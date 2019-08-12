If you are a member of Bachelor Nation, chances are you're still catching your breath after all that went down in the most recent Bachelorette finale. From Hannah Brown picking Jed over supreme dreamboat Tyler Cameron, to Jed turning out to be shady AF, to Hannah shooting her shot with Tyler and asking him out for a drink — it was a lot. Not that I'm complaining. But all that had to be peak drama, right? Nope, because now I'm wondering which partner Tyler Cameron is most astrologically compatible with after he was spotted cozying up with Brown and Gigi Hadid just three little days apart. Yep, you read that right.

Here is how it all went down. According to Us Weekly, a source told the publication Brown invited Cameron over to her place for that post-finale drink on Aug. 1. This was seemingly confirmed when Cameron was photographed leaving her apartment the following morning. For fans of this rekindling, there was plenty to be excited about. Then, just a few days later, news broke that witnesses on Twitter had spotted Cameron on a date with supermodel Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn. They followed that up with a second date the next day, and this time they were seen bowling. According to an E! News source, “Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler.” This same source went on to explain, “They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.” Ruh roh.

Odds are you have an opinion on which date is better suited to Cameron, but what do the stars have to say about these pairings? Cameron was born January 31 under the sign of Aquarius, which, if you have ever dated an Aquarian, you know they are a unique sign that needs a perfect fit in order to be happy in a relationship. As it turns out, one of his recent romantic connections is a much more suited — at least astrologically speaking. So, here is what we can divine about who Cameron is most compatible with based on their zodiac signs.

Hannah Brown: Libra Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's very easy to fall for a Libra like Brown. This is a sign that is charming and social, and when they turn their attention on you it can make it feel as though the rest of the world has fallen away. They tend to go all-in with their heart, thanks to their ruling planet, Venus, but they also have very clear and strong feelings about fairness and justice in a relationship, so when they feel as though they are not being treated correctly they tend to make like a typical air sign and blow away on a breeze. While this romantic and charming sign has no trouble wooing partners, in order for their relationships to be long-lasting they need someone who is confident. That's because this social butterfly tends to be a bit of a flirt and so they also have potential partners waiting the wings, hoping for their chance to win Libra’s heart. That, as you would imagine, can be a real struggle for anyone with trust issues.

Gigi Hadid: Taurus Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taureans like Hadid make for incredible partners since they are so grounded and warmhearted. And nobody goes harder for the people they love than a Taurus. Security and commitment are very important to this sign, so folks who like to juggle a few partners and keep things casual for an extended period of time need not apply. That's because this sign is all about settling down and living the best and most luxe life possible thanks to their ruling planet, Venus. When paired with someone who wants the same things, there is no better partner than a Taurus. For folks still playing the field, however, it's not a good fit. Uncertainty and mind games are the quickest way to bring out the side of a Taurus which can be a bit — OK, a lot — possessive and jealous. Listen, Taureans have high standards for how they expect to be treated and they aren’t going to put up with less.