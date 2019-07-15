Unbelievable Prime Day Deals That Are Cheap AF

You've been waiting all year for it: Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived! From midnight PT on Tuesday October 13 through Wednesday October 14, there will be thousands of deals going live around the clock. Deals so incredible, in fact, that many will be bigger and better than the ones you'll find on Black Friday. And because the deals are timed and stock is limited, you'll want to be prepared to add to cart as soon as a new one catches your eye.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the massive selection, though, so to ensure that you find exactly what you're looking for, we've compiled all the best Prime Day deals into one place. However, below is where you'll find some of the most unbelievable sales happening right this very second— plus keep checking back as we'll keep this page constantly updated as Prime Day continues. Think about how much holiday shopping you'll be able to check off your list for your friends and family (or even yourself)!

Pssst: If you'd rather browse the wide selection and countless categories on your own, you can click here to shop Prime Day deals on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

85% Off The Google Pixel Go Laptop Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop $1,333 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Google Pixelbook Go is ultra-thin and ultra-light — just 2 pounds — and can operate for up to 12 hours before needing to be recharged. Plus, it's earned tons of high reviews, so if you're looking for a computer you can take anywhere, you'll want to hop on this deal fast.

82% Off This MicroSD Card SanDisk 400 GB MicroSD Card $250 $45.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The SanDisk microSD card can upgrade the storage on your phone or tablet, so you can take more photos and videos, without having to transfer them. It'll also speed things up, so you can use apps at a much faster rate. And if you snag it now, you can save over $150.

23% Off This Acupressure Mat ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 $16.90 | Amazon See On Amazon This supportive foam mat can naturally reduce headaches and muscle tension by massaging pressure points — all you have to do is lie on it for up to 30 minutes and let the magic happen. With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say a lot of people swear by it for pain reduction.

29% Off These Febreeze Air Fresheners For Your Car Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips (4-Pack) $16 $11.20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your car smelling fresh in an instant (and on a budget) by simply snapping on these Febreze air fresheners right onto your vent. With this set, you'll get four total clips, two of each scent: Shimmer (a beautiful floral) and Fresh (an invigorating blend of clean notes). Best of all, there are settings that let you decide how much fragrance wafts out.

28% Off These Magic Eraser Sponges Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean Variety Pack, 6 Count (2-Pack) $16 $11.37 | Amazon See On Amazon Each of these two variety packs comes with six Magic Eraser sponges: two extra durable ones, two bath scrubbers, and two kitchen and dish scrubbers — everything you need to clean your home from top to bottom.

49% Off This Personal Water Filter You Can Use Anywhere LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $20 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight and portable, the Life Straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more. With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, this popular personal filter is sure to sell out fast.

77% Off A Pack of 50 Disposable Face Masks Single Use Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack) $34 $7.83 | Amazon See On Amazon For today only you can get 50 disposable face masks for well under $10. These single-use-only face masks have garnered a five-star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.

56% Off The Fitbit Versa Smartwatch Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch $159 $69.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa smartwatch. It has a 4.5-star overall rating with more than 14,000 reviews in total and comes in five different colors.

61% Off This 400-Count Pack Of Baby Wipes Babyganics Baby Wipes, Unscented (400-Count) $22 $8.44 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up with this 400-count pack of Babyganics Baby Wipes, which are formulated with gentle plant-based ingredients. Pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested, they're free of artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Plus, they have over 2,700 glowing Amazon reviews.

80% Off This Seamless Thong By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pure Seamless Thong Panty $12 $2.40 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek, seamless thong is completely invisible under clothes. Fans rave about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) on major discount.

73% Off A Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette $28 $7.56 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following. Pick it up now at nearly 75% off — and act fast because you know this iconic bra is going to sell out fast.

69% Off These Calvin Klein Men's Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Boxer Briefs $29 $9.14 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of fans, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and majorly on sale for Prime Day. While the sale lasts, you can get these briefs for under $10 — that's a whopping 69% off. These come in tons of colors, and even packs of two for more value.

72% Off This 3-Pack Of Highly-Rated Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) $34 $9.59 | Amazon See On Amazon High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set of three is just $9 — that's $3 a pair. It's backed by over 4,000 reviews, has a 4.5-star rating, and comes in tons of colors.

76% Off A 7-Pack Of Calvin Klein Seamless Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Pure Seamless Bikini Panty (7-Pack) $35 $8.37 | Amazon See On Amazon These seamless bikini panties, from an iconic brand, come in a convenient seven-pack so there's one for every day of the week. They're ultra-comfy and best of all, have more than 300 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Score the deal before it sells out.

65% Off This Seamless Calvin Klein Scoop Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette $38 $13.30 | Amazon See On Amazon This super-smooth scoop-neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.4 stars.

61% Off A Lightly Lined Bralette Made From Soft Cotton Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette $44 $16.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Calvin Klein bralette is reviewer approved. Made from soft and breathable cotton, the lightly lined bralette features lightly molded cups, a criss-cross back, and the classic Calvin Klein logo on the band.

30% Off 6 Pairs Of Under Armour Performance Socks Under Armour Adult Performance Tech Low-Cut Socks (6 Pairs) $22 $15.40 | Amazon See On Amazon These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient six-pack and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

55% Off These Sony Wireless Headphones Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $196 $88 | Amazon See On Amazon With noise-canceling technology, an up-to-35-hour battery life, and a comfortable design, it's no wonder that these wireless over-ear headphones from Sony have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with more than 6,300 reviews on the site.

46% Off A Smart Plug That Lets You Voice Control Appliances TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug $15 $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. These plugs come with the backing of 7,000 Amazon reviewers, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

41% Off This 100-Pack Of K-Cup Coffee Pods Happy Belly Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Pods (100-Count) $30 $17.54 | Amazon See On Amazon These medium-dark roast coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. They boast more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, and you can get them cheap during Prime Day only.

30% Off A Steam Mop That'll Make Floors Spic-And-Span BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop $90 $62.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9% of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It boasts more than 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

30% Off This Reusable Food Storage Bag That's Eco-Friendly Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, 15 ounces $12 $8.39 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on your use of single-use plastic with this handy Stasher reusable sandwich bag. Made of 100% silicone that's non-toxic, it's safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, as well as in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it's got 10,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

42% Off A Contigo Insulated Travel Mug Contigo Snapseal Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 Ounces $15 $8.60 | Amazon See On Amazon This spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for seven hours, or cold for up to 18. It's no wonder why it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with more than 4,000 reviews.

42% Off These Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II $343 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have reviewed these wireless Bose headphones that have earned a 4.5-star rating, and for a limited time only, you can get your hands— and ears— on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise-cancellation technology, but they are also compatible with Alexa voice control.

33% Off This Bioderma Micellar Water Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water $15 $9.90 | Amazon See On Amazon A great micellar water is a staple in any medicine cabinet — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It cleanses, removes makeup, and even better, won't irritate sensitive skin. It's earned 1,900 Amazon reviews and a 4-star rating, so you know it's got to be good.

30% Off A Cult Favorite Acne Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. $17 $11.90 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Drying lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

30% Off A Collection Of 3 Soothing Facial Mists By Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Spritz Mist And Glow Facial Spray Collection, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) $21 $14.70 See On Amazon Complete with three sprays in cucumber, lavender, and rose, Mario Badescu's facial mist collection is a great deal any day, and during Prime Day, they're on sale for less than $15. They've won an ultra-high 4.5-star rating — join the 5,000 reviewers who swear by these mists for gentle facial hydration.

30% Off The stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner That Reviewers Love stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22 $15.40 | Amazon See On Amazon This stila waterproof liquid liner is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies) and won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it. With this fantastic deal, you can see why more than 10,900 Amazon reviewers gave it a stellar 4.4-star average rating on the site.

35% Off A Biolage Hair Repair Spray Biolage Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Oz. $23 $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This Biolage hair renewal spray is formulated with strengthening keratin to help repair dry, over-processed, and damaged locks. It has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite stila Mascara stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara $23 $16.10 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, this luxe mascara has amassed something of a cult following for its lash-lifting formula. And since it's marked down by 30%, now's the time to stock up.

40% Off A Redken Leave-In Hair Conditioner Redken One United All-In-One Multi-Benefit Treatment, 5 Oz. $25 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates dry strands, and protects against heat damage. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and you can grab it on sale right now.

30% Off This Instant Eye Tightener By Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, 1 Oz. $38 $26.60 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite instant eye-tightening cream is 30% off during Prime Day 2020. Not only does it moisturize, but the peptides in this formula temporarily help smooth skin and reduce under-eye puffiness within minutes, leaving you looking fresh for big events. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about this eye cream.

51% Off Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel, 8.5 Oz. $39 $19.11 | Amazon See On Amazon With 600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Amazon fans have dubbed this "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating agents: glycolic (for brightening) and salicylic (for clearing your pours). It also has a subtle refreshing scent.

30% Off This Lash Growth Serum By Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL $65 $45.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite eyelash serum from Grande Cosmetics uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in just four to six weeks. It has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

30% Off An Eyebrow-Enhancing Serum That Boosts Growth GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition and boost growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — it's earned 700 reviews and an impressive 4-star rating.

38% Off A L'Occitane Gift Set Packed With Beauty Products L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit $79 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift, but at this low price, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for a luxe night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, a face serum, hair repair shampoo and conditioner, and more.

42% Off A Waterpik Water Flosser With 45,000 Reviews Waterpik Water Flosser $69 $39.93 | Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why; the device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

27% Off A 6-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Blades Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) $22 $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

30% Off The Highly-Rated Gillette Venus Razor — Plus 3 Cartridges Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor $23 $16.06 | Amazon See On Amazon Gilette's extra smooth razor is one of their most popular models, and if you act fast you can get it for 30% off during Prime Day. This razor also comes with three additional cartridges, so you won't have to shell out for replacements anytime soon. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers gave this razor high marks, and noted that it's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

35% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Cartridges For Sensitive Skin Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Refills (8-Pack) $25 $16.06 | Amazon See On Amazon Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're on sale. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

30% Off A 12-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Razor Cartridges Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) $34 $23.79 | Amazon See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blades are on discount, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation.

38% Off This Highly-Rated Hair Epilator Braun Silk-epil 5 $79 $48.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras, including a bonus bikini trimmer. It also has a massage function and built-in light, and — best of all — it boasts 2,200 reviews and a 4-star rating.

57% Off This Powerful Shark Vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum $395 $169.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This wildly-popular Shark vacuum has won over 5,500 reviews and a 4.-5 star rating on Amazon for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for more than half off its normal price.

69% Off A 2-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (2-Piece Set) $419 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating, this Samsonite two-piece luggage set is on sale for 69% off while Prime Day lasts. With side-mounted (and TSA-compliant) locks, spinner wheels, and a hard-side design, these durable suitcases will protect all of your valuables. This set comes with one 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch suitcase — all at an unbeatable price.

73% Off A 2-Suitcase Set By Samsonite Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage Set (2 Pieces) $426 $114.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece hard-sided suitcase set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews. The full-size and carry-on suitcases are expandable, and the spinning wheels make them a breeze to maneuver. And at such a deep discount, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

68% Off This 3-Piece Set Of American Tourister Luggage American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (3 Pieces) $437 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 21-inch carry-on and two larger 24- and 28-inch pieces, this hardcase luggage collection will have you covered (and your belongings protected) whenever you're ready to hit the road again. With 1.5-inch expansion and four multidirectional spinner wheels on each one, getting from point A to point B just got a whole lot easier. Plus, it's all backed by a 10-year limited warranty and a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers on Amazon.

44% Off Crest Whitening Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $50 $27.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

44% Off The Oral-B Electric Toothbrush With Smart Capabilities Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $98 $54.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 4,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

68% Off Crest's Professional-Grade Teeth-Whitening Treatment Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light $125 $39.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest's most professional teeth-whitening treatment is on sale for Prime Day for a whopping 67% off. The kit comes with 10 Whitestrip treatments and light activator that weakens stains and whitens teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.

58% Off The 3-Quart Instant Pot Ultra Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart $119 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

35% Off The Asus VivoBook Laptop ASUS VivoBook Laptop, 11.6-inch $200 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an affordable, yet impressive laptop? Try this ASUS, which boasts 64 gigabytes of storage and a 10-hour battery life. It also features a clear-as-day 11.6-inch screen with a high-definition webcam.

34% Off The HP Chromebook Touchscreen Laptop HP X360 Chromebook Laptop, 14-Inch $379 $249.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This touchscreen laptop from HP is so versatile, you can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and it can be controlled with just the touch of your finger. Normally costing about $400, this best-selling laptop is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day, making it one of the day's best tech deals.

80% Off Echo Auto With 6 Months Of Free Unlimited Music For Your Car Echo Auto With 6 Months Free Amazon Music Unlimited $97.93 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Now 80% off, the Echo Auto is ready to improve your time in the car. Just place the slim device in your car's air vent with the included clip and enjoy ad-free music (You get six months of Amazon Music free with purchase). You can also use voice command to hear the news, make to-do lists, and more.

55% Off The Amazon Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 $89.99 $44.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Now half off, you can pick up this compact Amazon Echo Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

62% Off The 3rd Generation Echo Dot Echo Dot, 3rd Gen $49.99 $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.