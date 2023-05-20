Hair accessory trends may come and go, but they’ll always be a fun and easy way to add some personality to your look or elevate a classic style. While the types of accessories to choose from largely remain the same (pins, clips, headbands, wraps) it’s the detailing like materials, patterns, and even placement that really defines the best hair accessories.

On the list ahead, you’ll find a mix of expert favorites, editor-approved picks, and of-the-moment trends that have made their way from the runways of New York to the red carpets of Hollywood. Personal preference and hair type certainly come into play when selecting which accessories you’ll add to your cart, but many of these offerings can be worn whether your hair is curly or straight, fine or thick, long or short.

To discover 35 of the best hair accessories you can buy on Amazon right now, just keep scrolling.

01 Classic Claw Clips In Assorted Neutrals LuSeren Large Claw Clips (Set Of 8) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Previously reserved for holding your hair back in the privacy of your own home, claw clips are the ‘90s trend that have made the biggest comeback. Everyone from models like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber to actresses like Yara Shahidi has made the claw clip their number-one accessory, and this set of eight clips ensures you always have one on hand. Amazon reviewers especially love that the larger size holds thicker and longer hair types with ease, and that they come in assorted neutral colors to go with any outfit. “Finally, something that can hold my thick hair, and they don’t dig into my head or anything,” one Amazon shopper wrote. Available Colors: 4

02 The Original Silk Scrunchies Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies (Set Of 6) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Elite Daily beauty editor Adeline Duff swears by these skinny silk scrunchies from Slip Silk. “They’re among some of the best hair ties I’ve tried — the silk material is so soft and gentle, they look really pretty, and when they’re fresh out of the package, they’re offer a nice, tight hold — even on my long, thick hair. That said, they do stretch out over time, but even once that happens, it’s still easy to wrap them around my bun or ponytail a few times to keep my updo secure.” Available Colors: 13

03 Cool Checkered Claw Clips That Feel Right On Trend Whaline Checkered Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “As I’m constantly putting my hair up in claw clips, I figured I’d use it to my accessorizing advantage,” says Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein. “These claw clips are the perfect size for my medium-length hair, they have a nice grip to them without leaving dents, and I’m obsessed with all three checkerboard prints in the collection. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on these, from friends and strangers alike!”

04 Real Silk Scrunchies That Come In 3 Sizes Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Amazon $18 See On Amazon “I added these silk scrunchies to my cart on a whim when I was seeking gentler alternatives to traditional hair ties, and they’ve turned out to be some of my favorite daily accessories,” says Goldstein. “They’re slightly oversized for an ‘80s-chic vibe, so even if I put my hair up into a simple ponytail or bun, it feels like a considered look. $18 may seem like a lot for three scrunchies, but they wash up pretty well in the washing machine (on delicate, in a garment bag, and hung to dry), and the genuine silk material doesn’t dent my fine-ish, bleached blonde hair. Plus, I love the chic color selections.” Available colors/styles: 37

Available sizes: Small, Large, Oversized

05 Mini Flower Clips For The Ultimate Springtime Look LINXI Small Claw Clips (Set Of 10) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Miranda Priestly may not find florals for spring to be groundbreaking, but in the form of hair clips, they make for a sweet addition when sprinkled throughout curls or used as an accent to a braided style. This mini set includes 10 pearl-studded flower claw clips that can be styled all at once to create a detailed hair look, or clipped in individually and off to the side à la Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023.

06 The Most Glam Way To Wear Snap Clips Kitsch Rhinestone Snap Clips (Set Of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Snap clips are a beloved ‘90s trend, and more recently, they’ve become the accessory of choice for the It girls of fashion week. These rhinestone-embellished clips can be used to hold back bangs or flyaways while adding a bit of sparkle to your look. One (or two) is all you need for a subtle approach, or you can collect several sets to create a headband-like effect as seen on the streets during Paris Fashion Week. Available Colors: 2

07 Stylish Satin Scrunchies That Won’t Pull Your Hair Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (Set Of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your usual high ponytail or low bun, a silk or satin scrunchie is casual enough to wear while you’re out running errands, but stylish enough that it’s become a street style staple during fashion week. These Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies strike the perfect balance between your typical hair tie that’s so thin it’s hardly noticeable and an oversized scrunchie that makes a bolder statement. Available in several neutral colors for finishing off a monochromatic look (though the brand does offer other textures and colors), satin scrunchies serve a practical purpose, too: Silk and satin hair ties (and pillowcases) reduce frizz and breakage on all hair types. Available Colors: 2

