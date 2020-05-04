The Met Gala Challenge On TikTok Is Giving Way To INCREDIBLE Outfits
If you're a little bummed your first Monday in May won't be spent harshly judging celebrity Met Gala looks from the comfort of your sweats and couch, I'll do you one better. The Met Gala challenge on TikTok is honestly giving way to a host of outfits even more unbelievable — ones lay people like you and me have spent hours modeling after some of the event's most iconic 'fits. How is it that people out there are creating fashion works of art out of nothing in quarantine, and the most I've done is change my clothes a few times?
Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Met Gala organizers were forced to postpone the annual event. Naturally, that didn't stop most people from celebrating the most memorable day in May their own way. Hoards of TikTokers have taken to the app using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge to show off their masterpieces. While some particularly savvy users are skilled in sewing and have access to fabric, others have proven themselves astoundingly crafty, scouring their closets and even using unconventional materials like tape, paper, plastic wrap, and more to create jaw-dropping celebrity outfit lookalikes that belong on the red carpet themselves.
While the rest of the world maintains the spirit of the Met Gala through social media, Vogue is doing the same by hosting "A Moment With the Met," a digital event with Anna Wintour and performances by Florence + The Machines and Virgil Abloh, on Vogue's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 4. So, if Met Gala Monday is your version of the Super Bowl, set your alarm for "A Moment With the Met" and, in the meantime, watch these prime Met Gala Challenge videos below: