IDK about you, but I spent a hefty portion of this holiday season sat on my couch, lounging and deep-diving into the world of TikTok. I avoided downloading the app for quite some time, but after hearing there was some can't-miss beauty content, I finally did it, and I'm 100% obsessed. I laughed, I learned, and now I'm recommending it to you. If you need a little convincing, I've rounded up a few of the best TikTok makeup videos to binge-watch, whether you're seeking useful tutorials or just a good laugh. The cool thing about TikTok is that there's a ton of variety, so you can learn a cut crease eye from one user and crack up at another's questionable blending skills. It's all in good fun!

BTW, you don't need to make a TikTok account to download the app and scroll through, so even if you don't see yourself making and uploading videos, it's still a great app for fun video content. If you're looking to learn some beauty tips and techniques, there are a ton of talented professional and aspiring makeup artists on TikTok posting mini-glam tutorials.

Exhibit A? @glam_by_gigi_'s fiery cut crease tutorial, which she makes look SO easy!

Another fave of mine is @heyyalyssa's glitzy green eyeshadow look. Seriously, does glitter not make everything better?

I find @christiejaymua's brow hack videos incredibly helpful. In this one, she shows how to measure eyebrows to get the shape just right:

BTW, beauty brands use TikTok, too! @tartecosmetics posts tutorials using all their latest products, like their recent collaboration with Lele Pons:

If you're into the whole pimple-popping thing, users like @eeesthetics even post extraction videos. Watch if you dare!

Of course, I'm personally a big fan of @madisonmoxleycomedy's ~natural~ beauty routine:

LOL, JK! I mean, I am a fan, but Moxley's video is meant to parody ~perfect~ beauty gurus and over-the-top makeup routines. Honestly, as much as I love a good tutorial, the comedic beauty content is my fave part of TikTok.

For example, @teresagillcrist's red lip stain fail had me cackling. Anyone else ever have a similar product removal fail?

I also LOL'd at @cameronwhitebeauty's accurate depiction of what it feels like to accidentally stab your eye with your mascara wand. The worst:

I know I'm not the only one who relates to @wowpaopao tring out an oxygenated face mask. The bubbles really take over, y'all:

Lastly, be sure to watch @brennanjuhan's makeup tips video to hear her ~secret message~ to women. WE ATTACK AT DAWN!

Moral of the story? YouTube and Instagram have their places in the world of beauty content, but if you want quick-form content and a good laugh, TikTok is where it's at!