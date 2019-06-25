While chatting up a cutie at a wedding is easier than at a bar or some other random place, Barrett says it's still possible things could go awry if you don't avoid some basic pitfalls. The first, he says, is being overly worried about being single at a wedding. “Get over the perception that going solo is a bad thing — as if it means you’re not date-able. You can feel like you’re wearing a scarlet ’S’ but there’s absolutely no shame in being single at a wedding," he assures.

While having a glass or two of the champagne is fine, however getting wasted is another effective way of ruining your chances of meeting someone at the wedding, warns Barrett. “You should avoid overindulging in alcohol. Drinking too much is easy to do with an open bar, but too much booze leads to bad decisions. And it’s hard to flirt well when you’re slurring your words,” he says.

Finally, Barrett says just relax and don't worry too much about flirting and meeting someone at the wedding. Instead, make having fun in general your first priority. “Don’t try too hard to hook up or make a connection happen. Instead, shift your focus to being friendly, having fun, meeting new people and enjoying those around you,” says Barrett. “Being the source of good social vibes makes you more attractive, and more likely that meeting someone will ‘just happen.’ People want to be around those having the most fun.”

Ultimately, it's that last piece of advice that is probably the best and most effective way to make the most of a wedding. Whether you meet someone or not, you end up having a great night — and, if you do happen to meet someone you're into, well, you're already in the perfect relaxed and fun-loving mode to do your best flirting. Barrett says it best when he concludes, "The best way to enjoy a wedding is to help other people enjoy the wedding. Do that and you never know who might notice you.” Now that's something to raise a glass of champs to.