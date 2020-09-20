When it’s time for a wardrobe update, picking up a few of the best fall dresses on Amazon is a great way to inject fresh style into your lineup. They come in transitional styles and seasonal fabrics that are light enough for a warm autumn day and easy to layer over leggings or tights when the temperature drops. Look to rustic chambrays and cozy plaid flannel, and waffle weaves and cable knits for subtle ways to play with texture. You might choose a dress with a faux collar and cuffs that riff on the back-to-school theme, or dark florals that are moody and femme for indie musician vibes.

For cozier days, you might favor athleisure or casual styles like a hooded sweatshirt or a versatile sweater dress. If you’re headed into an office, there are also structured pencil dresses and a high-necked midi dress in a super-fashionable print. And for anyone with special events on the agenda, there are couture-looking tweed shifts and black lace cocktail dresses that also look nice under a blazer — either of which you could wear year-round, but they look especially fresh for fall after a season of summer’s lighter fare.

These 16 fall dresses are backed by thousands of fans for being some of the best dresses around, period, and the fact that they're on Amazon is an added bonus.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Distressed Chambray Shirt Dress Zilcrema Long Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress $33 | Amazon See On Amazon A chambray shirt dress is a great transitional piece you can wear with sandals, sneakers, and boots. This one injects the classic style with edgy fraying on the cuffs and hem. The oversized style is comfy without looking baggy and belts like a dream for a different look. "I love this little dress! I ordered a size up as suggested and all is well," one fan wrote, echoing other reviewers' advice, adding, "Fabric is soft and the style is to die for." Hand washing is recommended for the cotton-poly blend due to its softness — get it in light or dark denim, or spring for the oh-so-seasonal olive. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

2. This Boho-Chic Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress In Moody Hues R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This autumn maxi dress pairs perfectly with booties and an oversized wool hat to channel peak '70s musician vibes. You can layer it with tights and tall boots as the weather gets colder, then take it to the beach or pool as a summer cover-up. "It’s extremely comfortable and can be worn as a dress or with a pair of jeans and a tank with the dress opened. One of the best clothing items I’ve ever ordered from Amazon," one fan praised. Make sure to hand wash the lightweight cotton blend to prevent shrinkage and it will likely make your MVP Amazon list, too. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3. A Tweed Shift Dress With Pockets For Serious Blair Waldorf Vibes Floerns Tweed Short Sleeve Tunic Dress With Pockets $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This perfectly put-together dress in nubby tweed is elegant and refined with a mod shift cut and short sleeves. Contrast fringe trim on the short sleeves and patch pockets nod to Parisian couture style, for a look that doesn't require much more accessorizing. Add tights as needed — several reviewers thought it was a bit short but that didn't stop many from raving about its quality. Hand washing is suggested. "Super cute dress; especially for an Amazon find! I saw this on a blogger page and was a big skeptical, but it’s actually pretty great," one convert wrote. "Definitely work appropriate. I typically pair with black tights and closed toed pumps and always get compliments." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

4. A Soft Flannel Shirt Dress In Buffalo Plaid FANCYINN Long Sleeve Plaid Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A cute shirt dress feels undeniably seasonal and plaid is a great classic pattern you can style for so many occasions. The swingy flared skirt has a curved hem and self-tie belt with a button-down shirtwaist and collared neckline. It's made from a soft cotton-poly blend flannel that washes well in the machine, according to reviewers. One shopper gushed, "Can dress up with heels or boots or with sneakers. It just feels so nice on! Runs true to size." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5. A Stunning Jewel-Toned Faux Wrap Dress Verdusa Bishop Sleeve V Neck Belted Dress $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-sleeved dress is stunning and sophisticated with its wrap bodice and belted waist over a midi pencil skirt. The polyester-spandex knit has a nice amount of stretch and comes in luxe jewel tones that feel so of-the-moment. "This dress is gorgeous, and I love it! It goes to my mid calf, and the sleeves are perfect length as well. I am 6 feet tall and this is the most perfect dress!! Thank you!" one reviewer enthused. While no care instructions were indicated, reviewers didn't report any issues with shrinkage. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

6. A Sleek Turtleneck Midi Dress That’s Nice & Warm PrettyGuide Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Midi Dress $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy turtleneck dress pairs a fitted silhouette with a refined midi hem for the holy trinity of fall dresses: stylish, versatile, and warm. The ribbed knit is made from an extra-soft viscose blend that comes in rich jewel tones, breezy pastels, as well as versions with white color-blocking on the cuffs and hem. Pick up a color for fall (maybe even a few), then wear yours with a moto jacket to brunch, under a blazer at the office, or paired with some peep-toe booties for a dinner date. Care instructions aren't mentioned, but shoppers had good results with a delicate wash cycle and letting it air dry. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

7. A Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Clearlove Pullover Hoodie Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Channel varsity style in a sweatshirt dress with a sporty hood and three-quarter-length sleeves. In a mid-weight cotton-spandex knit, it’s just thick enough and the shorter sleeves are great for layering under a jacket without feeling bulky. "So easy and comfortable to wear. It’s very cute! Good quality material. Not flimsy at all," one reviewer remarked. If you prefer a more relaxed feel, shoppers found their perfect slouchy fit by sizing up. You can wash this pick on a delicate machine cycle, but hand washing might be preferred to avoid any shrinkage. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

