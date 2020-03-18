The Coronavirus outbreak is a scary time, but it's also an opportunity for people to band together. No one recognizes that more than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple have spoken out about the virus for the first time, and their words were overwhelmingly positive. Meghan and Harry's Instagram about the Coronavirus pandemic included a beautiful message about people supporting one another.

The couple shared the message to their Sussex Royal Instagram page on March 18, posting the quote: “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

They then expanded on the quote in the caption of their post.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the couple wrote.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

The lengthy caption touched upon the importance of empathy and kindness through trying times.

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally," they wrote. "How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being."

Harry and Meghan even said they plan on sharing the most inspirational stories from around the world of how people are helping one another.

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us," they concluded.

Despite having taken a major step back from their royal duties this year, Harry and Meghan still rise to the occasion for their nation, and the world, when it matters most.