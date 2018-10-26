After the debut season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina thoroughly explored Sabrina's fateful decision between the power of the witching world and the freedom of the mortal realm, the final moments of the first season set up an even darker Season 2... and not just for Sabrina. Aunts Hilda and Zelda also find themselves wrapped up in some messy, supernatural scandals during the Season 1 finale, which will definitely shake things up when the show returns. So, why did Zelda steal Father Blackwood's baby in the final moments of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 1? Let's talk about why this surprising act could change everything going forward.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss details from the Season 1 finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina's Aunt Zelda Spellman is introduced as a strict authoritarian and a devout acolyte of the family's satanic coven, the Church of Night. Whereas Sabrina and even Aunt Hilda often find fault in the ruthless and regressive demands of the Church of Night and its leader Father Blackwood, Zelda is obsessed with keeping her standing in the coven. That's why it was so surprising to find out that Zelda kidnapped and hid Father Blackwood's baby at the very end of Season 1. And that decision may very well upend the entire Church of Night in the future.

About halfway through the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we find out that Zelda Spellman's primary vocation is actually as a midwife, and a particularly skillful one at that — Father Blackwood notes that she has never once lost a baby. Throughout the second half of the season, Zelda assists Lady Blackwood in her pregnancy, revealing to Father Blackwood that she is pregnant with twin sons. While this is all going on, Zelda and Father Blackwood also begin a secret affair with one another.

In the end, Lady Blackwood does give birth to twins before dying in childbirth, but Zelda decides to lie to Father Blackwood and say only one of his children was born. This is because the firstborn twin is actually a girl, not a boy as Zelda had predicted, and Zelda feared that Father Blackwood would harm or even kill his daughter since he has made it clear that he wants a male heir to lead the Church of Night. So while Father Blackwood celebrated the birth of his son Judas with the rest of the warlocks, Zelda revealed to Hilda that she wanted to raise the female twin in secret... although Hilda did not seem so keen on the idea.

And this hidden baby may actually become the key to upending everything that we know about the Church of Night. Father Blackwood will continue to groom his son, Judas, to become the heir to the coven's leadership, but he remains unaware that the rightful heir is being hidden and protected by Zelda. Then, there is also Prudence — Father Blackwood's eldest daughter, albeit out of wedlock. In Season 2, it looks like Zelda may turn away from Father Blackwood even more, and she could possibly even stand against him to claim the Church of Night for his daughter rather than his son. So, yeah, get ready for things to get conniving next season.