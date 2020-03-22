Social media has always been a way to unite people, whether through photos or statuses. But when TikTok took over the scene, users came to bond over their love of song, dance, comedy and more. In 2019, the app saw a lot of traction thanks to viral "dance challenges" like "Spooky, Scary Skeletons," "Hey Julie," "Obsessed," and "The Git Up" — not to mention the many TikTokers who gained fame thanks to their awesome dance moves. TikTok stars, including Charli D'Amelio, David Dobrik, and Chase Hudson became household names and even went on to make some of the best TikTok collaborations with celebrities.

TikTok has been around since 2016, but really gained popularity in 2019. Now, it's 2020, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys began slaying with their talent, while others like Jimmy Fallon struggle to keep up with TikTok trends.

Luckily, D'Amelio and Dobrik — along with other TikTok stars — have been gracious enough to lend their expertise to help celebs channel their inner social media star. Check out 6 of the best TikTok collabs with celebs below.

Jennifer Lopez and Charli D'Amelio J. Lo obviously doesn't need any guidance in the dance department, but she enlisted the help of D'Amelio to help her #JLoSuperBowlChallenge go viral in February 2020. D'Amelio — who idolizes Lopez — later admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was so nervous, she even forgot a few moves the first time they tried out the dance.

Selena Gomez and Holly H Gomez can captivate thousands of people in an audience, but didn't quite have the whole TikTok thing down when she collabed with Holly H in December 2019. The girls danced to Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," and regardless of Gomez's adorably messy moves, she clearly had a blast.

Alicia Keys and Liza Koshy Keys and Koshy absolutely nailed a dance together in January 2020, but are you surprised?

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, and David Dobrik Kardashian's oldest son joined TikTok in January 2020 in the most epic way — with the help of Dobrik, a TikTok extraordinaire. Kardashian didn't let Mason have all the fun, and joined her son and Dobrik to try their hand at the "Renegade" challenge.

Jimmy Fallon and Charli D'Amelio D'Amelio dropped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in March 2020 and flawlessly demonstrated some of the most famous TikTok dances. Her best, though, was when Fallon jumped in to collab with her on the "Oh Na Na Na."