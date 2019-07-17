new elite daily post

31% Off The YnM Weighted Blanket
YnM Weighted Blanket
$80
$44
If you've ever struggled falling asleep at night, a weighted blanket like this one from YnM can help. You can use this blanket by itself or stuffed into a duvet, and the seven-layer weight system comfortably encompasses your body while you sleep.
44% Off The Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV
Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition
$180
$100
Amazon
Not only can you control this Toshiba using Alexa, but it also has Amazon's Fire TV built into it, giving you access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix!
62% Off The Fitbit Alta HR
Fitbit Alta HR
$130
$50
Amazon
Fitbit's Alta HR model is slim and discreet, but doesn't lack in features. An activity tracker that can measure calories burned, as well as a sleep tracker and heart rate monitor, the HR provides a snapshot of your full day's activity. Customize it through the Fitbit app to send you encouragement, and celebrate your victories! Today it's an impressive 62% off and only $50.
42% Off This Toshiba Smart Fire TV
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition
$330
$190
Amazon
Grab this 43-inch Toshiba for an incredible $190 today. It's a Fire TV edition, which means you can enjoy thousands of built-in streaming apps, channels, and Alexa skills.
20% Off AsaVea 4D Fiber Lash Mascara
AsaVea Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara
$18
$14
Amazon
This mascara delivers big, bold lashes thanks to length- and volume-boosting fibers. The rich black pigment builds for dramatic, water-proof lashes.
20% Off Contigo Autoseal Travel Mugs
Contigo Autoseal Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
$32
$26
Amazon
Get two Contigo automatically-sealing mugs for just $26. These best-selling travel cups offer one-handed drinking and optimal temperature-regulation for hours of hot coffee — but most importantly, they're entirely leak-proof.
40% Off This TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator
NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator
$50
$29.98
Amazon
This portable electronic pulse massager comes with eight electrode pads to pinpoint head-to-toe muscle pain, stiffness, and tension. Use just one or all of the pads, and choose between 10 levels of intensity depending on the location and sensitivity of the area you're targeting.
60% Off This 14-Piece Plantar Fasciitis Kit
Plantar Fasciitis Foot Pain Relief 14-Piece Kit
$40
$15.87
Amazon
This 14-piece kit comes with everything you need to relieve arch and heel pain for plantar fasciitis: Foot sleeves, cushioned arch supports, therapy wraps, gel heel cushions, silicone gel heel protectors, fabric heel grips, and gel heel grips. Made from high-quality compression fabric and medical-grade silicone, this plantar fasciitis kit effectively relieves pain, and the inserts stay in place so they aren't sliding in your shoes and causing more discomfort. You can get it for 60 percent off on Prime Day.
25% Off Dr. Scholl's Orthotics
Dr. Scholl’s Heel Pain Relief Orthotics
$16
$12
Amazon
Dr. Scholl’s orthotic insoles help relieve the pain of plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and more. They fit neatly into sneakers, casual shoes, and work boots to alleviate pressure points and provide comfort for the entire day.
25% Off Blue-Emu Emu Oil
Blue-Emu Super Strength Emu Oil
$17
$12
Amazon
This topical cream is formulated with emu oil and aloe vera to deliver soothing relief and minimize inflammation. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave that this cream works great as a temporary pain reliever for sore muscles after exercise. Get it for just $12 on Prime Day.
31% Off Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
$50
$34.40
Amazon
Take 30 percent off this best-selling supplement on Prime Day. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides include 20 grams of collagen per serving to improve hair, skin, nails, joints, ligaments, and tendon health. You can add the flavorless and odorless powder into everything from your morning coffee to smoothies and even baked goods.
25% Off Gonex Compression Packing Cubes
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes
$38
$28
Amazon
Gonex compression packing cubes will totally transform the way you travel. Each set comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors that'll suit your every need, preventing you from over stuffing and overpacking your suitcases.
24% Off The Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Set
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy & Essential Oil Set
$37
$28
Amazon
With fourteen different light settings and a capacity of 300 milliliters, this popular essential oil diffuser can hydrate your space while blending into any decor. It also comes with 10 essential oils, including lavendar, eucalyptus, and peppermint. It's a truly amazing deal you can get for just $28 while Prime Day lasts.
30% Off Olaplex Hair Perfector
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
$28
$20
Amazon
This popular hair repair treatment can nourish your locks from the tip to the root. This vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and sulfate-free treatment is safe for all hair types. Put a generous amount on your hair after you towel dry it, wait ten minutes, and comb it through. Then rinse, shampoo, and condition, and your hair will be silk soft before you know it. It's super affordable while Prime Day lasts.
25% Off The John Frieda Hot Air Brush
John Frieda Hot Air Brush, 1-1/2 Inch
$40
$30
Amazon
Dry and style your hair in one step. The titanium ceramic barrel is 1.5 inches in width and delivers even heat to all of your hair while the advanced ionic technology helps eliminate frizz and boost shine. Thousands of reviewers love it, and you can get it for 25 percent off on Prime Day.
25% Off The Acvioo Rechargeable Massager
Acvioo Cordless Electric Full Body Massager
$40
$22
Amazon
The Acvioo offers 10 levels of intensity for massaging relief anywhere on the body. The unique mushroom-shaped design is made from medical grade silicone, and since it's waterproof, can be used in the shower or bath. A quick-charging USB cord makes it convenient to take on the go.
45% Off Calvin Klein's Memory Foam Bra
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
$46
$25
Amazon
The Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra is 45% off today! Voted as the "Best T-shirt Bra from New York Magazine, it's memory foam instantly molds to the shape of your body giving you a custom fit invisible under any top.
30% Off jane iredale's Primer and Brightener
jane iredale Smooth Affair Facial Primer and Brightener, 1.7 Fl Oz
$50
$35
Amazon
With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's safe to say that Jane Iredale's Smooth Affair primer and brightener has become a fan favorite. Thanks to nourishing ingredients like grapefruit extract, this product will leave your skin smooth and glowing use after use.
29% Off This Man Made Three-In-One Shower Wash
18.21 Man Made 3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo, and Conditioner for Men
$24
$17
Amazon
This pick is a luxury shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for men that cleans and conditions without feeling greasy. Ideal for all skin and hair types, this all-in-one body wash is pH balanced, paraben, and sulfate-free for a gentle hydrating clean.
23% Off Pure Biology Total Eye Cream
Pure Biology Total Eye Cream with Vitamin C+E and Hyaluronic Acid
$32
$24.80
Amazon
This does-it-all eye cream helps brighten dark circles, firm and hydrate skin, and reduce puffiness with ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. The lightweight cream is also paraben-free and fragrance-free, so more sensitive skin types can use it, too.
