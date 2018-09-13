Another day, another epic sneaker drop. (Would you expect anything less?) But what makes this one extra special isn't just its cool color palette or perfect-for-fall details; it's the fact that it comes with matching pieces that can be worn above the waist too. Vans' Festival Satin sneakers are for the sneaker and bag and streetwear lovers alike, so even if you're not in the market for some new footwear (in which case, teach me your ways), it just might offer up something else that will pique your interest.

Because I am literally always on the hunt for new shoes to add to my ever-growing collection, let's start with the sneakers. Both Vans' Skh-Hi Reissue and Classic Slip-On styles were reimagined in three new color ways that are all kinds of luxe, rich, and ornate. Think of all of your favorite colors to wear for fall and chances are you'll find them on at least one of the offerings from this collection. The best part is that each color way features a base hue that's super versatile and wearable so crafting outfits around each one won't give you a huge head ache.

The Vans Sk8-Hi Reissue will come in black, red, and cream hues, all of which will also feature beautiful satin floral detailing. The detailing itself takes shape in beautiful jewel jones and its slick, luxe gloss renders the shoes perfect for fall and winter. The black style features a contrasting gold outsole and black leather side swoosh, the red style features a black outsole and leather swoosh, and the cream style features a cream outsole and leather swoosh.

Vans

The Classic Slip-Ons are available in the same color ways and detailing. Aside from the missing laces and low-top silhouette, the other main difference between them and the Sk8-Hi's in the collection is the outsole colors. The cream and red styles' outsoles remain constant, but rather than featuring a gold outsole the black pair features a matching one.

Vans

No matter which shoe silhouette you go for, you're going to get some ornate party-perfect kicks.

In terms of the collection's other offerings, a hoodie, jacket, and backpack are also part of the lineup. The hoodie comes in a cherry red hue and features the VANS logo in the same print as the detailing on the shoes. The jacket is decidedly more intricate stylized; it looks to be a water-resistant material and features a button-up front, collar, and slit pockets. The bodice of it is black while shite stripes accentuate each arm and red and green floral designs adorn the front. It'd look great paired with a printed dress or black jeans and is one of those pieces that can be dressed up or down easily.

Vans

Finally, there's the backpack. It looks slightly smaller than your average carryall and is composed of shiny black and gold fabrics. the same flowers that adorn the button-up hold court on the front of the backpack.

The collection is set to drop in October, though no official release date has been announced. Keep your eyes peeled on Vans' website!