08 A Set Of Hair Pins That Blend Seamlessly Into Your Hair Frenchies Extra Soft French Twist Hair Pins (20-Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you want to skip the loud hair accessories entirely and stick with a classic bun or braided updo, these U-shaped hair pins from Frenchies are a professional staple. “They are legitimately the best hair pins you will ever find,” makeup artist and beauty expert Omayma Ramzy previously told the The Zoe Report, adding, “one pin will give you a stay-all-day bun.” Each pin has a microfiber coating that prevents it from sliding out, and they’re also available in black, brown, blonde, red, and gray colors to blend in seamlessly with your hair. Available Colors: 5

09 Satin Hair Scarves For All Your Wrapping & Styling Needs AWAYTR Satin Head Scarves (Set Of 4) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These satin scarves come recommended by Elite Daily beauty writer Jacquelyn Greenfield, who says: “Unless I have a braided protective style, I prefer using a satin scarf over a bonnet. The scarves in this pack are the best size for wrapping, styling, and accessorizing. And since the set comes with four, I like to use one for sleeping, another for laying and setting my edges, one in my gym bag, and another in an overnight bag, so I’m never without one when I’m away from home.” Available Prints: 21

10 Metallic Charms For Braids & Twists WXJ13 Metallic Hair Coils With Braid Rings (230-Piece Set) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Take a cue from celebrities like Kerry Washington and Issa Rae who accessorized braided hairstyles with a mix of rings, charms, and metallic wire wraps. If you can’t choose just one way to accessorize, this complete set comes with 230 pieces to switch up your look — from simple gold and silver cuffs to star and shell-adorned rings. These are also a favorite of Greenfield’s, who says, “When I’m in my boho and goddess braids era, I love adding these gems to my hair. This set is worth it because you have more than enough to last you for a couple of styles, so you won’t have to constantly go back to the beauty supply shop anytime you need more.”

11 XL Hair Ties That That Are Strong Enough To Hold Up Braided Styles REVLON Extra Long Black Hair Elastics (16 Count) Amazon $4 See On Amazon “Nothing is more tiresome than trying to fit an entire head of knotless braids into a tiny hair tie. I like to use extra-long elastics whenever I have a braided protective style, or my hair is in its natural state,” says Greenfield, who adds that “they’re thick and wide enough to ensure my braids don’t droop out of a pony and sturdy enough to keep all my type 4 curls in one place.”

12 Oversized Satin Scrunchies For Dressing Up Your Low Ponytail Gold Xiong Padishah Satin Scrunchies (Set Of 3) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For those who are all about ease when it comes to hair accessories, these oversized silk scrunchies are an especially flattering way to dress up the humble low ponytail. You can opt for a neutral scrunchie to pull off a monochromatic look, or try one of the sets that come with a bolder hue like yellow, pink, or teal for a fun pop of color. Available Colors: 10

13 Pearl Pins In Multiple Sizes BESARME Pearl Hair Pins (36-Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you want to make more of a statement with your hair pins, take a cue from actress Sydney Sweeney and opt for some pearl-accented pins. This Amazon set comes with 36 gold hair pins that are topped with various-sized pearls to decorate knotted updos, side-swept waves, and locs, while also helping to anchor your style in place.

14 Rhinestone Pins For Accessorizing An Updo EBOOT Rhinestone Hair Pins (40-Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If pearls aren’t your thing, consider copying Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rhinestone-studded slicked-back ponytail. This set of 40 rhinestone hair pins means you can go for an all-out glam moment like Ralph or add them more sparingly for just a touch of sparkle. “Wore these for my birthday in my braids and it was perfect,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave the pins five stars. “I got a lot of compliments.”