30% Off Bioderma Cleansing Shower Oil
Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil
$20
$13.90
Amazon
This cleansing shower oil from Bioderma soothes and protects dry, itchy, and irritated skin. A generous 33.8 ounce bottle is only $13.90 on Prime Day.
31% Off The Clarisonic Mia Cleansing Brush
Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Brush, Brush Head & Cleanser
$130
$90
Amazon
In just 60 seconds, this Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Brush completely removes even your longest lasting makeup, cleansing your skin six times better than just washing with your hands alone. Dermatologist-tested to be gentle on all skin types, this complete set comes with the one-speed Mia Prima cleansing device, a daily radiance brush head, a deep pore brush head, and a refreshing gel cleanser.
59% Off Rayovac AAA Batteries
Rayovac AAA Batteries, Premium Alkaline (30 Count)
$29
$12
Amazon
This 30-count pack of Rayovac AAA Alkaline Batteries is rated 4.5-stars for long-lasting power and value for the money. Plus, it's 59% off today, so stock up while you can!
33% Off Braun's Epilator, Trimmer, And Shaver
Braun Epilator, Series 9-890 Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator with Shaver & Face/Bikini Trimmer
$150
$100
Amazon
The cordless Braun Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator is the world's first smart epilator. It removes hair four times shorter hair than wax for long-lasting smoothness, and can be used in and out of the shower. Score it today for 33 percent off.
29% Off This Cordless Wand Massager
Cordless Wand Massager with 20 Vibration Modes, Waterproof & Whisper Quiet
$28
$20
Amazon
With 8 powerful speeds and 20 frequencies, this cordless wand massager will easily help you to relax and soothe sore and aching muscles with a touch of a button. Thanks to its compact construction, it's also easy to carry so that you can also relieve stress on the go.
74% Off Yeouth Vitamin C Serum
Yeouth Vitamin C Serum WIth Hyaluronic Acid & Tripeptide 31
$75
$19.96
Amazon
Fans of hyaluronic acid are going to fall in love with the moisturizing properties in Yeouth's serum. Packed with nourishing vitamin c as well as Tripeptide 31, this serum work wonders on all skin types.
54% Off Cetaphil's Hydrating Night Cream
Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, 1.7 Ounce
$20
$12
Amazon
It's easy to see why Cetaphil's hydrating night cream is a best seller. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, olive oil extract, and provitamins which all help to nourish and moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and supple after each use.
67% Off These Method Laundry Pods
Method Laundry Detergent 2-Pack, Free + Clear (42 Loads per bag)
$40
$13
Amazon
Not only are these laundry pods super convenient, but they're dye and scent-free so they're perfect for sensitive skin. Plus, this deal includes two bags (over 80 loads of laundry) for less than 20 bucks.
60% Off Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes
Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes (3-Pack), Pink Grapefruit
$31
$13
Amazon
These non-toxic grapefruit wipes cut through grease without the chemicals. This plant-based formula is safe to use on any surface, and with 70 wipes per container, this deal is a total steal.
31% Off These Gillette Razor Refills
Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills, 15 Count
$22
$16
Amazon
Thousands of Amazon fans praise this 15-pack of blades, and you can get them for just $15 on Prime Day. The refills fit Gillette's Mach3 razor, which will save you a ton of money.
30% Off The Body Shop Nourishing Night Cream
The Body Shop Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream
$22
$15
Amazon
This nourishing night cream is intensely hydrating without the greasy feeling. It's formulated with mega doses of Vitamin E and wheatgerm oil to help your skin naturally hold in moisture.
30% Off The Body Shop Vitamin C Smoother
The Body Shop Vitamin C Skin Boost Instant Smoother
$23
$16
Amazon
Boost skin's radiance and prevent environmental damage. This Vitamin C smoother from The Body Shop features Amazonian camu camu berry alongside shimmery minerals — plus reviewers say it goes on silky and absorbs quick for immediate moisture and nourishment.
50% Off The eero Home Wifi System
eero Home Mesh WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 2 eero Beacons)
$400
$200
Amazon
The Eero home WiFi system is currently 50 percent off! This set comes with the Pro (which replaces your router) and two Beacons (which extend your connectivity). The result, according to reviewers, is extremely dependable internet in any room.
34% Off This Racerback Maxi Dress
GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress
$35
$23
Amazon
This popular maxi dress is made of a soft rayon and spandex blend that can stretch with you. Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers rave about how comfortable this dress is, and you can get it in one of 29 colors and patterns for Prime Day.
30% Off The Revlon Barrel Hair Waver
Revlon Jump 3 Barrel Hair Waver For Deep Waves
$23
$16
Amazon
Get this brilliant hair tool for just $16 today. It uses three wide tourmaline barrels to create quick, frizz-resistant beach waves in minutes.
40% Off The Revlon Infrared Dryer
Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer
$22
$15
Amazon
This Revlon hair dryer uses infrared heat to dry strands from the inside-out, so you can cut down on both drying time and unnecessary damage. It even comes with a free diffuser and clips.
65% Off Calvin Klein Underwear
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini (5 Pack)
$49
$17
Amazon
Stock up on some great underwear for a great price. Calvin Klein's best-selling stretch bikini panties come in a pack of five and are 65 percent off today.
38% Off Citaphil Gentle Facial Wipes
Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Face Wipes, 25 Count (3-Pack)
$21
$13
Amazon
The soap-free formula is specifically designed to prevent irritation and the stripping of your skin's natural oils. Instead, these easy-to-use cleansing cloths remove makeup and dirt while promoting smooth, hydrated skin.
31% Off Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics
Schiff Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotic Capsules (80 count)
$18
$13
Amazon
With 2 billion beneficial bacteria per capsule, this daily probiotic supports gut health and immunity. It currently has a 4.3-star rating because it's easy to swallow, helps reviewers' digestion, and doesn't cause cramping or nausea.
31% Off This Tinted Eyebrow Gel
Tinted Eyebrow Gel & Filler
$13
$9
Amazon
Get this tinted eyebrow gel for up to 31% off today. It's available in tons of different shades, and its buildable formula helps brows to look thicker, neater, and more defined. Some reviewers say it's the best they've used so far.
48% Off This Brushed Microfiber Sheets Set
6 Piece 1800 Collection Deep Pocket Bed Sheet Set with 2 Extra Pillowcases
$60
$31
Amazon
This six-piece sheet set comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, all made from 1800-thread-count brushed microfiber. Reviewers love them because they're soft, hypoallergenic, and easy to care for.