8. A Devastatingly Chic Leopard Print Dress KIRUNDO Midi Leopard Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This fashion-forward midi dress offsets long sleeves and a conservative hemline with a bold print that makes a statement at the office and is versatile enough to wear to a dinner party. It’s made from soft cotton with bishop sleeves, a drawstring waist, and button-up collar for an elegantly blousey look that’s comfortable yet sharp. "I got the khaki color which I love because it's a little bit funky but the neutral colors keep it grounded," one reviewer commented, adding, "I probably would have paid twice the price or more in a boutique, so I think it's a good value." The reviewer also echoed that it ran slightly small across the bust, though not enough to be a dealbreaker. You can machine wash this pick on a delicate cycle, just make sure to air dry. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

9. This Buttery Soft Maxi Dress In Toasty Shades NINEXIS 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This maxi dress with sleeves features a gorgeously comfortable faux wrap style made from buttery soft fabric. The soft and stretchy rayon blend comes in all sorts of great seasonal colors; in addition to the cocoa brown shown here, you can nab it in olive, navy, black, and mustard. "I absolutely love the way this dress looks and feels on me. It's extremely comfortable and it can be casual or formal depending on the shoes and accessories you choose. I will be ordering this in more colors." one fan gushed. It's recommended that you hand wash this piece to keep it looking its best. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

10. This Black Lace Cocktail Dress You’ll Wear To *So* Many Things MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Knee Length Dress $38 | Amazon See On Amazon A sleeveless black lace cocktail dress is an elegant option you can pop under a blazer for a work event or wear by itself for cocktail attire and weddings. In a classic shade coupled with a sleeveless style, it’s perfect for unexpectedly warm fall days without feeling “summery” and the dark color means the sleeveless cut also will look chic at an indoor formal event in cold weather. "This dress was BEAUTIFUL. Absolutely perfect for fall weddings and such good quality. I received so many compliments and people were shocked when I told them I ordered it from Amazon," one shopper bragged. Dry cleaning or hand washing is recommended for the delicate lace. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

11. This Boho Tunic Dress In A Rustic Waffle Knit IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Waffle knit looks just right in autumn with its utilitarian texture and casual vibes. In a breezy cut, it's the fall version of a T-shirt dress, featuring cuffed dolman sleeves and two side seam pockets. Pair it with leggings and boots if the days get colder. "Super comfy & cute. The material is a little heavy to wear on a hot summer day, in my opinion, but it makes a great fall transitional piece. It would look super cute with a jean jacket & white sneakers on those days where it’s chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon," one fan recommended. It also washes well in the machine but hang dry! Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

12. A Cute Sweater Dress With A Cult Following R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews, this knit dress has amassed quite a following, with fans raving about its comfy, cute versatility. It comes with lantern sleeves and a soft tie waist, and can be worn with everything from sandals and sneakers to heels or boots without missing a beat. If you have a full day and aren’t sure what to wear, this is a comfortable yet stylish option that’s neither overly dressed up nor too casual. One fan enthused: "I absolutely love having a dress that I don’t feel uncomfortable in. The long sleeves are so nice for fall weddings. You can tie the front as loose or tight as you want. I just bought a second one in black!" Make sure to hand wash the knit gently and let it air dry to keep its shape. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

13. An Impeccable Tailored Sheath Dress With Vintage Vibes MUXXN 3/4 Sleeve Collared Dress $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This timeless fitted sheath dress is worthy of Mad Men’s Joan Holloway and looks just as fresh today. It’s nicely tailored with a funnel neckline, a defined waist, and matching belt over a trim pencil skirt. The ultra-stretchy rayon, cotton, spandex knit is deceptively comfortable: you’ll reach for this one for office hours, daytime parties, and holidays alike. "This dress is such a showstopper! The burgundy is a perfect color to add punch to my fall/winter work wardrobe," one shopper noted, adding, "My job demands a professional appearance but also extreme mobility and flexibility, so I could not be happier to have found a dress that lets me move." You'll want to hand wash or dry clean this pick. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

14. This On-Trend Plaid Overall Dress For Peak '90s Vibes Allegra K Plaid Overall Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Preppy meets punk in this trendy jumper dress. It can be layered over button-downs and T-shirts as well as chunky sweaters or thermals, making it a great piece that will help you get more mileage out of clothes you already own. It features a hidden zipper in the back and two patch pockets on the front. "Fits surprisingly very well! The fabric is good quality," one reviewer was thrilled to report. "The straps are not only adjustable but have an extra part that holds it in place (discrete, can’t even tell unless you adjust) which is a huge solution to the biggest issue generally with overalls," the shopper noted. It can also be machine-washed and ironed for a crisp look. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

15. A Preppy-Chic Dress That Channels Wednesday Addams HOMEYEE Turn Down Collar Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This sharp dress has a tailored collar and cuffs for a faux layered look that gets down to business. It’s made from polyester and cotton with a bit of spandex for tons of stretch — shoppers were seriously impressed with the quality, and it can even be machine washed. "I feel like a million bucks every time I put it on," one Amazon shopper wrote. "It's form fitting so it isn't frumpy but has a low hemline and a high neckline making it perfect for work or for classy nights out." And, yes, you can even use it as a Halloween costume in a pinch. It also comes in short-sleeve options for a cute, retro look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large