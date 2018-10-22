Like breathing, walking or blinking, having sexual fantasies is very much part of the human experience. That's right, people. Whether we'd like to admit it or not, sexual fantasies are perfectly normal and we all have them. In fact, according to a recent study, we can learn a lot about who we are based on them. In a recent study of over 4,000 Americans, sex educator and researcher Justin J. Lehmiller looked into what sexual fantasies mean about your personality. His results were pretty dang interesting.

The more than 4,000 people Lehmiller surveyed online for his study came from all sorts of backgrounds. From members of the LGBTQ+ community to straight people to conservatives to liberals to 18 year olds to 87 year olds, nobody was excluded.

So, what were people asked in this huge survey? Well, for starters, they were asked to describe their favorite sexual fantasy in their own words. Additionally, they were also asked to answer 369 other questions mostly regarding all of the other things they could possibly have had fantasies about.

On top of the sexual questions, the participants were also asked to give some information on their personality types. This meant they rated how much they related to each of what psychologists call "the big five" personality traits.

What are "the big five" personality traits, you ask? Allow me to share: extroversion, openness to experience, conscientiousness, agreeableness, and neuroticism. In the end, he found that people's personality types were deeply interconnected with their sexual fantasies. “Our fantasies seem to tell us something important about who we are and where we are in our lives at any given moment,” Lehmiller told HuffPost.

You can read about his findings in more detail in his book, Tell Me What You Want, but I'll give you a brief summary below.

Neuroticism Stocksy/Kayla Snell If you're neurotic (AKA suffer from a lot of stress and anxiety), Lehmiller found that you're more likely to fantasize about a calming sexual experience with a loving partner. “Neurotic people fantasized more about passion and romance, perhaps because feeling desire puts them at ease and allows them to relax and enjoy the activity,” Lehmiller told the Huffington Post. “Neurotics fantasized less about having group sex and trying new things, perhaps because these activities involve elements of uncertainty, which can be stressful.”

Agreeableness Stocksy/Liliya Rodnikova The tendency towards making other people happy for agreeable people definitely translates to the bedroom, according to Lehmiller's findings. “Their fantasies involve more themes of mutual pleasure. They really want to see their partners enjoying themselves and be absolutely sure that everything is safe and consensual,” Lehmiller told HuffPost. “Agreeable individuals also have far fewer fantasies about emotionless sex and taboo activities.”

Openness to Experience Stocksy/Micky Wiswedel People who are adventurous in their daily lives are just as adventurous in the bedroom, according to Lehmiller. “People who are high in openness — meaning they tend to be curious and imaginative by nature — tend to have the most variability in their sexual fantasies,” Lehmiller told HuffPost. “They fantasize about almost everything you can think of, from conventional sex acts to things that are sexually taboo. It seems that if you like to try new things in real life, you like to try new things in your sex fantasies too.”

Conscientiousness Stocksy/michela ravasio Conscientious people tend to be very detail oriented in their daily lives so, it's no surprise that their sexual fantasies are anything but vague. “As with everything, conscientious people were detail oriented in their fantasies as well,” Lehmiller told HuffPost. “For example, they paid more attention to the settings in which their fantasies took place. In bed they have a tendency to conform to norms. Conscientious folks were less likely to fantasize about BDSM and taboo sex acts.”

Extroversion Stocksy/GIC According to Lehmiller's findings, extroverts are just as sociable in their sexual fantasies as they were in their daily lives. “Extroverts fantasized more about threesomes and other forms of group sex, as well as various forms of consensual nonmonogamy," Lehmiller explained to HuffPost.