15 Summer Style Essentials You Can Buy On Walmart.com

You’ve got vacations booked, friend reunions planned, and even a few playlists on deck. All that’s missing is the perfect summer wardrobe. During the warmer months, your closet should be filled with key pieces that can be easily worn, no matter what sort of antics you’ve got planned. With the right collection, putting together the ideal hot looks shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you start with the basics. A good pair of denim shorts, a flowy, breathable dress, and a pair of functional yet fashionable footwear are all crucial elements that will help you nail the summer style assignment.

If the concept of a summer capsule wardrobe seems daunting, have no fear. With Walmart.com as your style destination, you’ll be able to nab every item on your shopping checklist without worrying about stressing out your bank account. That’s because Walmart not only has a fabulous assortment of all your summer must-haves, they’re affordable to boot. This means that, in addition to your seasonal classics, you’ll have room in your budget for trendy pieces like chain strap handbags and rompers (and maybe even a second pair of sandals!).

Ready to earn your well-deserved title as a summer fashion icon? Read on for 15 essential pieces to shop from Walmart.com, along with tips on how to style them.

Clea Dress Levi's $65 $32 See on Walmart A breezy, tiered dress is a necessity during summer because it’s comfy enough to throw on whenever, but can easily be dressed up with the right accessories. Plus, it makes a great layering piece, meaning you can keep it in your closet beyond the warm season.

Harlene Ruched Sport Sandal Circus by Sam Edelman $70 $40 See on Walmart Comfortable footwear that can be worn with everything from a dress to shorts is key, and you get that with sporty sandals. The padded sole allows your feet to be pain-free, even if you’re walking around until sundown (gotta love those long summer nights!).

Evelyn Cinch Bra Papaya Clothing $17 See on Walmart Sports bras have evolved into stylish, versatile pieces that can also be worn outside of the gym, and we’re totally here for it. The ruched detailing is giving us 2000s vibes, so wear it with flared jeans and platform flip-flops for the ultimate throwback look.

High-Waisted Jean Shorts Levi's $45 See on Walmart What’s a summer wardrobe without a great pair of denim shorts? Whether you pair these with your favorite sneakers or wedge sandals, you can’t go wrong with some trusty Levi’s.

Yellow Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Scoop $18 $14 See on Walmart There’s just something about a pair of gold hoops that elevates a look, even if you’re just in jeans and an old t-shirt. It’s a classic accessory that manages to evoke old-school glamour while still feeling completely modern all at the same time.

AC/DC Short Sleeve T-Shirt Scoop $15 $12 See on Walmart Summer is the time for live music and general rock n’ roll, which means you’re going to need a concert tee in your closet. Tie a knot in the front and wear it with a mini skirt and you’ll be, as AC/DC says, “livin' easy and lovin' free.”

Wrap Skirt Free Assembly $22 $17 See on Walmart A chic wrap skirt is the kind of piece to have if you need something that’s ideal for brunch with the fam, a work meeting, and everything in between. Choose from solid or print options for an easy mix-and-match.

Rhinestone Embellished Sport Sandal Scoop $22 See on Walmart Like the idea of a sport sandal, but want something with a little more pizzazz? Say hello to this embellished rhinestone style.

Sweater Tank Top Scoop $15 See on Walmart The dainty scallop hem and crochet-style knit on this top brings sophistication to the quintessential summer tank. Shorts, skirts, or trousers, the style options are endless.

Destructed Denim Bermuda Shorts Scoop $24 See on Walmart Prefer a longer hem on your summer jorts? Get yourself a pair of Bermuda-style denim, and wear them with a crop top and strappy sandals.

Resin Chain Crossbody Bag Scoop $25 See on Walmart Get in on the current chain strap bag trend without breaking the bank. This crossbody bag is perfect for holding everything you need, whether you’re running errands or on a weekend adventure with your crew.

Strappy Romper Free Assembly $34 $26 See on Walmart Going to a beach house bash? This Free Assembly romper, which is made from 100% organic cotton, will no doubt make you the style star of the party.

Original Trucker Jacket Levi's $80 $70 See on Walmart As hot as the weather can be during the day, it’s always a good idea to have a light jacket on hand for the possibility of cooler nights. A classic denim jacket should be mandatory for everyone’s closet.

Palm Leaf Drop Earring Amrita Singh $40 $20 See on Walmart These gold palm leaf earrings will make you want to book a vacation ASAP. Wear them with a halter dress and espadrilles for an unforgettable summer look.