The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is finally here. The show, which was recorded in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 8, is airing on TV and online Sunday, Dec. 2. With performances from Halsey and appearances from Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, and more, fans of the annual show are pumped to see what the lingerie line has in store for this year's extravaganza. With Kendall Jenner walking in the show this year, are the Kardashians at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Kris Jenner has been there in the past while Jenner walked in order to give us more of that excellent "you're doing amazing sweetie" content, and it looks like she didn't disappoint this year, either.

As of the beginning of the show's broadcast on Dec. 2, the family was nowhere to be seen, but there was a possibility that fans would get a glimpse of the family later on in the show, if they were there. The show is famously private and guards the models' various looks (other than the fantasy bra, which is being modeled by Elsa Hosk this year) from the public leading up to the show, so no videos from behind-the-scenes or during the filming have been posted by any of the Kardashian family members. Any other time, that'd be the go-to hint as to whether the Kardashians would be attending any big event, but that's a no-go for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

So, was anyone there to support Kendall Jenner as she walked down the runway? You bet your rhinestone babydoll there was! Momager Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble sat in the audience to root for Kendall.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And let me tell you, Kendall Jenner looked like a damn dream walking down that runway, so there's no doubt that Kris Jenner was beyond proud of her daughter:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, really, can we just talk about how fierce she looked this year?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Work it, girl.

The last time Kendall Jenner walked in the show was in 2016. Kris Jenner was there to represent the fam.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fashion show has been a topic on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past, as well.

Leading up to the 2016 show, Kendall got into a big fight with Caitlyn Jenner that resulted her in disinviting Caitlyn from attending.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Caitlyn had apparently let word slip that she was walking in the show, and it turned into a big story that took the spotlight away from Victoria's Secret (and Jenner) and onto Caitlyn.

"I'm very mad at you about something, so," Jenner said in the clip posted in 2016. "Did you publicly, did you have your publicist announce that you were going? Because I don't know how everyone knows, and now it's a huge story, and I'm actually pissed at you. OK, well then you knew that was gonna happen and that's so annoying. OK, well then I don't want you to go." A lot of people assume that I get jobs from my family, but it's actually kind of the opposite. It made me have to work even harder to get what I wanted, so I get scared that if my dad goes, that's kind of a media frenzy. And now it's kind of all blowing up."

"You're gonna take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me? Thank you. No, you can't! You can come to the f*cking afterparty. You can't come."

Eesh. Well hopefully there was less ~drama~ this year for Kendall. No matter what though, she totally crushed it.