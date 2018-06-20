In the last eight years, Instagram users have become accustomed to browsing photography, GIFs, and video clips throughout the IG app. But on Wednesday, June 20, the photo-sharing app announced a new feature, which will bring it face-to-face with YouTube, Vimeo, and other video streaming sites. So you're probably wondering what IG TV is, and you should know, it's definitely going to change the way we 'gram.

Instagram announced the launch of IG TV, a new feature which will allow users to upload long-form videos, according to the press release.

More to Come.