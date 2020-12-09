There's nothing like a good throwback episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and even the KarJenner family seem to agree. Khloe recently tweeted about what it's like to watch herself on the earliest episodes of the long-running show. As much as she's loved her reality show run, she admits there's a few things she would have done differently. Khloé Kardashian's quotes about what she regrets from KUWTK were so honest.

The KarJenners announced on Sept. 8 they would be ending their show in 2021, and fans have been feeling very nostalgic. When one person asked Khloé whether she ever watches old episodes, she admitted she does from time to time.

"Sometimes I watch for sure," Khloe responded. "Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened to those voices."

Khloe then pointed out that there's one part of the throwback memories she doesn't enjoy re-living. "Only thing I’m not proud of is how I used to talk to my mom. Obviously we had some teenage issues we had to work through. On camera it’s tough to go through that stuff publicly."

You can see Khloe's tweet about her biggest KUWTK regret below.

These days, Khloe and Kris are closer than ever. When Kris celebrated her 65th birthday on Nov. 5, Khloe had the sweetest message to share about her mom. Koko took to Instagram to gush about her close-knit she and her mom have become.

"I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you," she wrote in one part of her message. "You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time."

The KarJenners have all changed immensely since KUWTK debuted in October 2007, and it's so sweet to see how far Khloe and her mom have come.