Both the experts agree that you can actually learn a lot about the current state of the relationship based on how they respond to you wanting to keep a couple things in their home. "If they don't want you to leave things at their place, it obviously might be because they don't want someone else (parent, friends, other dating partners) to see them. You need to find out why they don't want you to leave things there to be comfortable enough to move forward,” explains Safran.

While Lee says it’s unlikely they would flat out refuse to let you leave something at their place, you should pay attention to their body language to see how they really feel about it. If they seem uncomfortable, she says it's fine to ask about it. “That conversation might sound like this: the other day when I asked you if I could leave my pajamas at your place, you seemed really uncomfortable. Because we are spending every weekend together, I thought you'd be OK with it. Am I reading the situation correctly?,” Lee suggests.

However, if they seem happy to let you leave a few essentials in their home, then Lee says that’s great news. “It means that you're both making an implicit commitment to seeing each other more regularly,“ she explains.

The takeaway here is that the time to leave a few things at someones house is when you’re staying over regularly and it feels like you’re going to continue to do so. It just makes sense and will make everyone's (especially your) life easier. Listen, if they want the pleasure of your regularly company, they should be willing to let you keep a toothbrush handy, too. Just maybe a wait a while longer to start storing your curling iron in the freezer. That was awkward.