Award show season is officially in full swing, and as you can probably imagine, I am beyond psyched to kick back, relax, and groove along to the beat of the Grammys. It's always exciting to see so many well-deserving artists receive such prestigious awards. However, my favorite part of all is watching these famous celebrities interact in one gigantic room. This year, I've been keeping my eye out for one celeb in particular, and find myself wondering, is Drake at the 2019 Grammys?

Maybe Drake is "the best [you've] ever had" (I know he's mine), or you might just be getting all up "in [your] feelings," wondering if the rapper is going to make it to the Grammys this year. And trust me — I am right there with you. But, according to my Drake radar, the former Degrassi actor has not yet been spotted, and as you could probably imagine, I'm beyond nervous that he'll end up being a no-show.

In years past, Drake has actually skipped out on the Grammy Music Awards. For example, two years ago during the 2017 Grammys, the rapper was in the middle of a major European tour, and unfortunately, he was not about to interrupt his tour (which is very understandable, in my personal opinion). So anyway, it's no surprise that he might not be in attendance this year, either.

If you, too, are a major Drake fan, you're probably well-aware of the fact that the rapper totally crushed the Grammy nominations this year (along with the one and only Cardi B, OBVIOUSLY). He was specifically nominated for his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which completely topped the charts in 2018 with all 25 of his amazing tracks. The lyrics on the album are incredibly deep, mostly attesting to the fact that he does — in fact — have a son, while reconciling with the idea of being a father. According to Billboard, Drake also sampled various artists on his album, such as Mariah Carey, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, and more, and it goes without saying the entire album is a total banger.

Coincidentally, fellow rapper, Pusha T was also nominated for a Grammy this year, according to Rolling Stone, which should make things — a little interesting, to say the least. Pusha T and Drake have had beef over the last several years, and hopefully this won't cause any new drama. Seeing as Drake might not be attending this year's Grammys, it's likely there won't be any. Fingers crossed!

If you know me at all, you know the possibility of seeing Drake would be an actual dream come true. Well, I'm incredibly upset about his lack of camera time, but I get it — he's a busy man, and he can't be in three places at once. We all know he would never want to disappoint his loyal fans.

Either way, each and every single one of Drake's Grammy noms are well-deserved, and I seriously look forward to seeing what he ends up accomplishing in 2019. (But really though, we hope to see you at the Grammys, Drake!)