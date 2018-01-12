This Video Of Kris Jenner Dressed Up As A Mime On 'KUWTK' Is So Funny – EXCLUSIVE
Kris Jenner can do no wrong. Whether you love to hate or hate to love her, you've got to admit, this woman is one tough cookie. Even if you disagree with her decision to catapult her children into megastardom, there's no denying she's done a pretty good job with it. She's THE boss. Maybe that's why this video of Kris Jenner dressed up as a mime is so freaking hilarious to me.
As we all know, Jenner's kids love to play jokes on her. We've seen her daughters smash cakes on her head, throw flour in her hair, and play prank after prank on their momager. Sure, her kids pick on her, but it also kind of looks like Jenner loves it. And hey, if she can be this energetic, spontaneous, and playful after everything she's seen in her lifetime, then good for freaking her.
In an exclusive clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner dresses up as mime and follows Khloé around her home. To be honest, her costume is amazing. She totally transforms into a legit mime, and even nails some of the traditional mime poses.
Somehow, she actually remains silent the entire time. Take a look.
Not bad, right? I've weirdly watched the part where she sticks a phone charger in her mouth, like, three times. Khloé described her mom's attitude perfectly when she said,
Sound advice, KoKo.
Considering I follow the entire Kardashian/Jenner family on all of their social media accounts, I knew about Jenner's epic costume back around Halloween. You guys KNOW Kris Jenner loves a good, themed party and never does anything half-assed.
When it comes to managing all of her children's lives, Jenner says it's not something she takes lightly. Especially now that Khloé is having her first child, Jenner has been doing a lot of reflecting. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the kind of parenting advice she's passing on. Jenner explained,
And what's Kris Jenner's number one rule to life, love, and happiness? FAMILY. COMES. FIRST. Keep, up people.
She said,
As much as this woman loves being a mom and a manager, she says her favorite role is "glam-ma" to all of her grandkids.
She added, "When your babies have babies, it's magic. It really is."
Tune in for Kris' wild antics and more with two nights of Kardashians this week! Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