19% Off Bulletproof Collagen Protein Powder
Bulletproof Collagen Protein Powder, Unflavored
$43
$35
Amazon
This bulletproof protein powder has a 4.3-star rating because it's tasteless and easy to add into any food or drink, but simultaneously packed with collagen from pasture-raised cows. It's also Paleo and Keto-friendly — get it for almost 20% off today.
35% Off This Prebiotic MCT Powder
Zhou Nutrition MCT Oil Powder with Prebiotic Acacia Fiber
$26
$17
Amazon
This MCT powder is a great source of fiber and healthy fats that help promote digestive and gut health. Reviewers love adding this to their morning coffee or smoothie, and rave that it tastes great.
26% Off This Bulletproof Coffee And MCT Oil
Bulletproof Original 12-Ounce Ground Coffee & 16-Ounce Brain Octane MCT Oil Bundle Kit
$35
$26
Amazon
Since it comes with octane oil, this bulletproof coffee aims to boost physical energy and support cognitive activity. Add a few drops of the flavorless oils to your coffee and see for yourself.
38% Off The Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker with 24 K-Cup Pods
$178
$110
Amazon
Whip up cappuccinos, lattes, or a plain cup of joe. Since it comes with 24 K-cup pods, this single-serve Keurig is an incredible deal — especially for 38 percent off.
42% Off The Fire HD 8 Tablet
Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB)
$95
$65
Amazon
This wildly-popular tablet can connect you with your favorite television, movies, and apps. It's also built with Alexa technology so you can use it hands free — and it comes in four unique colors.
39% Off The iRobot Roomba
iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
$375
$229
Amazon
If you've been waiting for a great deal on a robotic vacuum, now's the time to pounce. This self-charging unit has a three-stage cleaning system, intelligent sensors so it can navigate around your space, and a 90-minute run time.
42% Off The Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$120
$70
Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is an Alexa-enabled device for your TV, so you can dim the lights, turn on the set, and start your content, all with your voice. It also allows you access to all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a voice-activated remote.
55% Off The Cult-Favorite Dash Egg Cooker
Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker Electric
$40
$18
Amazon
Cook up to 12 eggs at once in this cult-favorite kitchen gadget. It can make virtually any style automatically at the press of a button, and today, it's 50% off.
55% Off This Seiko Analog Watch
Seiko Men's SUP880 Analog Display Japanese Quartz Black Watch
$195
$87
Amazon
This Seiko analog watch features a goldtone case and a leather band — but the best part is the solar power capabilities, which recharge when exposed to sunlight. Reviewers also love the accurate Japanese quartz movement and water resistance.
35% Off The IRWIN Pliers Set
IRWIN Tools VISE-GRIP 5-Piece Pliers Set
$90
$52
Amazon
In the market for a new pliers set? This one is made from durable nickel chromium steel, and at 35% off, is a complete steal. Each set comes with joint pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, linesman pliers, an adjustable wrench, as well as a pair of groove joint pliers, all in a convenient storage pouch.
27% Off The Echo Plus
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) With Built-in Smart Home Hub
$150
$110
Amazon
Since it doubles as a smart hub, you can tell the Echo Plus to read you the news, turn on the (included!) SMART light bulb, or even tell you the temperature of your room. Get it while it's discounted for Prime Day.
30% Off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Cowin SE7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$110
$77
Amazon
Available in five different colors, Cowin's SE7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones boast professional active noise cancelling (ANC) technology and high-quality sound. They also come with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth 5.0, and the lightweight earpads offer long-wearing comfort thanks to their around-ear fit. Nab these foldable, wireless headphones today for 30 percent off.
13% Off This Heated Back, Neck, & Shoulder Massager
Necktek Heated Neck And Shoulder Massager
$46
$40
Amazon
This heated neck and back massager has a cult-following of Amazon fans. With eight Shiatsu massage heads, this massager kneads into your upper back, lower back, and legs. But fans especially love that they can crank the heat and loosen their muscles with heat therapy as well.
62% This Muscle-Relieving Foam Roller
Foam Roller
$45
$17
Amazon
If you're looking for a way to stretch out sore muscles, look no further than this medium density foam roller that comes with an accompanying bonus e-book — now 62 percent off for Prime Day. The deep tissue massager is available in four funky colors and has a solid EVA core.
35% Off These Resistance Bands
Hurdilen Resistance Bands
$27
$19
Amazon
Marked down by 35 percent, these sturdy resistance bands can be used for any type of workout and are ideal for stretching and strengthening hips, legs and thighs. They're made with soft, abrasion-resistant fabric and can be stretched repeatedly without folding. Plus, they're backed by more than 350 customer reviews.
35% This All-Natural Stain Remover
Biodegradable Environmentally Friendly Stain Remover Stick
$9
$6
Amazon
This stain remover stick is 100 percent biodegradable, so it's safe for most fabrics and for the environment as well. Simply rub a little bit of this stain remover on your clothes and wash them clean. You can get it for just $6 during Prime Day.
46% A Gorgeous Invicta Men's Watch
Invicta Men's 9211 Speedway Collection Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch with Link Bracelet
$74
$40
Amazon
At 92 percent off, this men's watch from Invicta is an absolute steal! It's made with a stainless steel case that's water-resistant, plus the three smaller clock faces feature 60-second, 60-minute, and 24-hour time functions. Save up to 30% on select luggage and accessories from Columbia, Marc New York, Travelpro, and more
25% Off This Natural Vitamin C Cleanser
InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser
$19.97
$14.97
Amazon
This daily cleanser helps even out skin tone, fading sun spots and discoloration with exfoliating ingredients like vitamin C and lactic acid. Try it for 25 percent off on Prime Day.
29% Off This 18K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Necklace
Evil Eye Necklace 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver, 18"
$34
$24
Amazon
Marked down by 30 percent off today, this stunning evil eye necklace features genuine, stabilized turquoise at the center, with white and blue sapphire stones adorning the outer edges. The 18-karat, yellow gold-plated sterling silver necklace falls at the perfect length, measuring 18 inches. You'll get compliments every time you wear this on-trend piece.
30% Off These 10K Gold Birthstone Stud Earrings
10k Gold Birthstone Stud Earrings made with Swarovski
$30
$21
Amazon
Get these 10K gold stud earrings in any birthstone month, each made with a crystal from Swarovski. Right now, a pair is just $21.
