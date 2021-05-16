There's a new gig that'll have you chowing down on cheesy biscuits for free for a full year. Red Lobster is on the search for its new "Chief Biscuit Officer," who will receive a whole slew of prizes including a one year supply of Cheddar Bay Biscuits. If you're ready to score so much free food, here's how to apply for Red Lobster's Chief Biscuit Officer job.

During the "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes, which runs through May 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Red Lobster is giving one lucky fan a dream job. As the Chief Biscuit Officer, you'll get a package that includes $1,000 worth of Red Lobster gift cards, a free year of Cheddar Bay biscuits, VIP status at your favorite Red Lobster restaurant, and more.

The best part is, entering the contest is super simple — and there's even a few ways you can do so. The first way is to download the My Red Lobster Rewards Red Lobster mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store, and then either create or sign into your Red Lobster Rewards account. Whether you've just downloaded the app or had it before the contest period, you'll get one sweepstakes reward in the "My Rewards" section.

To get more sweepstakes rewards, you can make an eligible Red Lobster purchase. All you'll need to do is order take-out or delivery through RedLobster.com (make sure you're signed-in to your Rewards account) or through the app, with a minimum purchase of at least 1 cent. Through making qualified purchases, you'll receive one sweepstakes entry, with a maximum of up to two sweepstakes entries each day.

BTW, you'll need to claim your rewards through June 4 at 11:49 p.m. ET so that they count as entries into the sweepstakes. To do this, head to the "My Rewards" section of the mobile app and then follow the instructions to claim your rewards.

If you'd like to enter without downloading the app or making qualifying purchases, you can write your name, address, age, and email address used for your My Red Lobster Rewards account on a piece of paper and mail it to: "The "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes,” c/o Merkle Inc., P.O. Box 5010, Department 848390, Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5010. Make sure the envelope is postmarked by May 28 and received by June 4. You'll receive one entry for each mail in request.

Since you can receive up to 31 sweepstakes entries using any combo of the methods, it's a good idea to complete as many as you can to increase your chances of winning.

The brand will randomly select the winners on or around June 9, and if you've won, you'll be notified by email. One lucky fan will score the "Chief Biscuit Officer for the Year" prize, which includes four $250 Red Lobster gift cards (for a total of $1,000), a one year supply of "One Dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits" which will be given as Rewards account credits, VIP status at the Red Lobster restaurant of their choice, and the chance try out upcoming new dishes. The total approximate retail value of the prize is $1,165.

Even if you don't get the sweet gig, there are still plenty of other prizes up for grabs, including free food like Main Lobster Tails, Snow Crab Legs, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and desserts.

Since the contest officially ends on May 28, make sure to start racking up those sweepstakes entries ASAP.