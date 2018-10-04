For many people, the crisp autumn air instantly makes them long for Pumpkin Spice Lattes and cozy oversized sweaters. For me, I want to race home and re-watch all seasons of Gilmore Girls for the millionth time. (But I will say, sipping a PSL while I'm watching would be the perfect situation.) There's just something about this time of year that makes me want to take a trip to Stars Hollow and visit my favorite characters. It could be that the back-to-school feels make me think of Rory, or the cool weather has me yearning for some coffee from Luke's Diner. If you're obsessed with Gilmore Girls like me, you'll want to plan a fall retreat to a Stars Hollow-esque Airbnb.

Just imagine staying at a place that just gives you major Dragonfly Inn vibes, or a cute AF Connecticut house where you feel like you're a Gilmore. They'd be the perfect place to escape to when you need a weekend away. By day, you can explore the quaint downtown area, or go antique shopping like at Mrs. Kim's. Then at night, you and your besties can have movie nights like the Gilmore girls. (Just don't forget to run to the closest Doose's Market and grab yourself the best snacks you can find.) So, if you're looking for a little fall getaway, consider any of these seven places to rent on Airbnb.

1 This Yellow Farmhouse In Litchfield, CT Looks Like Lorelai's Home Airbnb I don't know about you, but this yellow riverfront farmhouse is giving me major Lorelai Gilmore house vibes. On the inside, this three-bedroom home looks just like a charming bed and breakfast you won't want to leave. If you're an outdoorsy kind of girl, you and your friends might want to take a walk around the gardens and head to the Bantam River. You could also explore the Litchfield town center, and walk along the little strip of shops while you enjoy your coffee.

2 This Cottage In Cornwall, CT Is The Coziest Escape Airbnb This little cottage in Cornwall is too cute for words. It's perfect for a romantic getaway with your SO. You could cook up a delicious meal and play house for the weekend, just like when Rory made dinner for Dean in "That Damn Donna Reed" episode. This sweet escape is also perfect for anyone who loves reading just as much as Rory. You can spend your days getting lost in a juicy novel on the front porch.

3 Stay At A Real-Life Dragonfly Inn In West Launceston, Tasmania Airbnb I'm sure you've daydreamed about staying at the Dragonfly Inn. Every day, you'd have a delicious meal cooked for you by Sookie herself. Well, you may not be able to stay at the actual Stars Hollow Dragonfly Inn, but there is a Dragonfly Inn you can travel to all the way to in Tasmania. So, if you're looking for a true Gilmore Girls getaway, grab your passport and head to this cozy little bed and breakfast.

4 This Private Retreat In Washington, CT Has The Perfect Reading Tree For You Airbnb You and your crew should escape your busy city life for the weekend and head to this private retreat in Washington, CT. Not only is there a great TV in the living room to watch your favorite Gilmore Girls episodes on Netflix, but there are 27 acres of land to explore as well. Make it your mission to find your very own study tree just like Rory's at Yale, where you can sit and read a good book.

5 Live Like Richard And Emily At The Charles Cheney Inn In Manchester, CT Airbnb If you'd rather live like Richard and Emily Gilmore (I know I do), you'll love the Charles Cheney Inn in Manchester. You and bae can stay in a private room in this extravagant home. You'll seriously want to snap tons of Insta pics of the gorgeous antiques. Maybe even have yourself your very own Friday night dinner, complete with red wine.

6 This Gorgeous Victorian Home In Hartford, CT Was Made For Your Girl Crew Airbnb If you're looking for a place where your entire Gilmore Girls crew can stay, this Victorian home in Hartford comfortably sleeps six people. Throw a cute AF tea party, like Emily and her DAR group did. The giant table in the dining room is also perfect for squad dinners just like the Gilmores (but with less arguing).