Hopefully, this isn't the first time most of us are hearing about sexually transmitted infections. Chlamydia. Gonorrhea. AIDS. Herpes. Syphilis. HPV. These are the common STIs most of us have come to know over the years through sex ed classes or personal experience. But, apparently, there's one common STI most of us have never even heard of: mycoplasma genitalium. What is mycoplasma genitalium, you ask? Allow me to explain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the STI was first discovered in the early 1980s. It's recently been brought to public attention as researchers in the UK worry it could possibly develop into a "superbug" (kind of like the untreatable gonorrhea we've been fearing).

The STI is widely unknown compared to others such as chlamydia and gonorrhea... which is alarming because a significant percentage of the U.S population has MG. "We’ve all heard of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis," says sexual health expert and founder of Rouse Condoms, Scott Petinga. "Interestingly enough, when you compare it to gonorrhea or chlamydia, 2-4% of the population has MG, according to the CDC, but only half a percent has gonorrhea. So for something that is four to five times greater and very few people are aware of it. Yeah, I think it’s problematic."

The reason a lot of us haven't heard about MG as much as we've heard about other STIs is because there isn't as much known about it. While condom-less penetrative sex is definitely one of the main causes of the STI, Petinga explains researchers still are unsure about other ways it can be contracted. Furthermore, even if you do have it, figuring it out will be extremely difficult. Especially if you live in the U.S. "I think the tricky part is, as of right now, the U.S does not have an FDA approved test in order to determine if you have it or not," explains Petinga. That being said, CNN reports that a clinical test for the infection has become available in the past year which is a fantastic start.

While it's asymptomatic for the most part, MG manifests itself differently in men and women. "In men, it causes inflammation of the urethra. It could also lead to discharge from the penis and pain when urinating," explains Petinga. "Some of the studies that I’ve read, when it comes to the effects on women, [say that there] is inflammation but more so on the cervix and the pelvis. I think the most alarming [effect for women] is infertility issues as well as medical practitioners having concerns with pre-term delivery." A 2011 study published in PLoS Pathogens, confirms Petinga's assertion be explaining the STI can cause cervicitis (AKA a cervical infection), infertility and inflammatory disease in women.

But, again, the infection is usually asymptomatic. "Most Americans might not even have the symptoms because, often times, you won’t have any of the discharge or the inflammation so you have a tremendous amount of the population who are unaware of the disease but are also not symptomatic," says Petinga. "It’s on the inside. Like I said, I’ve seen multitudes of studies and people talking about it and they don’t have the discharge and they don’t have the inflammation so they were unaware that they have MG. And most facilities if you do go in to get STD testing, particularly in the U.S, they do not test for MG."

Yeah, a combination of not having symptoms, never getting tested for it, and not even knowing the STI exists isn't exactly ideal.

All of the concern surrounding MG right now stems from a cry from British health officials to have us get more informed and help stop the spread of the STI before it turns into a "superbug." Because of the lack of knowledge about the STI, people are going to the doctor with MG and doctors are mistakenly treating them with Chlamydia drugs. In turn, MG infections are developing a resistance to antibiotics. Dr. Mark Lawton, the clinical lead at the Liverpool Center for Sexual Health, told CNN this phenomenon is making MG even stronger than it already is.

So how do you protect yourself from contracting this undetectable and potentially untreatable infection? YOU WEAR A CONDOM, DUMMY. Please, for the love of God, wear a condom.