38% Off These Electric Foot Callus Removers
Pritech Electric Foot Callus Removers
$24
$15
Amazon
For soft and healthy skin on your feet, this electric foot file quickly sloughs off dead skin and calluses. It's also 100 percent waterproof, and has a rechargeable battery that can last 150 hours. This is one deal on Prime Day you shouldn't miss.
28% Off This Hair Scalp Massager
Hair Scalp Massager
$10
$7
Amazon
Thanks to its silicone bristles, this handheld brush massages your scalp to stimulate growth and get a deeper clean. It's entirely waterproof, so it can be used inside the shower and out.
25% Off These Sterling Silver Earrings
Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
$10
$7.50
Amazon
With a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,800 customer reviews, these sterling silver cubic zirconia stud earrings have amassed a loyal fanbase and it's easy to see why. At 4.6 millimeters, they're the perfect size for everyday wear, and they have a secure butterfly backing so you know they're not going anywhere.
30% Off These Velvet Coat Hangers
AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers, 30-Pack, Ivory/Beige
$16
$11
Amazon
This 30-pack of hangers from AmazonBasics is 44 percent off! Thin but sturdy, they're constructed with a velvet material and shoulder notches to keep clothes in place. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds each, making them perfect for everything from blouses to suits.
32% Off This Waterproof Makeup Remover
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, 4.2 Fl. Oz.
$20
$19
Amazon
This cleansing liquid by La Roche-Posay gently removes waterproof makeup without excessive rubbing or irritation. Fragrance- and paraben-free, it's a steal at 5 percent off on Prime Day.
33% Off This Hot Air Fryer
COSORI Electric Hot Air Fryer, 5.8 Qt
$120
$80
Amazon
This popular hot air fryer has an LED digital touchscreen and 11 cooking presets so you can whip up all of your favorite fried foods. The dishwasher-safe basket is easy to clean, and you can get it in one of three colors to match any kitchen. Get it on Prime Day for the best price.
45% Off The LEVOIT Air Purifier
LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier
$90
$63
Amazon
The LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier uses a three-stage filtration system to eliminate everything from cigarette smoke and other odors to pet dander and dust. With thousands of fans on Amazon, reviewers love its "sleek design" and "practically silent" operation. Get it now for 45% off!
34% Off TEMPTATIONS Cat Treats
TEMPTATIONS MixUps Cat Treats, 16 Oz.
$8
$6
Amazon
TEMPTATIONS cat treats are 34 percent off today! These delicious cat treats have chicken, cheddar, and catnip flavors with a crunchy outside and creamy inside that your cat will love. They also come in a convenient stay-fresh pack with a closable lid for easy storage.
52% Off The Travelon Crossbody Bag
Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Crossbody Bag
$50
$35
Amazon
Not only is the main compartment incredibly roomy so that you can easily fit your books, tablet, wallet, and more inside, but this crossbody bag also blocks RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets can't access your sensitive information.
35% Off Lewis N. Clark Compression Bags
Lewis N. Clark Reusable Space Saver Compression Bags (Set of 3)
$17
$11
Amazon
These compression bags from Lewis N. Clark are perfect for travel — and are 35 percent off.
48% Off The Travelpro Backpack
Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Women's Backpack
$77
$47
Amazon
Save $30 on this cute yet sturdy backpack from Travelpro.
30% Off Grande Brow Serum
Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum
$70
$49
Amazon
Made with a blend of antioxidants and amino acids that give your brows a fuller look, this serum delivers complete results after about six weeks. You only need to use it once in the morning and once before bed, plus the formula is completely vegan.
35% Off BIOLAGE Keratin Renewal Spray
BIOLAGE Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Fl Oz
$23
$15
Amazon
Made with pro-keratin and silk, this repairing spray helps improve hair that's fragile, or has been damaged from over-processing. It's great for taming frizz as well as flyaways, and it even provides near-instant shine and manageability.
32% Off Supergoop! Sunscreen
Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body
$19
$14
Amazon
Not only does it help moisturize your skin, but this SPF 50 sunscreen is also non-comedogenic as well as water-resistant. It absorbs quickly so you'll never be left waiting, plus the refreshing scent isn't overpowering.
32% Off GREENIES Dental Dog Treats
GREENIES Original Large Dental Natural Dog Treats, 72 Oz.
$65
$44
Amazon
Greenies Original Large Dental Natural Dog Treats are 32 percent off today! These veterinarian recommended chews clean down to your dog's gumline protecting against plaque and removing tartar to help keep their teeth healthy. This value pack is ideal for dogs 50-100 pounds.
30% Off The Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush
$44
$20
Amazon
This affordable electric toothbrush is built with an automatic timer that tells how long you should brush for. To recharge the toothbrush, simply set it in its base and it'll be fully charged in no time. Score it for less during Prime Day.
57% Off The Promaster 15-In-1 Tool
ProMaster Multitool 15-in-1
$30
$15
Amazon
This convenient multitool combines 15 different tools into one, including pliers, wire cutters, a double-sided nail file, a can opener, folding saw, bottle opener, screwdriver, and more.
30% Off La Roche-Posay Cream Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cream Cleanser, 4.22 Fl. Oz.
$24
$17
Amazon
This cream cleanser helps moisturize your skin so that it doesn't feel overly dry after you wash your face. It's great for people with combination or oily skin, and it's suitable for daily use.
32% Off Stila's Waterproof Liquid Liner
stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22
$16
Amazon
It's waterproof, so you won't have to worry about it wiping off in the rain, but this eyeliner is also made with a super-fine marker-like tip that makes it easy to create all sorts of styles, ranging from thin, precise lines, to thicker, more dramatic looks.
35% Off Nioxin's Hair Thickening Gel
Nioxin Hair Thickening Gel with Pro-Thick Unisex, 5.13 oz
$16
$10
Amazon
Not only will it lock in your hair style, but this gel helps volumize your hair so that it's left looking full and smooth. It's recommended for people with short to mid-length hair, and it also helps tame frizz.
50% Off The iMethod Eyeliner Stamp
iMethod Wing Eyeliner Stamp
$20
$10
Amazon
Create the perfect cat eye in just seconds with this iMethod wing eyeliner stamp. On Prime Day, it's 50 percent off.
30% Off The ChefSteps Sous Vide
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
$179
$125
Amazon
Stop over-cooking meat, eggs, and other dishes with this cult-favorite app-enabled sous vide machine that also bumps up the flavor and tenderness while making cooking easier to boot. More than 1,600 reviews gave this a 4.4 stars and for Prime Day, it's 30 percent off.
