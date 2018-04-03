On Tuesday, April 3, in San Bruno, California, a shooting was reported at YouTube's headquarters. The San Bruno Police Department confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that they "are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive." Laticia Soto, a spokeswoman for the police department, told The New York Times that "it is an active situation" and that, at the time, "pretty much" all they could say is that police were responding.

On their press communications Twitter account, Google, which owns YouTube, wrote, "we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Reports of the shooting began around 1 p.m. PT. It is unclear at the time if a shooter is still active or if there were casualties. A witness told KRON4, a local news station, that they heard 20 shots. ABC7 News reported that there were multiple injuries but no known fatalities, according to a source, as of 2 p.m. PT.

Footage shows people being evacuated from the campus, where 1,700 people work, and leaving the building with arms up. Multiple YouTube employees also posted their accounts of the situation on social media.

"Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers," Vadim Lavrusik, who works in product management for YouTube, tweeted just before 1 p.m. ET. About 15 minutes later, he tweeted, "Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now."

More to come.