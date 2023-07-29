With the never-ending stream of beauty products flooding the market, finding your new go-to — whether that’s in skin care, makeup, or hair care — can seem like an impossible task. Not only does it involve a lot of trial and error, but it can also end up getting pretty pricey as you make your way through just a fraction of even one brand’s offerings. That’s where mini samples and pre-packaged sets come in, to give you a chance to try something on your beauty bucket list without parting with all of your cash. But Astral Brands is taking things a step further with a curated box of five best-selling skin, makeup, and nail products across several different brands — all in full-size bottles. Yes, you heard that right: The Clean Beauty Favorites Box includes full-size versions of each of the five products selected, and while the set is valued at $142, it’s currently available for $59.

What’s In The Box?

Each of the products ahead was selected for two reasons: it’s already been proven to be a best-seller, and the clean formulas are cruelty-free and made of mostly botanically derived ingredients.

COSMEDIX Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser

The Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser from COSMEDIX is one of Hailey Bieber’s favorites (her facialist, Melanie Grant, even used it as part of Bieber’s pre-wedding skin care routine) for gentle exfoliation that gets skin glowing without drying it out. Lactic acid is the cleanser’s hero ingredient, which is a milk-derived AHA that targets unwanted hyperpigmentation as it removes dead skin cells without causing irritation. Also in the formula is tea tree oil, which is said to help minimize excess oil production, while neem and turmeric extracts can potentially combat breakouts and brighten the overall complexion. While the cleanser is free from common irritants like sulfates, parabens, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances, it does contain peppermint essential oil to naturally give the cleanser a refreshing scent.

PÜR On Point Mascara

If you’re looking for a mascara that helps to condition your lashes as it adds definition, there’s PÜR’s On Point Mascara. The hourglass-shaped wand bulks up sparse lashes by building length and volume as you wiggle the brush from root to tip, but it’s the formula itself that’s most impressive. In addition to several nourishing ingredients like glycerin, olive oil, hemp seed oil, and vitamin E, the mascara uses biotin to help prevent lash fallout and a fermented extract from marine organisms that, according to the brand, helps protect against exposure to pollution. Soothing ingredients like aloe have also been included in the mascara, while potential irritants like parabens, gluten, petrolatum, and mineral oil have all been left out. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Aloette Beauty Sleep Overnight Cooling Treatment

When your skin needs a bit more pampering, slather on this moisturizing overnight treatment. The gel-like cream contains aloe to help create that cooling effect as it hits your skin, while a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives (including hyaluronic acid, squalane, shea butter, vitamin E, and soybean oil) work to draw in moisture and seal it into your skin. The cream, which was designed to be left on for 15 minutes before massaging the rest into your face, is also packed with plant and fruit extracts like chamomile, green tea, and cranberry to help calm skin and provide additional antioxidant protection.

butter LONDON Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment in Victoria Plum

Jelly nails and barely-there polishes in line with the “quiet luxury” trend are having a moment, and they also happen to be incredibly easy to achieve on your own. Butter LONDON’s Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment is a customizable polish that’s formulated with an encapsulated nail care complex (made up of hydrolyzed vegetable protein, acai berry extract, vitamin E, and the amino acid, arginine) to moisturize and strengthen brittle nails. The Clean Beauty Favorites Box comes with the Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment in ‘Victoria Plum,’ a sheer berry color that gives you the “quiet luxury” look with just one coat or a more colorful, jelly-like effect with two to three layers. The polish is free from 10 potentially irritating and harmful ingredients: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, TPHP, parabens, and gluten.

butter LONDON Extra Whip Hand And Foot Treatment

Because no manicure (or pedicure) is complete without a rich moisturizer, you’ll also find this Extra Whip Hand And Foot Treatment from butter LONDON in the box. The pale pink cream has a champagne scent for a spa-like experience at home, and it’s formulated with shea butter, cocoa seed butter, niacinamide, and caffeine to hydrate dry skin with just a pea-sized amount.

Shop The Clean Beauty Favorites Box