17% Off The Portal From Facebook
Portal from Facebook
$165
$80
Amazon
Portal from Facebook is 17 percent off today! With built-in Alexa, this smart hands-free video calling device makes it easy to stay connected to friends and family. During video calls the smart camera and sound features adjust as you move. Plus when it's not in use, it functions as a digital photo frame displaying your favorite photos and videos.
16% Off This Samsung Chromebook
Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6-Inch With 4GB Ram and 64GB
$279.99
$179
Amazon
The Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6-Inch with 4GB Ram and 64GB is 36 percent off today! It has a variety of security features from it's high-definition anti-reflective 11.6-inch display to built-in virus and malware protection to keep your private information safe. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard to safeguard against accidents and great 11-hour battery life.
22% Off The SanDisk Flash Drive For iPhone
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad
$74
$60
Amazon
Never lose another precious photo or video — back them up on this flash drive, which features a flexible connector that fits through most iPhone cases. The drive frees up space from your phone and effortlessly transfers images and video to your computer.
31% Off This Makeup Brush-Cleaning Set
Makeup Brush Cleaning Set: Cleanser & Color Removal Sponge
$13
$9
Amazon
Get your makeup brushes squeaky clean with this cleaning set that includes a soap cleanser and color removal sponge. It's 31 percent off for Prime Day.
30% Off This Best-Selling Proactiv Acne Treatment
Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System (30 Day)
$33
$24
Amazon
With its three-step system that works to clear away blemishes as well as soothe away redness, this Proactive acne treatment is a total steal at 30 percent off. This treatment targets the bacteria and oils that are the root source of acne, plus it only takes about three weeks to see the full benefits.
45% Off This Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float
$19
$11
Amazon
Save more than 40 percent for Prime Day on this fun Intex unicorn inflatable pool float. This adult-size float is made of durable vinyl and has handles to grab onto for stability.
47% Off This CamelBak Water Bottle
CamelBak eddy+ Water Bottle, 25 Oz.
$14
$7
Amazon
This perfectly portable 25 ounce water bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and comes with a straw. The bottle has a leak-proof, spill-proof lid, a dishwasher-safe design, and it comes in 16 colors and designs.
30% Off The Exploding Kittens Card Game
Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition
$20
$14
Made for up to five players (or nine when combined with a second deck), this NSFW party game has players draw cards until they come face-to-face with an exploding kitten, which kicks them out of the game. There are several ways to avoid blowing up with a kitten once it's been drawn, and the game is similar to a Russian roulette-style strategy game that's adult-oriented.
30% Off The Chi Pro Flat Iron
Chi Pro Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1.25-Inch Flat Iron
$156
$109
Amazon
The titanium-infused ceramic plates in this Chi Pro flat iron make for smooth and tug-free straightening. Thanks to its 40-second heat up, which goes up to 425 degrees in temperature, this flat iron will help you get through your hair routine faster than ever.
46% Off This 45-Lumen Clamp Flashlight
Streamlight MicroStream Ultra Compact Flashlight with Clamp
$30
$16
Amazon
Made from anodized aircraft aluminum that's incredibly durable, this convenient flashlight makes a great addition to any emergency kit, and the polycarbonate lens is scratch-resistant. The built-in clip allows you to easily attach it to any belt or pants pocket, plus the LED bulb has a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.
31% Off These Teeth-Whitening Pens
Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pen (Pack of 2)
$29
$23
Amazon
Get your glow on with this two-pack of whitening pens by Blitzby. With over 100 five-star ratings and at 31 percent off on Prime Day, this kit is too good to pass up.
33% Off The Fire HD Tablet
Fire HD 10
$150
$100
Amazon
Not only does the full-HD display make it easy to watch your favorite shows and movies, but the Fire HD 10 also features an Alexa-based hands-free mode where you can pause videos, play music, display the weather, and more via voice control. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the built-in stereo speakers provide you with clear sound.
35% Off The TubShroom Drain Strainer
TubShroom Tub Drain Strainer
$20
$13
Amazon
This innovative invention catches all that hair before it ends down the drain. Ditch the Draino and get this catch-all solution for 13 bucks today.
74% Off New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face & Body
$57
$15
Amazon
Formulated so that it's safe for all skin types, this mud mask is made with Dead Sea minerals that work to gently detoxify clogged pores. The added chamomile extract, jojoba oil, and vitamin A work to soothe your skin while removing excess oil, plus it even helps to reduce the size of any enlarged pores.
20% Off Lamix Magnetic Eyelashes
Lamix Magnetic Eyeliner & Magnetic Lashes Pack
$36
$29
Amazon
Not only is it anti-smudge as well as waterproof, but this magnetic eyelash set is also great for beginners as it's incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is draw on the eyeliner, and the lashes will be attracted to it so that they're easier to put on than glue-based lashes — plus the eyeliner will even work with any brand of magnetic eyelashes you find!
32% Off The Philips Hue Smart Bulb
Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb
$50
$35
Amazon
Compatible with Alexa's voice control features as well as Google Assistant, this smart bulb from Philips lets you choose from 16 million colors so that it's easy to set any type of mood in your home. Installation is as easy as changing a bulb then downloading the free app, and there are no tools required.
42% Off Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (2 Pack)
$28
$20
Amazon
Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.
36% Off Levi's Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's High Rise 721 Skinny-Jeans
$50
$32
Amazon
Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, Levi's 721 high rise jeans offer a sleek and comfortable fit. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab a pair of these amazing jeans for 36 percent off.
30% Off Grande Cosmetics Mascara
Grande Cosmetics Mascara
$25
$18
Amazon
For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."
47% Off New York Biology's Apple Cider Vinegar Clay Mask
Bentonite Clay Mask Infused With Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
$19
$10
Amazon
Infused with apple cider vinegar that's great for detoxifying clogged pores, this bentonite clay mask is three times more effective than competing products that don't feature vinegar. You only have to wear this mask for up to 20 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits, plus it's also great for helping to shrink your pores.
35% Off MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 Oz
$30.40
$20
Amazon
Why apply foundation and sunscreen separately when you can do both at once? This convenient tinted sunscreen offers strong SPF 30 UVA-UVB sun protection along with a splash of mineral-based tint to smooth out your skin. On top of that, it has antioxidants including green tea, cranberry fruit, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C.
29% Off Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
$17
$12
Amazon
This award-winning solution will help to clear unwanted blemishes and pimples overnight, leaving your skin both healthy and glowing. Get it for 29 percent off on Prime Day.
31% Off This Dual USB Car Charger
AINOPE Car Charger, 4.8A Aluminum Alloy Car Charger Dual USB Port
$13
$9
Amazon
You don't have to choose between devices with this multi-socket USB charger for your car. Plug in two separate devices into the slots and go! Plus, you can get this charger for only 9 bucks on Prime Day.
