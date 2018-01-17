The Best Kinds Of Dogs For Introverts Who Will Be The Sweetest Companions

There's a perfect pup out there for everyone. It's like finding that special someone, or the perfect pair of jeans (Let's be real, it's hard to find something that's comfy and cute.) Sometimes it takes awhile to find the right fit — but when you do, oh boy, is it sweet. In this dog-eat-dog world, it's nice to have a sidekick. Introverts are known for loving their solitude, but that doesn't mean that they have to be dog deprived in the process. The best kinds of dogs for introverts are equally cute and calm, and love to play and snuggle all the same.

Introverts often get a bad rep. They're seen as the quiet ones who don't talk much in class, or the friends in the crew who'd rather sleep and study than spend a night out with the rest of the squad. But, before you start believing the stigma, let me give you the real scoop.

Unlike extroverts, introverts find energy from within themselves. They appreciate their solitude and time with their thoughts, and aren't being quiet in an attempt to be rude or distant. Instead, they are simply taking time to get back to themselves, and get grounded in their minds and personal core. Where extroverts find their peace of mind from being in a crowded room, introverts would rather just take some time to hang solo in chill surroundings. We all have different ways of recharging, and for introverts, the most intense inspiration comes from their inner being.

If this sounds like you, then you've probably on more than one occasion wondered if a pet would cramp your style. Having a peppy pup around doesn't sound super ideal, and you're unsure if you want something to be so dependent on you. But, before you start claiming that solitude rules and dogs drool, consider welcoming one of these canines into your life who will speak to your introverted soul.

1 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel How could you deny this cuteness? The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is incredibly ideal for introverts. They're just as calm and lovable as they are cuddly. This dog will be quick to adapt to your lifestyle — learning that you need your alone time, and waiting patiently to play. When you want to get a little social, this pup will be the perfect companion for the dog park, or willing to pose for the cute social media pictures you're bound to post. Girls' night in will be legendary on the 'Gram when your pooch is the star of the show.

2 Great Dane What's that saying? "Speak softly and carry a big stick." If the Great Dane had a motto, it would be this memorable line from American history. Despite this pooch's size, he is just one gentle beast. You certainly won't miss this canine when you walk into a room, but otherwise, the life you lead won't really be altered. A Great Dane, like you, is incredibly shy and finds a lot of peace in just hanging with his favorite person (That's you!). He'll love you with his whole heart — which is pretty big I have to say — and casually curl up in the corner at the end of a long day.

3 Alaskan Malamute Who needs to be social when you have a sled dog? The Alaskan Malamute will be any introvert's MVP. With a heart of gold, and a lot of love to give, this animal will always be around. Sure, having a dog who is a little social might seem not so ideal for you, but you'll appreciate having a loyal little fluff to call your own. This dog will take your lead in terms of lifestyle, and will be devoted to making your days brighter.

4 German Shepherd This dog is just as in their head as you, introvert. A German Shepherd is commonly known for their extreme intelligence. You might be the type who chooses books over the bar, and this dog will be your spirit animal in that way. She'll be able to sense your mood with her keen ability to be alert and affectionate all at the same time — and you can channel her confidence on days when people are doubting how you choose to spend your days. Solitude has never been lonely for you, but with a soulmate like this, you'll enjoy the curious company.

5 Beagle You'll find a new bestie in a beagle. Like you, this dog sometimes gets a bad rep. Its bark is not nearly as big as its heart. Sure, he'll get excited to see you after a long day and might get a little loud when he's feeling particularly playful. But, you'll be incredibly grateful to have such a gentle good boy at your service, too. Beagles tend to be a little tenacious, but they get evened out by their incredibly good temper. Take some of your solo time to invest in this pup, but all will be OK when you decide to treat yo' self to solitude, too.

6 Poodle Poodles are the perfect pups for introverts because they have incredible instincts. Like German Shepherds, they're incredibly trainable and loyal likers -- if you will. Sure, when you're not around they might let loose a little bit like that proper poodle in The Secret Life of Pets who would secretly throw ragers when the owners weren't around. But, they'll never be unfaithful to your friendly demeanor. Don't get turned off from this dog from their size. They'll be perfect for snuggling and will let you wander without ever being far behind.