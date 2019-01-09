I love me a good, petty celebrity throwdown, don't you? Especially when it involves a Jersey Shore cast member and a former A-lister who just debuted a new reality show. You totally want to know who I'm talking about now, don't you? Well, here's the deal: Keto King Vinny Guadagnino attended the MTV premiere party for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (his own show airs on the network, too) and while he was there, LiLo apparently passed on taking a photo with him. And the video of Vinny Guadagnino's reaction Lindsay Lohan snubbing him is all types of hilariously shady, and you really need to see it because I promise it will make your day.

The clip — which Guadagnino posted to his Instagram story — starts off with the Jersey Shore star spilling the tea to a guy named Joey.

"So Joey, I tried to get a picture with Lindsay because I wanted to say, 'That’s how you get a picture with Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b*tch," Guadagnino explained. "So, she gave me the whole, like, 'one minute' meaning like, that was a 'no.' It was a soft 'no.' Don't f*cking 'one minute' me. Like. I’ve 'one minuted' people before I know what 'one minute' means. So I didn’t get the picture with her, so that’s how you get denied for a picture by Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b*tch.?"

I seriously love this guy so much. Watch:

BAHAHAHA. So perfect! And also... really sis? One viral dance vid that turned into a social media challenge and suddenly you're too cool for school? Guadagnino is a legit legend if you ask me, so you should be proud to snap a picture beside this reality him, Linds! Then again, maybe Vinny should cut her some slack considering it was her premiere and maybe she was just genuinely held up with something else. Who knows?

Anyway, in case you somehow missed the whole #DoTheLiLo thing, you can check out the Mean Girls star's iconic moves here:

TocoTV on YouTube

I mean, this clip is from September and I still don't know what to say. Except for maybe... grool!

Anyway, check out some of the fans who decided to take on the LiLo challenge:

For the record, I'm totally down with the creative license some of these guys took with their music selections. I mean, I'm not sure why, exactly, but Lady Gaga's "Shallow" really lends itself well to LiLo's side-stepping, hair-flipping vibe.

Honestly, the whole viral challenge was just so amazing, and one of those things that really made me love the internet. I mean, even Busy Phillips and Kelly Oxford gave Lohan's signature moves a go from the confines of someone's kitchen.

I could watch that all day.

Of course, as well all know, Guadagnino's got a patented dance move of his own:

Hmm. Are you guys now thinking what I'm thinking? That these two should totally have a dance-off? Or maybe even their own dance-off show?

And if so, who do we need to call to make that happen?

Whatever. I'm getting cheese fries. And in the meantime, feel free to check out the first episode of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club below.

It's set in Mykonos, b*tch.