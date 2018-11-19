How To Get A Free Target Gift Card On Black Friday, Just By Stocking Up On Your Fave Skincare Buys

Considering the fact that Target almost always offers their customers the very best deals, it's no surprise that they really take things up a notch on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season. For beauty lovers especially, they're really doing the most, and if you're wondering how to get a free Target gift card on Black Friday, the answer is in the skincare aisle. The major retailer have teamed up with skincare brand Olay to help you earn savings while you splurge, so you can officially shop guilt-free.

Beginning on Black Friday, November 23, and lasting through Cyber Monday, November 26, shoppers on the Target website will be offerred a skincare lover's deal of a lifetime: spend money on products, and get more money to spend on future purchases absolutely free. Hi, no, you're not dreaming. This is real life, and I would never joke about skincare, much less joke about free money. When buyers spend $50 on Olay products, they'll receive a $10 Target gift card to use on any future purchases. The bonus $10 isn't specific to Olay products, either — you can put it towards virtually anything.

But first, you've got to stock up on $50 worth of Olay, which sounds like the perfect excuse to treat 👏 your 👏 self 👏 to some of their fab new launches:

Or, you know, you could stock up on skincare gifts for others. Tis the season to be generous with your Target savings, after all:

If you're thinking, "Okay, but I already stan Olay and have all their products plus backups, so I don't need to spend $50," then stop right there, because the brand actually just released some awesome new goodies that you probably don't have yet.

If you've already snagged these, kudos to you for being in the know, but if not, allow me to introduce you to the brand spanking new Olay mists:

There are two new products to spritz this season: the Mist Ultimate Hydration Essence Energizing Facial Moisturizer ($10, target.com) and the Mist Ultimate Hydration Essence Calming Facial Moisturizer ($10, target.com). The Energizing version includes ingredients like vitamin C and bergamot to give skin a quick pick-me-up, while the Calming version features aloe leaf and chamomile to soothe and restore tired skin. Basically, you'd be smart to spritz the Energizing mist in preparation for Black Friday shopping, and wind down post-mall with the Calming mist after a long day of fighting with other shoppers. (JK, please don't fight!)

Not a mist guy or gal? There's other newness you might like better — especially is you're DTFM, or Down To Face Mask. And honestly, who isn't?

Olay has created some new masks in stick form to eliminate the hassle of messy application, and there's a perfect pick for every skin type.

The Glow Boost White Charcoal Clay Face Mask Stick ($10, target.com) utilizes premium kaolin clay and white charcoal to give dry, patchy skin a brighter finish with that whole glowy-from-within supermodel vibe. The Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick ($10, target.com) uses kaolin plus a pink mineral complex to micro-exfoliate and polish skin for a smoothe, revitalized complexion. Finally, the Pore Detox Black Charcoal Clay Face Mask Stick ($10, target.com) features kaolin clay and good ol' charcoal to draw out impurities, diminish excess oils, and minimize the appearance of pores.

Do you kinda sorta want to get everything I just mentioned? Don't worry, I wasn't being cruel by tempting you: picking up all five of the above products would bring your total to $50, aka enough to snag that free $10 Target gift card. I dare you to find me a better Black Friday deal! But actually, please don't because I'll be spending all my money at Target, and I have no time for regrets.