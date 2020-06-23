Kourtney Kardashian's sassy remarks on Keeping Up With the Kardashians have become all the rage on TikTok. Her famed "ABCDEFG" response to Scott Disick has been recreated by a number of celebrities, and even her own family has been known to mimic her on TikTok. But nothing was more iconic than when Kourt reenacted her own scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She even surprised fans by enlisting one of TikTok's biggest stars to help. Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's TikTok recreating a classic KUWTK scene is a true gift.

Kardashian and Rae had the ultimate TikTok extravaganza together. The new BFFs took to the app with several videos from their hangout sesh on June 21. One video shared by Kardashian showed her throwing it back to season 15. In the episode, she chatted it up with Larsa Pippen about the effects hormone shots had on her body.

"I mean, I feel fine," Kourtney said in the clip. "I just cry myself to sleep every night." Pippen then chimed in by saying, "Yeah, that's totally normal."

Well, Rae and Kardashian totally nailed the recreation of the now-iconic scene. Kardashian portrayed herself while Addison pretended to be Pippen, and the video is a must-see for KarJenner fans.

Over on her page, Rae shared a different TikTok video with Kardashian. The star, who boasts 47 million followers on the platform, recreated a hilarious KUWTK scene which featured Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

In the original clip, Kris and Khloé argued over the appropriateness of a cheeky swimsuit. "Well I can't wear it, do you see the back? It's a thong. What do you think I am?" Koko told her mom.

"You don't wear a thong? Oh, wow, you are conservative," Kris said in exasperation. In the new reenactment, Rae took on the role of Kris Jenner, and it's safe to say she did the momager justice.

The whole KarJenner family has been getting in on the TikTok fun. In May, Kylie Jenner hilariously channeled Kourtney when recreating the episode when Khloé attacked Kourtney about her slow WiFi speeds.

There may be a 22-year age difference between Kourt and Rae, but they have some serious TikTok chemistry together.