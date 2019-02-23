It's been a tough couple of days for Khloé Kardashian, and my heart goes out to her. Whether or not you're a fan of the Kardashian clan, I think everyone could sympathize with the devastation of hearing reports claiming that the father of your child allegedly had an affair with someone you considered to be a sister, and I admire the reality star for keeping her chin up as the drama has played out in the public eye. Now, Kardashian is back on social media with some cryptic quotes that seem to allude to the situation, and Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story about trying to heal people with problems appears to possibly be throwing some tea at Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment or clarification on the post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's been a social media firestorm ever since reports emerged alleging that Thompson, who shares daughter True with Kardashian, had reportedly cheated on the mom-of-one with Jordyn Woods last weekend. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's, Thompson's, and Woods' respective representation to inquire about the latest infidelity reports, but did not hear back. While Khloé has yet to officially confirm the rumors, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been tracking every unfollow and telling tweet in the meantime.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, KoKo herself appeared to add further fuel to the flames by giving fans some insight into how she's feeling at the moment. After a whirlwind week, Kardashian took stock of the situation by sharing a series of cryptic Instagram Story posts, which has been kind of her M.O. of late. When you're trying to process how you're feeling, there's no better way to do it than with inspirational quotes — at least according to Khloé Kardashian.

From the looks of things, her latest posts seemed to be directed at Tristan Thompson (who is still following the star on Instagram), and TBH, the insight is spot-on for anyone who's ever had to deal with a toxic ex or tried to "heal" someone with problems. Elite Daily reached out Kardashian's camp for comment on the message and to inquire if the posts are directed at Thompson, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"We have to accept that some people are f*cked up and it's not our job to heal them," she wrote.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The quote appears to be directed at Cleveland Cavaliers star, who reportedly cheated on Khloé back in April 2018 right before she gave birth to her daughter, True. At the time, reports alleged that Thompson was caught on video kissing another woman. At the time, Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and Thompson's reps for confirmation and comment on the reports, but did not hear back. While Kardashian would eventually go on to forgive her boyfriend, it makes this latest betrayal — if true — that much harder to swallow.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It appears that the fitness guru is weathering the latest reports of purported infidelity by spending time with sister Kim and her BFF Malika and trying to take a positive approach to the heartbreak. Unlike her tear-jerking posts about betrayal and pain, which she shared just a few days ago, Kardashian's latest Instagram Story posts seem to celebrate her resilience in the face of hardship.

She also shared another quote that read:

The most beautiful people we have know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths.

The post continued, "These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

If true, the latest reports are so heartbreaking, especially considering Woods' close relationship with the family, but at least it looks like Kardashian has her sisters and fans in her corner.