (which you will definitely want to do).

34 This Clay Mask That Uses Literal Volcanic Clusters To Clear Your Pores innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster Amazon $15 See On Amazon What are volcanic clusters, and why put it in a face mask, you might ask? Per the brand, it’s hardened lava turned into a fine powder, and it works to deeply cleanse skin and absorb oil and impurities from your pores. No need to spend hundreds of dollars on fancy face masks when this one exists.

35 A Lightweight Face Primer For Smooth-Looking Skin Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer Amazon $6 See On Amazon You can wear this pore-erasing primer underneath makeup, or on its own for a smooth matte look. Oh, and did I mention it’s also lightweight and breathable? The reviews are full of buyers who agree that it lives up to its “baby skin” name, and that it works just as well as more expensive mattifying primers on the market.

36 An Exfoliating Toner With Both AHAs & BHAs SOME BY MI 30 Days Miracle Toner Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are toners, and then there are toners. This 30-Day Miracle Toner is the latter. Thanks to a slew of skin care MVPs like tea tree oil, niacinamide, and an AHA, BHA, and PHA, it does a little bit of everything, including: exfoliating, clearing out congested pores, brightening, and so much more.

37 An Organic Lip Scrub In A Yummy Vanilla Flavor Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Scrub Amazon $11 See On Amazon This certified-organic lip scrub exfoliates with sugar and moisturizes with coconut oil and beeswax, leaving your lips feeling silky and smooth. Use it before applying lipstick for a super-smooth finish, or whenever your lips are feeling flaky and dry. Plus, it has a yummy vanilla scent.

38 An All-In-One Hairbrush You Can Use For Styling & Detangling Denman The Style & Shine brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a blend of natural quills and nylon bristles, this Denman brush works nearly identically to a certain version that costs almost 10 times the price. One Amazon reviewer gushed, “It leaves my hair softer, shinier, and feeling cleaner & looking fluffier on days I don't wash my hair. It's fantastic.” Well worth the under-$25 investment.

39 This Long-Lasting Eyeliner With A Super-Precise Tip NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Goodbye, smudge-y eyeliner — hello, smooth and sleek lines. This Epic Link Liner has an ultra precise tip, and it’s flexible, too, giving you ultimate control when it comes to artistic cat eyes and wings. It’s waterproof and matte once dry, so it’ll last all day long without smudging. Choose from black or brown shades.

40 An Organic Rosehip Seed Oil To Hydrate, Repair, & Soften Your Skin Cliganic USDA Organic Rosehip Seed Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon This certified-organic rosehip seed oil is so versatile. Containing antioxidants and vitamins A and C, it can be used to moisturize, repair, and brighten skin, or to soften the ends of your hair. Use it on the rest of your body as a moisturizer, too — just mix in a few drops with your go-to body lotion.