JoJo Siwa is so not here for shade being thrown at her former Dance Moms castmates. After Chloe Lukasiak's mom Christi (a Dance Moms alum herself) dissed the show's choreographer Gianna Martello, Siwa refused to stay silent. Jojo Siwa's TikTok calling out Christi Lukasiak is probably the most heated thing you'll see all day.

It may seem strange Siwa and Lukasiak have beef seeing as they never actually appeared on the same season of Dance Moms together, but Siwa was left fuming after a recent comment Lukasiak made about Martello's character. Martello was a coach on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2019, and apparently didn't make the best impression on Lukasiak. When the dance mom was recently asked whether she keeps in touch with Martello, she said, "No. Gianna's not nice."

Cue Siwa's fiery response. The reality star turned recording artist took to TikTok to fiercely defend Martello.

"First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world," Jojo said in her video. "And second of all, she works so hard every single week for so many people, including Chloe. She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show. She was in charge of choreographing every single number. Now, yes, of course everyone has their moments and everyone isn't nice 24/7, including you Christi."

Siwa continued by pointing out everyone has their moments, Lukasiak included. "The thing is, is you don't need to say that somebody is not a nice person. I'm sure you're a very nice person, even though the experience that I've had with you, you were not nice to me."

Jojo added, "You actually made a very rude comment to me, but it may have just been a moment."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It didn't take long for Lukasiak to respond, insisting Siwa must have had a much different experience on the show than she did.

"I have to take her word for it," Lukasiak said in a video of her own. "If she had an amazing, positive experience, then I'm really happy that that's how it went. And I honestly just wish mine had been a little similar."

This is hardly the first bout of Dance Moms drama Siwa has found herself involved in this year, and although the show is long over, the drama will surely continue.