15 The Must-Have Hair Elastics For Creating Mini Braids Youxuan Mini Hair Elastics Amazon $7 See On Amazon At this point, every celebrity on the festival scene has accessorized their beach waves with baby braids. You can keep it simple with two face-framing mini braids, or copy model Alessandra Ambrosio by adding multiple baby braids throughout your hair. No matter how you wear them, itty bitty elastic bands are essential for securing smaller sections of hair. Available Colors: 7

16 A Star Clip Accessory Perfect For Your Next Night Out AEGYPIUS Hollow Star Hair Clips (Set Of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon During London Fashion Week, logo hair clips were spotted among fashion show attendees as a way to dress up simpler rhinestone and pearl pins. If you’re not willing to part with several hundred dollars on a Versace statement pin, try a geometric design instead like these shooting star clips, which are less than $10 on Amazon. Available Colors: 2

17 Mini Hair Bows In Every Color Aileam Velvet Hair Ribbon (Set Of 10) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Adding a hair ribbon to an updo has been the go-to red carpet style for celebrities like Florence Pugh and Vanessa Hudgens. Each of the bows in this velvet hair ribbon set is pre-tied and attached to a scrunchie, making it easy to copy the trend — whether you’re going for a sleek top knot or a more casual half-up style with waves.

18 Pearl Embellished Clips For Every Occasion LAXIZAR Pearl Hair Clips (Set Of 18) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Another way to accessorize with pearls, this set of 18 barrettes comes with a mix of tiny pearl-accented bobby pins and larger pearl-embellished snap clips for when you want to make a statement. The set’s versatility has helped to earn it more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many reviewers noting that they work on thinner and thicker hair textures alike. “These are absolutely beautiful and great value for the money,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, adding that the clips “hold my hair well.”

19 A Multi-Use Hair Wrap Harewom Hair Wrap Amazon $10 See On Amazon The larger size and stretchy material of this hair wrap gives you more versatility when it comes to how you can wear it — an attribute that helped earn it more than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Also earning it points is the 24-color shade range, which includes neutrals like black and navy as well as an assortment of bright and pastel colors like turquoise and lavender. “It’s very soft, stretchy and versatile,” one Amazon reviewer commented, adding, “I have locs and it is long enough to completely cover long, thick hair.” Available Colors: 24

20 A Customizable Claw Clip ACC Planet Personalized Rhinestone Claw Clip Amazon $30 See On Amazon The resurgence of ‘90s and early ‘00s fashion has extended into the beauty world, too. And for hair, that means plenty of rhinestones and claw clips — both big and small. To master two trends with one clip, try this rhinestone-embellished law clip, which is customizable. Start by selecting a color for your claw clip (try the tortoiseshell for the ultimate Y2K accessory), then choose from 11 rhinestone colors to personalize your clip with your name or a fun slogan (a perfect moment for Paris Hilton’s “That’s Hot,” IMO). Available Colors: 8

21 The Easiest Way To Wear An Oversized Hair Bow Furling Pompoms Oversized Bow Clips (Set Of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you prefer your bows to have an oversized effect, these bow clips make it easy to dress up your hair (and they go especially well with half-up styles). “Absolutely adorable bows,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “The quality is really good and sturdy, and the material is silky,” they added, while emphasizing that they work great on thick, curly hair. Available Colors: 11

22 The Best Pearl Claw Clips DEEKA Pearl Claw Clips (Set Of 5) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a more decorative take on the claw clip, this set comes with five pearl-embellished options to dress up any look. The elegant clips come in several different sizes to better suit different hair lengths and textures, but they also give you more styling possibilities, too.

23 The Prettiest Pearl-Accented Headbands LOVNFC Knotted Velvet Headbands (Set Of 6) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For Gossip Girl devotees, this set of knotted headbands is the easiest way to copy Blair Waldorf’s sartorial choices. Not only do you get six headbands in this set, but you also get two different textures: a soft knitted fabric and a velvet style that’s embellished with pearls. Available Colors: 3

24 A New Way To Wear Butterfly Clips EneQutum Pearl Hair Clips (Set Of 2) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not ready to fully dive into the ‘90s hair trends? These pearl butterfly hair clips are a more subtle nod to the rainbow minis and oversized flouncy butterflies of hairstyles past. And if butterflies aren’t your thing, the brand also makes a variety of other bejeweled clips, including several pretty floral designs. Available Styles: 13