25% Off Mario Badescu Rosewater Spray
Mario Badescu Rosewater & Aloe Herb Facial Spray
$12
$9
Amazon
Made with fragrant herbal extracts like rosewater, which is great for hydrating dry, tired skin, this facial spray from Mario Badescu won't ruin any makeup you're wearing, and it even works great as a toner prior to applying foundations and powders.
36% Off The Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)
$309
$199
Amazon
This Apple Watch Series Three has an aluminum case and a black sports band — and is waterproof enough to go swimming with. You can receive calls or texts, make calls or send texts, track fitness, and set alarms with this. It even has an optical heart sensor and a GPS built right in.
50% Off 23AndMe's Best-Selling Ancestry Test
23AndMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
$199
$100
Amazon
There's never been a better time to unlock the secrets of your ancestors and family history. Developed by scientists and medical experts, this DNA testing kit includes wellness and carrier status reports.
43% Off The Lifestraw Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw
$18
$10
Amazon
Feel confident that you're drinking the cleanest water possible with the help of this personal water filter, which removes 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful microplastics. This one filter can provide 4,000 liters of safe and clean drinking water and is perfect for camping and hiking trips, as well as emergencies.
43% Off O'Keeffe's Cult-Favorite Foot Cream
O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Cream
$14
$7
Amazon
This concentrated foot cream repairs everything from super dry skin to painful, cracked heels by creating a silky protective layer on the skin. Treat your feet for only seven bucks on Prime Day.
54% Off This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt.
$130
$56
Amazon
If you've been considering an Instant Pot, there's no better time than when it's more than half off. This best-selling model replaces nine different appliances while saving you time and effort by cooking things quickly, and with the touch of the app if you want. It even comes with 15 smart settings to make everything from slow-cooking to steaming a breeze.
60% Off The LANEIGE Lip Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
$30
$13
Amazon
Dry, chapped lips can be difficult to mend, which is why this lip mask is formulated to help exfoliate away dead skin while you sleep. Rather than pay full price, you can get it today during Prime Day for 60 percent off!
30% Off Bose Truly Wireless Sport Headphones
Bose Soundsport Truly Wireless Sport Headphones
$199
$139
Amazon
Not only are they sweat- and weather-resistant, but these wireless sport headphones from Bose also last for up to 10 hours when fully charged. The built-in microphone allows you to make hands-free calls while you're wearing them, and there's even a "Find My Buds" app that allows you to find your earbuds in the event they get lost.
30% Off Core 10's Highly-Rated Yoga Leggings
Core 10 Women's Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging
$39
$27
Amazon
Made of a soft, stretchy material, these leggings are designed with a high waist and back pocket that's big enough to fit a smartphone. Featuring a 4.5-star overall rating, they're available 11 different colors.
43% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab, 10.1-Inch
$280
$160
Amazon
Use this Samsung Galaxy Tablet for up to 16 hours before needing a recharge — and the 10.1-inch screen makes it the perfect choice to watch movies or Youtube videos on. It has two cameras to take photos with — and comes with a travel adapter and USB charger.
30% Off A Leave-In Smoothing Cream
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, 3.3 Fl. Oz.
$28
$20
Amazon
Snag this rarely discounted, cult-favorite leave-in treatment and styling cream in one for restored and revitalized hair for 30 percent off on Prime Day. With a 4.4-star rating, it's customer approved for it's ability to tackle frizz and even speed up blowdrying.
30% Off Dyson's Best-Selling Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum
$400
$280
Amazon
There are vacuum cleaners and then there's this incredible vacuum cleaner system, which has a HEPA filter and comes with an impressive number of attachments that include a Flexi Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station. The stick vacuum converts to a handheld vacuum for every day cleaning jobs.
30% Off Daily Ritual's Jersey Swing Dress
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress
$19
$13
Amazon
This 95-percent rayon dress is versatile and extremely comfortable. It's easy to dress up or down, and it's currently on sale for just $13.
34% Off This Highly-Rated Keratin Renewal Spray
Biolage Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray
$23
$15
Amazon
Revive color-treated, damaged, and dry hair with pro-keratin and silk in easy-to-use spray form. This fan-favorite leave-in spray is 35 percent off for Prime Day, it has gotten a 4.5-star rating after more than 250 reviews.
35% Off Under Armour No Show Socks
Under Armour Women's Essential 2.0 No Show Socks (6 Pairs)
$20
$13
Amazon
Grab a few pairs of these sweat-wicking athletic socks, because you can never have too many. This six-pack from Under Armour features a no-show design and embedded arch support. Get them in a variety of different bright and neutral colors.
34% Off This Micellar Cleansing Water
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water
$15
$10
Amazon
Remove every last stitch of makeup (even stubborn waterproof mascara) with this gentle micellar water cleanser. The cleaner doesn't require rinsing and is hydrating and ideal for all skin types — including sensitive skin.
30% Off This Daily Ritual Denim Jacket
Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket
$39
$27
Amazon
Unlike other denim jackets that tend to feel stiff and crunchy, this one is stretchy and soft. Perfect for pairing with everything from black skinnies to flirty mini-dresses, it comes in three different washes.
52% Off These Renew Life Probiotics
Renew Life Pro-Care Flora Probiotic Vegetarian Capsules, 30 Count
$20
$10
Amazon
If you're looking for a great deal on probiotics, this bottle contains 30 billion live strains of beneficial bacteria — and they don't require refrigeration. Get it now for 52 percent off.
47% Off This NeoCell Peptide Collagen Supplement
NeoCell Collagen Protein Peptides for Heathy & Beautiful Skin, 14.3 Ounce
$40
$30
Amazon
This collagen peptide supplement promotes skin health from the inside-out. It's non-GMO, unflavored, and easily mixes into your drink of choice, whether it's hot or cold.
82% Off The Echo Input
Echo Input
$35
$15
Amazon
This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, set alarms ... choose from black or white.
30% Off This Smudge-Proof Mascara
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Cruelty-Free Mascara
$23
$16
Amazon
For curl, lift, and volume, Stila's cruelty-free and nonirritating mascara has 4 stars after more than 350 reviews. Each tube of this extra-black and smudge-proof formula is 30 percent off during Prime Day.
30% Off This Color-Depositing Shampoo
Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Depositing Shampoo Concentrate
$35
$25
Amazon
This clever shampoo features color-depositing concentrate that keeps your locks as bright and colorful as they day you left the salon. Not only that, the nourishing formula has built-in moisturizing properties so your hair won't get dry and frizzy. It comes in an 8.5-ounce bottle and is fully vegan and cruelty-free.
