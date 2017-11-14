The Supreme Court Picked Up An Abortion Case & You Should Pay Attention

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Supreme Court agreed to pick up a First Amendment case out of California. The case, NIFLA v. Becerra, is officially classified as a free speech case at the base level, but it's around an abortion case. In fact, there are countless other similar cases being argued across the country. And the Supreme Court's ruling in NIFLA v. Becerra could have serious repercussions for women's reproductive rights.

But before we get into what the potential outcomes could be, let's go over the history of this case. In 2015, the state of California passed the Reproductive FACT Act. According to Slate, that law mandates that the 200 crisis pregnancy centers in the state are required to tell patients whether they are in the possession of a medical license — and to inform all patients that California subsidizes birth control and abortion services.

A crisis pregnancy center (CPC) is essentially a pro-life center that often pops up right next to abortion clinics. The goal of CPCs is to dissuade women who find themselves pregnant from getting abortions and to help women get necessary support (be it medical, financial, or emotional) to help the woman go through with pregnancy. The problem with CPCs is that many often provide inaccurate medical information, such as that abortions lead to cancer, in their crusade to stop any and all abortions from happening, reports have shown.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NILFA), which operates 110 of these CPCs in California, is arguing that the FACT Act infringes on their First Amendment rights by forcing the centers to disclose the other options that are available for women who finds themselves unexpectedly expecting.

California isn't the only state that's dealing with a similar law being challenged by pro-life groups. This summer, a federal judge in Illinois ruled that a law that would require CPCs to "promote abortion" is unconstitutional, because, as the judge described it, such a law forces a specific viewpoint on a pro-life entity.

The fact that this case is going to the Supreme Court is paramount for a few reasons. Not only could the decision of this case create precedent for all other pro-life organizations that are arguing their side, it will be the first time that we see the latest Supreme Court Associate Justice, Neil Gorsuch, vote in an abortion-related case.

Gorsuch was appointed to the Supreme Court following the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016. Scalia was a highly conservative and controversial judge, and his death led to a mad scramble by the Obama administration to nominate a progressive before his term was up. The Senate, however, was able to dissuade the confirmation of Barack Obama's pick Merrick Garland, instead waiting for Donald Trump's pick. Neil Gorsuch was confirmed on April 7 to the delight of many conservatives, and his vote in the upcoming NIFLA v. Becerra will set the tone for his tenure as the newest Supreme Court justice.

In 2016, NIFLA v. Becerra went to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, and the FACT Act was deemed constitutional in a unanimous vote. The court stated that the law was put in place to uphold a high standard for anything involving medical practices and is in no way promoting abortion on any individual.

But the fact that the Supreme Court decided to pick up the case at a federal level could signal a major turning point for the law. If the court rules in favor of NIFLA, that means that CPCs can continue to spread false facts on the "side-effects" of abortion and only give women a limited scope of what their options are if they happen to become pregnant. And because this is the Supreme Court, the ruling could be used at the advantage — or disadvantage — of all CPCs nationwide. So this is kind of a big deal, and it's something we should all be paying attention to.