On April 20, Kourtney Kardashian met with members of Congress in efforts to give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) more control to regulate the ingredients used in cosmetics and personal products. But the best thing about Kourtney Kardashian's congressional testimony is that she totally stayed true to herself, rocking a chic outfit and sharing a serious story about the reservations she has about using certain products on her kids.

Kardashian spoke on Capitol Hill wearing a sleek black pantsuit and a cropped white t-shirt that showed off her lean abs, alongside Environmental Working Group (EWG) President Ken Cook. During the briefing, the reality star revealed that motherhood is what really got her into focusing on the ingredients in certain products. People reported Kardashian as saying,

When I had my first son, I started really learning so much about the foods that I was feeding him and it just kind of all snowballed. As a mom, you really take so much interest in the products… and it’s so crazy. I was thinking about it this morning. I would get so many baby gifts and a lot of it were products, skincare products for my kids.

“And I would use the things that people sent me just assuming these are baby products and that they should be safe," she continued. "I remember learning from my mom friends that these were not healthy at all.”

Valerie Macon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also addressed her sister Kylie Jenner's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which she just partnered up with to release a limited edition makeup collection. While she admitted that she was unsure of the products that Jenner uses in her makeup, she did say that “My sisters’ products have been checked by EWG and they scored well," according to People.

Kardashian is a huge advocate for organic and healthy living, which is why her testimony is so authentic and sincere.

