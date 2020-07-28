DoorDash spicing up your summer by offering weekly deals through the beginning of September. There are even freebies from go-to national chains like Chipotle and Cheesecake Factory. To get in on the action, check out these DoorDash Summer of DashPass deals to take advantage of the six-week event.

As of Monday, July 27, DoorDash DashPass subscribers have access to exclusive deals. If you're not familiar, DashPass is a subscription service which offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees year-round on orders of $12 or more from eligible restaurants. During the Summer of DashPass, you can score the freebie by heading to the "DashPass Summer Favorites" at the top of DoorDash app, which is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. There's no minimum purchase necessary and the deal is not valid for pick-up.

Here's what you can expect for the deals:

Week one runs from Monday, July 27 through Sunday, August 2, and it kicks off the event with an offer of a free meal of up to $15 from a local restaurant. Select code "Summer of DashPass" at checkout.

Week two runs from Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 9, and in that time you can take advantage of a complimentary slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory when you place an order of $12 or more. Use promo code “CHEESECAKE20” at checkout.

Week three runs Monday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 16, and it's good for a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) entree at Chipotle. Use promo code “CHIPOTLE20” at checkout.

Week four runs from Monday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 23, and it'll get you $20 off your next pick-up order. Select promo code "DDPICKUP20" at checkout.

Week five runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30, and you can get $15 off a convenience order from stores such as Walgreens and 7-Eleven. Use promo code "ESSENTIALS20" at checkout.

Week six runs from Monday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 6, and the final deal is $15 off pizza orders from participating restaurants, which you can view in the "DashPass Pizza Favorites" carousel to find a spot you'd like to order from. Use promo code "PIZZA20" at checkout.

DoorDash

For all the fine print details on the promotions, check out the Summer of DashPass's terms and conditions. If you aren't a DashPass member yet, don't fret. You can sign up on the DoorDash DashPass website for $9.99 per month to get exclusive access to the freebies and deals offered during the summer event.

When accepting deliveries, you'll want to follow the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. You'll want to limit in-person contact if possible, which includes paying online or over the phone if possible. It's also recommended to wash or sanitize your hands after you accept your food delivery.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.