25 A Set Of Headbands With A Front-Knot Detail Tobeffect Wide Headbands (Set Of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These knotted headbands are cute enough to wear as part of your outfit, but also serve as a practical way to keep your hair off your face during workouts. Made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, the headbands are extra stretchy, but won’t slip or slide around as you’re moving — plus, they come in a range of colors and patterns. Available Colors/Prints: 7

26 A Bridal Hair Comb That Can Dress Up Any Updo (Or Low Knot) JAKAWIN Hair Comb Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shorter and longer hair lengths can add this hair comb to a variety of styles for a more formal event like a wedding. “It’s absolutely beautiful and added just the right amount of attention to my hairstyle,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave the crystal and pearl-flower comb a five-star rating. “I did have to use a good bit of bobby pins to make it stay because it’s heavy. However, it bends and moves so you can adjust it accordingly.” Available Colors: 4

27 Knotted Headbands To Match Every Outfit VELSCRUN Knotted Headbands (Set Of 12) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you regularly make headbands a part of your look, this set of 12 comes with enough options to match every outfit. Each set of knotted headbands features patterned designs, too, which can serve as a subtle way to add some color to an otherwise neutral ensemble. “Can wear all day with comfort and have gotten lots of compliments,” wrote Amazon reviewer who added that they turn to these headbands “multiple days” each week. Available Colors/Prints: 5

28 A Red Carpet-Worthy Crystal Hair Piece Denifery Hair Vine Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want something more elaborate, channel actress Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars beauty look, which included a crystal hair piece pinned onto loose waves. This hair vine helps you create a similar effect, with its customizable copper wire design that allows the crystal and pearl embellished piece to be shaped to fit your hairstyle. You can, of course, use traditional bobby pins to hold the crystal hair piece in place, but the set also includes three matching crystal and pearl pins if you want to add even more sparkle. Available Colors: 3

29 A Set Of Multicolor Hair Ties For Your Next Cardio Class The Hair Edit Soft Rolled Ponytail Holders (Set Of 10) Amazon $7 See On Amazon “I am obsessed with these hair ties and will dig past everything else to find them,” says Elite Daily editor Lauren Beach. “They're gentle on my hair and snap back into shape well. They come in great colors, too!” Made of a softer-than-usual fabric found in most hair ties, these are still surprisingly sturdy — and bound to become your new go-tos.

30 Hair Chains To Take Your Style To The Next Level Chunyin Rhinestone Hair Chains (6 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing your hair in breads or you’re letting it flow, these rhinestone hair chains will take your look to the next level. Straight out of the early aughts, these chains have tiny clips at the top, so they’re actually very easy to put in (no particular skills required). One Amazon reviewer commented, “Love how these add such a beautiful dimension to a formal updo! I used them in braided strands and they looked amazing! The barrette attachment is easily hidden and stays secured well! LOVE.”

31 The Classic Bobby Pins Everyone Should One Goody Ouchless Hair Bobby Pins (50-Count) Amazon $3 See On Amazon An absolute essential, you can match these classic Goody Ouchless Bobby Pins to your hair color for a subtle way to hold back flyaways. Or, you can make them part of your look by pairing contrasting blonde pins with dark hair (or vice versa) and arranging the pins in whatever pattern you can dream up. “I love the gold pins,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Adds a little something to a plain style.” Among the 10,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers say that you can count on these to work with short, long, thin, and thick hair types. Available Colors: 3

32 The Royal Way To Wear A Headband Ivyu Velvet Padded Headbands (Set Of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you want to elevate your look with the simplest of accessories, a velvet headband is Kate Middleton-approved. This set of padded velvet headbands comes in six classic colors, from black and navy to pastel pink and a soft green that let you add a touch of color to any neutral look. The plush design not only gives the headbands a more dramatic look, but also allows for a more comfortable fit behind the ears.

33 A Do-It-All Updo Kit Burmax Soft’n Style Hair Accessory Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon If sleek top knots are a part of your weekly routine, this travel-friendly updo kit is a must-have. “It is literally the best thing I’ve ever found on Amazon,” hair stylist Sara Clemente previously told The Zoe Report, adding, “I have about 10 on me at all times.” For less than $15, the mini kit includes metal duck bill clips to hold sections of your hair while you’re styling, hair nets, and a selection of hair pins, bobby pins, and elastics in various colors — each in its own tiny compartment.