35% Off This Hand Cream Travel Pack
L'Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis
$58
$38
Amazon
This convenient travel pack of cosmetics features soothing hand cream, along with a selection of 8 additional miniature skincare products. The moisturizing cream for your hands is formulated with an aromatic blend of almond and 20 percent shea butter. Among the other goodies are shea butter rose hand cream, shea butter foot cream, almond milk concentrate, verbena shower gel, and others.
72% Off This 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set
Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Set with Spinner Wheels (Set of 2)
$430
$120
Amazon
This two-piece luggage set features softside suitcases with padded tops and multi-directional spinner wheels. The soft-lined interiors are water-resistant and showcase mesh pockets to help you stay organized. As a bonus, they have easy carry handles on the sides.
30% Off This Expandable Luggage Set
Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels in Charcoal (Set of 3)
$257
$179
Amazon
Constructed from 100 percent polycarbonate, this ultra-durable luggage set is rugged yet stylish. It comes with three suitcases — one 20-inch carry-on piece and two larger items for checked luggage. Each one features a side-mounted TSA lock and robust, 360-degree spinner wheels.
36% This 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3)
$164
$116
Amazon
From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.
30% Off This Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$37
$26
Amazon
For luxurious lounging, you can't go wrong with this Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket, now 30 percent for Prime Day. It's sumptuously soft, available in three different neutral colors, and backed by more than 700 customer reviews.
48% Off This One-Touch Coffee Grinder
New House Kitchen Blade Coffee Grinder
$27
$14
Amazon
Fans love this easy-to-use, one-touch blade coffee grinder for a better cup of joe every morning and at just $10 for Prime Day (almost 50 percent off), it's a steal. The stainless steel blades are dishwasher-safe and long-lasting, plus it doesn't take up a lot of counter space. No wonder it has 4.7 stars.
30% Off This Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet
AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, 3.3 Qt.
$50
$35
Amazon
It'd be easy to mistake this enameled cast iron skillet from Amazon Basics for a much more expensive brand, but with 4.5 stars after more than 120 reviews, customers seem to think that it does the job of cooking food evenly just as well. Plus, for Prime Day, you save 30 percent off the already stellar price.
45% Off This 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set
$55
$36
Amazon
Upgrade your kitchen with this 18-piece knife set complete with kitchen shears, sharpener, and a wood block. Best yet, it's 45 percent off. Made of stainless steel, this pack has more than 700 reviews with 4.4 stars overall.
42% Off This Dyson Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$599
$498
Amazon
This amazing vacuum has tons of incredible features, like extremely strong suction, a self-cleaning and self-adjusting head, and a swivel-ball design that easily moves in any direction. For Prime Day, you can get it for a shocking 42-percent off.
41% Off This Microfiber Duvet Cover
AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Bed Set
$19
$11
Amazon
This soft, classy microfiber duvet is an amazing price on a normal day — but today, you can make-over a twin bed for just $11. It's wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, and comes with a matching pillow sham.
33% Off This WiFi-Enabled Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$449
$300
Amazon
The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features a 3-Stage Cleaning System that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can clean and schedule from anywhere.
45% Off This Gel Mattress Topper
Classic Brands 12-Inch Mercer Pillow Top Cool Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Matress, Queen
$453
$249
Amazon
This mattress combines the support of innerspring coils with the cloud-like comfort of memory foam. Reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating and say it's the best mattress they've ever owned.
43% Off These Wireless Headphones
Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones
$229
$159
Amazon
Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours). They come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone — and today they're marked down by 43 percent.
37% Off This Echo Show
Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera
$190
$110
Amazon
This Echo Show and camera kit allows you watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 37 percent off on Prime Day.
53% Off The Ring 3rd Generation Doorbell
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen
$150
$100
Amazon
Get this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell for 54 percent off. It sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. You can also link it to your Alexa devices so you can hear your door ring from anywhere in your house.
30% Off The Echo Show
Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen
$230
$160
Amazon
Use this Echo Show to make video calls, stream your favorite television and movies, and even control SMART gadgets in your house. It has 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews, so it's a definite must-buy this Prime Day.
64% Off This Echo Dot And Smart Plug
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug
$75
$27
Amazon
Grab the Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug for just $27 right now. The Dot lets you control all compatible devices with your voice (plus set reminders, play music, and access your calendar), while the plug turns any electronic into a smart electronic.
64% Off Crest 3D White Strips
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips
$70
$45
Amazon
Whiten your teeth with this fan-favorite system, which comes with strips that you place on your teeth and a handheld device that uses light technology to further enhance the effects. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews can't stop raving.
47% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush Smartseries With Bluetooth Connectivity
$90
$48
Amazon
Plan your brushing sessions and track your dental health. This electric toothbrush from Oral-B can connect via Bluetooth to the Oral-B app, and it's under $50 for Prime Day only.
30% Off The Braun Electric Foil Shaver
Braun Series 7 Electric Foil Shaver
$200
$140
Amazon
This waterproof electric shaver has a 4.3-star rating because it gives you a close and even shave — and is even guaranteed to last you for seven years! You can get it for 30 percent off during Prime Day.
41% Off These Gillette Razor Refill Blades
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades, 6 Refills
$22
$13
Amazon
If the Gillette Venus is your razor of choice, grab six refills for a rare 41 percent off. Each features moisture bars, three blades, and a pivoting head that hugs every curve.
56% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser
Waterpik Water Flosser Aquarius Professional, WP-660
$90
$40
Amazon
The Waterpik Water Flosser is an easy and effective way to floss because it features 10 pressure settings, seven interchangeable tips, and 90 seconds of continuous water. It's even earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance and boasts a 4.4-star Amazon rating — plus more than 14,000 reviews.
44% Off The Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
$90
$50
Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is marked down today by 44 percent. This Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can stay entertained, follow recipes, and make hand-free calls.
38% Off Pro Mountain Athletic Socks
Pro Mountain Unisex No Show Cushion Athletic Cotton Socks (4 Pairs)
$13
$8
Amazon
You can never have too many pairs of white, no-show socks — so grab this four-pack while it's just $8. Sweat-absorbing and slide-proof, they come in both men's and women's shoe sizes.
63% Off The Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit)
$40
$15
Amazon
The Amazon Fire Stick turns any TV into a smart TV. It plugs into your set to allow you access to Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. Over 12,000 reviewers love it, and it's currently 60 percent off.
41% Off Wella EIMI Flexible Volumizing Spray
Wella EIMI Body Crafter Flexible Volumizing Spray
$20
$12
Amazon
Shake and spray for big volume from this salon-favorite brand. Not only does this bottle (discounted at more that 40 percent off for Prime Day) add a look of fullness, it also cranks up the shine and adds a touch of control without crunchiness. Though it only has three reviews, every one has given it 5 stars.
32% Off Adidas Flow Sneakers
Adidas Women's Questar Flow Sneakers
$62
$48
Amazon
Get these breathable, cushioned running shoes for $41 today. The knit texture offers flexibility and ventilation, while the Cloudfoam sole means optimal support.
27% Off The Dyson Air-Purifying Fan
Dyson DP04-HEPA Air Purifier and WiFi-Enabled Fan
$450
$330
Amazon
Breathe in the cleanest air possible with this quality air purifier, which boasts a HEPA filter and 350-degree oscillation to capture all air particles around you. The high-tech purifier is connected to Wi-Fi and can even be controlled by Alexa.
30% Off This Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet
Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Slim Wallet
$13
$9
Amazon
This 100 percent leather RFID-blocking wallet (which protects you from thieves trying to grab your credit card info) comes in a variety of colors and still fits a couple of cards and some cash. It has over 1,000 reviews.
40% Off The Instant Ace Blender
Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender, 54 Oz.
$150
$90
Amazon
It's not entirely accurate to call this amazing gadget just a blender because it can do so much more: including actually cook your food and keep it warm. The multipurpose blender offer four cold and four hot blending programs, with 10 blending speeds and a number of accessories like a measuring cup and straining bag.
31% Off The Bose Soundlink Speaker II
Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker II
$129
$89
Amazon
Get crystal-clear sound from a compact water-resistant speaker you can take anywhere. This wireless speaker pairs with Bluetooth, provides eight hours of playtime, and comes in five colors.
42% Off Beats Solo3 Headphones
Beats Solo3 Headphones
$300
$140
Amazon
The ultimate long-lasting pair of wireless headphones with quality sound, this pair provides up to 40 hours of battery life. They boast an adjustable headband for total comfort, cushioned ear cuffs, and a number of color options.
35% Off The Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
$130
$85
Take all of your favorite books and magazines with you with this lightweight Kindle, which provides 8 GB of storage. It even has a built-in adjustable light (so you won't disturb anyone with your late-night reading).
42% Off Ancestry DNA's Ethnicity + Traits Test
Ancestry DNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
$119
$69
Amazon
With precise geographic details and an in-depth historical insight into your genetic past, this ancestry DNA test makes it easy to see exactly where your family history originates. It only takes about eight weeks for your results to be ready, and now's the perfect time to give it a try since it's 42 percent off!
40% Off This HP Chromebook
HP 14-Inch Chromebook With Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor
$300
$180
Amazon
Take this lightweight HP Chromebook anywhere to watch movies, play games, or get to work. Get it for 40 percent off on Prime Day.
30% Off This Apple iPad
Apple Wi-Fi-Enabled iPad
$329
$250
Amazon
If you've been holding off on buying a tablet, you can save 30 percent on a WiFi-enbaled iPad during Prime Day. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the eight-megapixel back camera allows you to take high-quality photos no matter where you are. Save up to 40% on Apple Watches and iPads
40% Off Corsair's Wireless Gaming Headset
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Set
$100
$60
Amazon
Get more out of your gaming time with these quality wireless gaming headphones. Offering 16 hours of battery life, these headphones are compatible with PC with USB port, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Internet connection (for CUE software download).
28% Off Amazon Essentials Capri Leggings
Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging
$18
$13
Amazon
At 30 percent off, these Amazon Essentials capri-length leggings are a great deal on Prime Day. Choose between solid color, color block, or floral options.
70% Off Lavish Lash's Eyelash Growth Serum
Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum
$100
$30
Amazon
If you're searching for a way to lengthen and thicken your eyebrows or lashes, look no further than this enhancing brow serum. It only takes about 60 days for this serum to give your eyes a bold look, and it's formulated to be hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can also use it.
39% Off The EVOVACS Robotic Vacuum
ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction
$280
$170
Amazon
Not only can you control this convenient robot vacuum using the downloadable smartphone app, but it's also compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant so that you can control it via voice commands as well! Unlike other robot vacuums, this one can run for up to 110 minutes before it needs to recharge, plus the anti-drop and anti-collision sensors help prevent it from damaging itself.
41% Off The Ninja Countertop Blender
Ninja Countertop Blender, 72 Oz.
$100
$59
Amazon
This super powered blender chops up everything from fruit to full-sized ice cubes with 1000 watts of power. With six blades and multiple speed settings, snag this Prime Day deal and get to making smoothies ASAP.
31% Off The Instant Pot Sous Vide Circulator
Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
$80
$55
Amazon
Sous vide is a great way to wind up with deliciously tender meat, and this sous vide from Instant Pot is available for 31 percent off on Prime Day. It can heat all the way up from 104 to 195 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the active pump system keeps the water circulating without having to rely on uneven convection currents.
24% Off Boldify Hair Growth Serum
BOLDIFY 3-in-1 Biotin Hair Growth Serum
$25
$19
Amazon
Get longer and stronger hair with Boldify's 3-in-1 hair boost serum. Thanks to its nourishing properties, this product helps to restore and revive damaged hair while making blowouts easier than ever.
50% Off Nature's Bounty Hair, Nails, And Skin Gels
Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Extra Strength Softgels, 150 count
$18
$9
Amazon
Not only does each pill contain Biotin, which is great for your hair, but they're also loaded with vitamin C which helps promote collagen production in your skin.
24% Off These Reusable Makeup-Remover Towels
Reusable Makeup & Eyemakeup Remover Towels (4 Pack)
$17
$10
Amazon
If you're looking for a chemical-free way to clear the makeup off your face after a long day, try out these makeup remover towels. Each towel is incredibly soft so that it won't irritate your skin, and all you need to do is add water for them to gently remove eye shadow, foundation, lip stick, waterproof mascara, and more.
30% Off MVMT's Nova Analog Watch
MVMT NOVA 38MM Women's Analog Watch
$150
$105
Amazon
Not only does the dual timezone function allow you to keep track of multiple locations at once, but this watch from MVMT is also weatherproof which means it can handle rain, as well as brief submersions under water.
42% Off Kenra Blow-Dry Spray
Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
$33
$18
Amazon
Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.
30% Off The Paul Mitchell Flat Iron
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron
$125
$88
Amazon
This Paul Mitchell Pro Tools flat iron can be yours for 30 percent off its original price.
