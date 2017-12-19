Kwanza Crawl 2017 Is Happening This Weekend & The Outfits Look Amazing

What is Kwanzaa? Growing up, I always imagined it as a sort of black Christmas and I always felt cheated by the fact that my family didn’t celebrate it. I felt like I was the only black person who didn’t know what Kwanzaa meant, but as comedian and actress Kerry Coddett highlights in her web series “Kwanzaa Actually,” a lot of people don’t know much about the holiday. Kwanzaa is celebrated around the same time as Christmas, taking place for a week between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, and this year, Kwanza Crawl returns in Brooklyn and Harlem. Kwanzaa Crawl is a pub crawl which seeks to celebrate black-owned bars, a la the popular Santa Con festivities. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing that celebrates their culture, history, and makes them feel unapologetically black. This year, Coddett is hosting the second annual Kwanzaa crawl on December 26, 2017 in New York City.

The actual Kwanzaa tradition itself celebrates a week of festivities, created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, to honor African tradition within black American culture. The name Kwanzaa is taken from the Swahili phrase, matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits of the harvest” or “first firsts.” The use of Swahili, an East African language, when the Atlantic slave trade brought African people to America from West Africa, was chosen to symbolize Pan-Africanism, a concept that was increasingly popular within the 1960s. Each day is dedicated to one of the following seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). Celebrations can vary, with many communities holding their own events full of song, poetry, dance, and etc.

So, if you’re in the New York City area and thinking of going to Kwanzaa Crawl this year, here are 10 black owned companies whose work you should check out to prep for the day. If you can't make it, consider supporting these brands anyway in honor of what the crawl stands for: supporting black-owned businesses in any capacity.

1. School of Thought Collection

Philadelphia Print Works

School of Thought Collection, $35-40, Philadelphia Print Works

Founded in 2010 by Maryam Pugh and Ruth Perez, PhilaPrint is known for its commitment to social justice by creating digital and physical space for creative collaboration around activism. Embodying the principle of Kuumba, they take care to pay homage to the works of James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, and other greats with their “School of Thought” collection and are a brand you should definitely support!

2. Vintage Happiness Dress

Nakimuli

Vintage Happiness Dress, $98, Nakimuli

Founded by Tennille McMillan, Nakimuli provides clothing for women of all shapes and sizes that’s affordable and fashion-forward. Consider popping out in this gorgeous Vintage Happiness Dress. With bold colors such as purple, red, green and its flower print, this piece will definitely be an eye-catcher during your Kwanzaa celebrations.

3. Hand Printed Headwraps

The Wrap Life

Hand printed Headwraps, $28, The Wrap Life

A good outfit is all about the accessories. Founded by Nnnenna Stella, The Wrap Life is dedicated to providing black people with a wide variety of scarves and also includes tutorials on how to wrap your hair, if you’re new to all of this. Check out their handprinted collection, where no two scarves are the same, if you really want a statement piece that you can rock throughout the year.

5. A Statement Top

Simply Cecily

Nia Top, $50, Simply Cecily

Here, you can find a contemporary clothing lined aimed at fusing the traditional West African style with the flair of American design.Pair this Nia top with some jeans and you have a quick, practical, and stylish look!

5. A Patterned Shirt

Christian Omeshun

Jasmine Shirt, $80, Christian Omeshun

Dedicated to designing clothes “for the ambitious, curvy woman who stops the show with her charismatic sense of style”, this is a brand you should check out! The pattern of this Jasmine top, with its ruffled sleeves, makes it a cute top that can easily be paired with plain jeans for a quieter style, or a loud skirt that really helps it pop. They also offer customization on all outfits!

6. A Graphic Print Tank

Malaika Apparel

Baby Hair & Afro Puffs, $30, Malaika Apparel

Founded by Rita Bunatal and embodying Kujichagulia, Mailaika Apparel is all about defying contemporary norms while aiming to celebrate black people. It is “a call for agency and the empowerment of the Black/African diaspora”. This top is a great way to embrace your own baby hair and afro puffs!

7. A Cute Tee

Tommie Stripe Tee, $90, William Okpo

This red, white, and midnight blue graphic stripes tee is a nod to '70s inspired fashion that makes for a unique, comfortable look. William Okpo is a womenswear collection designed by sisters Darlene and Lizzy Okpo, offering an aesthetic that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

8. Regal Custom Tee

Regal Custom Tee, $45, Jag & Co

These designs by E. Jaguar Bekford (Jag) offer pieces “for men, women, the fashion forward, and the fashion novice.” Jag & Co is especially unique in their green approach, part of their corporate social responsibility, in which green products are made by designing, re-designing, using, and re-using, metal parts, buttons, zippers, etc.

9. A T-Shirt Dress

Royal T-Shirt Dress, $50, Yatir Clothing

There is nothing better than the vicious come-back velvet has made within the past year. This t-shirt dress is definitely a comfortable piece that’ll have you looking extraordinary. Yatir Clothing specializes in clothing for plus size women, from tees to dress to custom pieces, so make sure to check them out.

10. A Colorful Button Down

Mola Colors Button Down, $55, Stuzo Clothing

This 100 percent cotton button down comes from Stuzo Clothing, a fashion brand started by Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme. Stuzo Clothing is a genderless company, with a mission to create space for all in fashion. Definitely check out this dope brand.