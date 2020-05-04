If you're a little bummed your first Monday in May won't be spent harshly judging celebrity Met Gala looks from the comfort of your sweats and couch, I'll do you one better. The Met Gala challenge on TikTok is honestly giving way to a host of outfits even more unbelievable — ones lay people like you and me have spent hours modeling after some of the event's most iconic 'fits. How is it that people out there are creating fashion works of art out of nothing in quarantine, and the most I've done is change my clothes a few times?

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Met Gala organizers were forced to postpone the annual event. Naturally, that didn't stop most people from celebrating the most memorable day in May their own way. Hoards of TikTokers have taken to the app using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge to show off their masterpieces. While some particularly savvy users are skilled in sewing and have access to fabric, others have proven themselves astoundingly crafty, scouring their closets and even using unconventional materials like tape, paper, plastic wrap, and more to create jaw-dropping celebrity outfit lookalikes that belong on the red carpet themselves.

While the rest of the world maintains the spirit of the Met Gala through social media, Vogue is doing the same by hosting "A Moment With the Met," a digital event with Anna Wintour and performances by Florence + The Machines and Virgil Abloh, on Vogue's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 4. So, if Met Gala Monday is your version of the Super Bowl, set your alarm for "A Moment With the Met" and, in the meantime, watch these prime Met Gala Challenge videos below:

A spot-on recreation of all four of Lady Gaga's 2020 Met Gala looks (complete with umbrella man):

Cardi B in Thom Browne for the Met Gala, made entirely out of paper:

Kim Kardashian at the 2020 Met Gala, dripping crystals and all:

A blooming reimagining of Zendaya's 2017 Met Gala look:

A replica of Lana Condor's dreamy pink, tulle 2020 Met Gala ensemble:

A hand-painted, original design that should've been on the red carpet for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination":

Seriously, Lily Collins, is that you?

I'm eagerly awaiting part three of this designer's paper recreation of Gigi Hadid's 2018 Met Gala look:

Rihanna snapped with this Met Gala look and so did influencer Courtney Quinn:

This TikToker's recreation of Zendaya's light up Cinderella dress is right on time for the ball:

This clever TikToker's montage of celeb-inspired fashion is honestly all the Met Gala I need for this year: