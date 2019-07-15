Here Are The Most Exciting Prime Day Deals (Save Up To 80% Off Before They Sell Out)

Prime members have been waiting all year — but now that the best Amazon Prime Day deals are live, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the massive selection. Right this second, there are thousands of incredible items on sale for up to 80 percent off, but deals are timed and stock is limited. To ensure that you find exactly what you're looking for, we've compiled all the best Prime Day deals into one place.

(If you'd rather browse the wide selection and countless categories on your own, you can click here to shop Prime Day deals on Amazon.)

21% Off The Insignia 55-Inch Fire TV Insignia 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With HDR - Fire TV Edition $430 $340 | Amazon See On Amazon With nearly 1,900 reviews and a 4.2 star rating, this Fire TV has the built-in ability to stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more. Plus the 4K ultra HD screen gives you true-to-life picture quality for a next-level viewing experience.

44% Off Burt's Bees Teeth Whitening Powder Burt's Bees Activated Coconut Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder $25 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without SLS, parabens, or artificial flavors, this Burt's Bees activated charcoal helps to absorb stains and odors so your teeth are white and your mouth feels fresh. Get it for 44 percent off today.

31% Off The YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket $80 $44 See On Amazon If you've ever struggled falling asleep at night, a weighted blanket like this one from YnM can help. You can use this blanket by itself or stuffed into a duvet, and the seven-layer weight system comfortably encompasses your body while you sleep.

44% Off The Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition $180 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you control this Toshiba using Alexa, but it also has Amazon's Fire TV built into it, giving you access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix!

62% Off The Fitbit Alta HR Fitbit Alta HR $130 $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Fitbit's Alta HR model is slim and discreet, but doesn't lack in features. An activity tracker that can measure calories burned, as well as a sleep tracker and heart rate monitor, the HR provides a snapshot of your full day's activity. Customize it through the Fitbit app to send you encouragement, and celebrate your victories! Today it's an impressive 62% off and only $50.

40% Off This TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator $50 $29.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable electronic pulse massager comes with eight electrode pads to pinpoint head-to-toe muscle pain, stiffness, and tension. Use just one or all of the pads, and choose between 10 levels of intensity depending on the location and sensitivity of the area you're targeting.

60% Off This 14-Piece Plantar Fasciitis Kit Plantar Fasciitis Foot Pain Relief 14-Piece Kit $40 $15.87 | Amazon See On Amazon This 14-piece kit comes with everything you need to relieve arch and heel pain for plantar fasciitis: Foot sleeves, cushioned arch supports, therapy wraps, gel heel cushions, silicone gel heel protectors, fabric heel grips, and gel heel grips. Made from high-quality compression fabric and medical-grade silicone, this plantar fasciitis kit effectively relieves pain, and the inserts stay in place so they aren't sliding in your shoes and causing more discomfort. You can get it for 60 percent off on Prime Day.

25% Off Blue-Emu Emu Oil Blue-Emu Super Strength Emu Oil $17 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This topical cream is formulated with emu oil and aloe vera to deliver soothing relief and minimize inflammation. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave that this cream works great as a temporary pain reliever for sore muscles after exercise. Get it for just $12 on Prime Day.

25% Off Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes $38 $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Gonex compression packing cubes will totally transform the way you travel. Each set comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors that'll suit your every need, preventing you from over stuffing and overpacking your suitcases.

30% Off Olaplex Hair Perfector Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular hair repair treatment can nourish your locks from the tip to the root. This vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and sulfate-free treatment is safe for all hair types. Put a generous amount on your hair after you towel dry it, wait ten minutes, and comb it through. Then rinse, shampoo, and condition, and your hair will be silk soft before you know it. It's super affordable while Prime Day lasts.

25% Off The John Frieda Hot Air Brush John Frieda Hot Air Brush, 1-1/2 Inch $40 $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry and style your hair in one step. The titanium ceramic barrel is 1.5 inches in width and delivers even heat to all of your hair while the advanced ionic technology helps eliminate frizz and boost shine. Thousands of reviewers love it, and you can get it for 25 percent off on Prime Day.

30% Off jane iredale's Primer and Brightener jane iredale Smooth Affair Facial Primer and Brightener, 1.7 Fl Oz $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's safe to say that Jane Iredale's Smooth Affair primer and brightener has become a fan favorite. Thanks to nourishing ingredients like grapefruit extract, this product will leave your skin smooth and glowing use after use.

30% Off Bioderma Cleansing Shower Oil Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil $20 $13.90 | Amazon See On Amazon This cleansing shower oil from Bioderma soothes and protects dry, itchy, and irritated skin. A generous 33.8 ounce bottle is only $13.90 on Prime Day.

31% Off The Clarisonic Mia Cleansing Brush Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Brush, Brush Head & Cleanser $130 $90 | Amazon See On Amazon In just 60 seconds, this Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Brush completely removes even your longest lasting makeup, cleansing your skin six times better than just washing with your hands alone. Dermatologist-tested to be gentle on all skin types, this complete set comes with the one-speed Mia Prima cleansing device, a daily radiance brush head, a deep pore brush head, and a refreshing gel cleanser.

74% Off Yeouth Vitamin C Serum Yeouth Vitamin C Serum WIth Hyaluronic Acid & Tripeptide 31 $75 $19.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans of hyaluronic acid are going to fall in love with the moisturizing properties in Yeouth's serum. Packed with nourishing vitamin c as well as Tripeptide 31, this serum work wonders on all skin types.

60% Off Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes (3-Pack), Pink Grapefruit $31 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These non-toxic grapefruit wipes cut through grease without the chemicals. This plant-based formula is safe to use on any surface, and with 70 wipes per container, this deal is a total steal.

31% Off These Gillette Razor Refills Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills, 15 Count $22 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon fans praise this 15-pack of blades, and you can get them for just $15 on Prime Day. The refills fit Gillette's Mach3 razor, which will save you a ton of money.

50% Off The eero Home Wifi System eero Home Mesh WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 2 eero Beacons) $400 $200 | Amazon See On Amazon The Eero home WiFi system is currently 50 percent off! This set comes with the Pro (which replaces your router) and two Beacons (which extend your connectivity). The result, according to reviewers, is extremely dependable internet in any room.

34% Off This Racerback Maxi Dress GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress $35 $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular maxi dress is made of a soft rayon and spandex blend that can stretch with you. Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers rave about how comfortable this dress is, and you can get it in one of 29 colors and patterns for Prime Day.

30% Off The Revlon Barrel Hair Waver Revlon Jump 3 Barrel Hair Waver For Deep Waves $23 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Get this brilliant hair tool for just $16 today. It uses three wide tourmaline barrels to create quick, frizz-resistant beach waves in minutes.

42% Off The Fire HD 8 Tablet Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) $95 $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This wildly-popular tablet can connect you with your favorite television, movies, and apps. It's also built with Alexa technology so you can use it hands free — and it comes in four unique colors.

42% Off The Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube $120 $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Cube is an Alexa-enabled device for your TV, so you can dim the lights, turn on the set, and start your content, all with your voice. It also allows you access to all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a voice-activated remote.

55% Off This Seiko Analog Watch Seiko Men's SUP880 Analog Display Japanese Quartz Black Watch $195 $87 | Amazon See On Amazon This Seiko analog watch features a goldtone case and a leather band — but the best part is the solar power capabilities, which recharge when exposed to sunlight. Reviewers also love the accurate Japanese quartz movement and water resistance. Shop Up to 50% Off Top Selling Watch Brands

35% Off The IRWIN Pliers Set IRWIN Tools VISE-GRIP 5-Piece Pliers Set $90 $52 | Amazon See On Amazon In the market for a new pliers set? This one is made from durable nickel chromium steel, and at 35% off, is a complete steal. Each set comes with joint pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, linesman pliers, an adjustable wrench, as well as a pair of groove joint pliers, all in a convenient storage pouch.

27% Off The Echo Plus Echo Plus (2nd Gen) With Built-in Smart Home Hub $150 $110 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it doubles as a smart hub, you can tell the Echo Plus to read you the news, turn on the (included!) SMART light bulb, or even tell you the temperature of your room. Get it while it's discounted for Prime Day.

30% Off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones Cowin SE7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones $110 $77 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in five different colors, Cowin's SE7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones boast professional active noise cancelling (ANC) technology and high-quality sound. They also come with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth 5.0, and the lightweight earpads offer long-wearing comfort thanks to their around-ear fit. Nab these foldable, wireless headphones today for 30 percent off.

13% Off This Heated Back, Neck, & Shoulder Massager Necktek Heated Neck And Shoulder Massager $46 $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This heated neck and back massager has a cult-following of Amazon fans. With eight Shiatsu massage heads, this massager kneads into your upper back, lower back, and legs. But fans especially love that they can crank the heat and loosen their muscles with heat therapy as well.

62% This Muscle-Relieving Foam Roller Foam Roller $45 $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a way to stretch out sore muscles, look no further than this medium density foam roller that comes with an accompanying bonus e-book — now 62 percent off for Prime Day. The deep tissue massager is available in four funky colors and has a solid EVA core.

35% Off These Resistance Bands Hurdilen Resistance Bands $27 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Marked down by 35 percent, these sturdy resistance bands can be used for any type of workout and are ideal for stretching and strengthening hips, legs and thighs. They're made with soft, abrasion-resistant fabric and can be stretched repeatedly without folding. Plus, they're backed by more than 350 customer reviews.

35% This All-Natural Stain Remover Biodegradable Environmentally Friendly Stain Remover Stick $9 $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This stain remover stick is 100 percent biodegradable, so it's safe for most fabrics and for the environment as well. Simply rub a little bit of this stain remover on your clothes and wash them clean. You can get it for just $6 during Prime Day.

46% A Gorgeous Invicta Men's Watch Invicta Men's 9211 Speedway Collection Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch with Link Bracelet $74 $40 | Amazon See On Amazon At 92 percent off, this men's watch from Invicta is an absolute steal! It's made with a stainless steel case that's water-resistant, plus the three smaller clock faces feature 60-second, 60-minute, and 24-hour time functions. Save up to 30% on select luggage and accessories from Columbia, Marc New York, Travelpro, and more

25% Off This Natural Vitamin C Cleanser InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser $19.97 $14.97 | Amazon See On Amazon This daily cleanser helps even out skin tone, fading sun spots and discoloration with exfoliating ingredients like vitamin C and lactic acid. Try it for 25 percent off on Prime Day.

29% Off This 18K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Necklace Evil Eye Necklace 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver, 18" $34 $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Marked down by 30 percent off today, this stunning evil eye necklace features genuine, stabilized turquoise at the center, with white and blue sapphire stones adorning the outer edges. The 18-karat, yellow gold-plated sterling silver necklace falls at the perfect length, measuring 18 inches. You'll get compliments every time you wear this on-trend piece.

30% Off These 10K Gold Birthstone Stud Earrings 10k Gold Birthstone Stud Earrings made with Swarovski $30 $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Get these 10K gold stud earrings in any birthstone month, each made with a crystal from Swarovski. Right now, a pair is just $21.

38% Off These Electric Foot Callus Removers Pritech Electric Foot Callus Removers $24 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For soft and healthy skin on your feet, this electric foot file quickly sloughs off dead skin and calluses. It's also 100 percent waterproof, and has a rechargeable battery that can last 150 hours. This is one deal on Prime Day you shouldn't miss.

28% Off This Hair Scalp Massager Hair Scalp Massager $10 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its silicone bristles, this handheld brush massages your scalp to stimulate growth and get a deeper clean. It's entirely waterproof, so it can be used inside the shower and out.

25% Off These Sterling Silver Earrings Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $10 $7.50 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,800 customer reviews, these sterling silver cubic zirconia stud earrings have amassed a loyal fanbase and it's easy to see why. At 4.6 millimeters, they're the perfect size for everyday wear, and they have a secure butterfly backing so you know they're not going anywhere.

30% Off These Velvet Coat Hangers AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers, 30-Pack, Ivory/Beige $16 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This 30-pack of hangers from AmazonBasics is 44 percent off! Thin but sturdy, they're constructed with a velvet material and shoulder notches to keep clothes in place. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds each, making them perfect for everything from blouses to suits.

33% Off This Hot Air Fryer COSORI Electric Hot Air Fryer, 5.8 Qt $120 $80 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular hot air fryer has an LED digital touchscreen and 11 cooking presets so you can whip up all of your favorite fried foods. The dishwasher-safe basket is easy to clean, and you can get it in one of three colors to match any kitchen. Get it on Prime Day for the best price.

45% Off The LEVOIT Air Purifier LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier $90 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon The LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier uses a three-stage filtration system to eliminate everything from cigarette smoke and other odors to pet dander and dust. With thousands of fans on Amazon, reviewers love its "sleek design" and "practically silent" operation. Get it now for 45% off!

34% Off TEMPTATIONS Cat Treats TEMPTATIONS MixUps Cat Treats, 16 Oz. $8 $6 | Amazon See On Amazon TEMPTATIONS cat treats are 34 percent off today! These delicious cat treats have chicken, cheddar, and catnip flavors with a crunchy outside and creamy inside that your cat will love. They also come in a convenient stay-fresh pack with a closable lid for easy storage.

52% Off The Travelon Crossbody Bag Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Crossbody Bag $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the main compartment incredibly roomy so that you can easily fit your books, tablet, wallet, and more inside, but this crossbody bag also blocks RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets can't access your sensitive information.

30% Off Grande Brow Serum Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of antioxidants and amino acids that give your brows a fuller look, this serum delivers complete results after about six weeks. You only need to use it once in the morning and once before bed, plus the formula is completely vegan.

35% Off BIOLAGE Keratin Renewal Spray BIOLAGE Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Fl Oz $23 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with pro-keratin and silk, this repairing spray helps improve hair that's fragile, or has been damaged from over-processing. It's great for taming frizz as well as flyaways, and it even provides near-instant shine and manageability.

32% Off Supergoop! Sunscreen Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body $19 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it help moisturize your skin, but this SPF 50 sunscreen is also non-comedogenic as well as water-resistant. It absorbs quickly so you'll never be left waiting, plus the refreshing scent isn't overpowering.

32% Off GREENIES Dental Dog Treats GREENIES Original Large Dental Natural Dog Treats, 72 Oz. $65 $44 | Amazon See On Amazon Greenies Original Large Dental Natural Dog Treats are 32 percent off today! These veterinarian recommended chews clean down to your dog's gumline protecting against plaque and removing tartar to help keep their teeth healthy. This value pack is ideal for dogs 50-100 pounds.

57% Off The Promaster 15-In-1 Tool ProMaster Multitool 15-in-1 $30 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient multitool combines 15 different tools into one, including pliers, wire cutters, a double-sided nail file, a can opener, folding saw, bottle opener, screwdriver, and more.

32% Off Stila's Waterproof Liquid Liner stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $22 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It's waterproof, so you won't have to worry about it wiping off in the rain, but this eyeliner is also made with a super-fine marker-like tip that makes it easy to create all sorts of styles, ranging from thin, precise lines, to thicker, more dramatic looks.

50% Off The iMethod Eyeliner Stamp iMethod Wing Eyeliner Stamp $20 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Create the perfect cat eye in just seconds with this iMethod wing eyeliner stamp. On Prime Day, it's 50 percent off.

30% Off The ChefSteps Sous Vide ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide $179 $125 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop over-cooking meat, eggs, and other dishes with this cult-favorite app-enabled sous vide machine that also bumps up the flavor and tenderness while making cooking easier to boot. More than 1,600 reviews gave this a 4.4 stars and for Prime Day, it's 30 percent off.

17% Off The Portal From Facebook Portal from Facebook $165 $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Portal from Facebook is 17 percent off today! With built-in Alexa, this smart hands-free video calling device makes it easy to stay connected to friends and family. During video calls the smart camera and sound features adjust as you move. Plus when it's not in use, it functions as a digital photo frame displaying your favorite photos and videos.

16% Off This Samsung Chromebook Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6-Inch With 4GB Ram and 64GB $279.99 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon The Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6-Inch with 4GB Ram and 64GB is 36 percent off today! It has a variety of security features from it's high-definition anti-reflective 11.6-inch display to built-in virus and malware protection to keep your private information safe. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard to safeguard against accidents and great 11-hour battery life.

22% Off The SanDisk Flash Drive For iPhone SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad $74 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Never lose another precious photo or video — back them up on this flash drive, which features a flexible connector that fits through most iPhone cases. The drive frees up space from your phone and effortlessly transfers images and video to your computer.

31% Off This Makeup Brush-Cleaning Set Makeup Brush Cleaning Set: Cleanser & Color Removal Sponge $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your makeup brushes squeaky clean with this cleaning set that includes a soap cleanser and color removal sponge. It's 31 percent off for Prime Day.

45% Off This Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float $19 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Save more than 40 percent for Prime Day on this fun Intex unicorn inflatable pool float. This adult-size float is made of durable vinyl and has handles to grab onto for stability.

47% Off This CamelBak Water Bottle CamelBak eddy+ Water Bottle, 25 Oz. $14 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This perfectly portable 25 ounce water bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and comes with a straw. The bottle has a leak-proof, spill-proof lid, a dishwasher-safe design, and it comes in 16 colors and designs.

30% Off The Exploding Kittens Card Game Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition $20 $14 See On Amazon Made for up to five players (or nine when combined with a second deck), this NSFW party game has players draw cards until they come face-to-face with an exploding kitten, which kicks them out of the game. There are several ways to avoid blowing up with a kitten once it's been drawn, and the game is similar to a Russian roulette-style strategy game that's adult-oriented.

30% Off The Chi Pro Flat Iron Chi Pro Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1.25-Inch Flat Iron $156 $109 | Amazon See On Amazon The titanium-infused ceramic plates in this Chi Pro flat iron make for smooth and tug-free straightening. Thanks to its 40-second heat up, which goes up to 425 degrees in temperature, this flat iron will help you get through your hair routine faster than ever.

46% Off This 45-Lumen Clamp Flashlight Streamlight MicroStream Ultra Compact Flashlight with Clamp $30 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from anodized aircraft aluminum that's incredibly durable, this convenient flashlight makes a great addition to any emergency kit, and the polycarbonate lens is scratch-resistant. The built-in clip allows you to easily attach it to any belt or pants pocket, plus the LED bulb has a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

31% Off These Teeth-Whitening Pens Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pen (Pack of 2) $29 $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your glow on with this two-pack of whitening pens by Blitzby. With over 100 five-star ratings and at 31 percent off on Prime Day, this kit is too good to pass up.

33% Off The Fire HD Tablet Fire HD 10 $150 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the full-HD display make it easy to watch your favorite shows and movies, but the Fire HD 10 also features an Alexa-based hands-free mode where you can pause videos, play music, display the weather, and more via voice control. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the built-in stereo speakers provide you with clear sound.

35% Off The TubShroom Drain Strainer TubShroom Tub Drain Strainer $20 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This innovative invention catches all that hair before it ends down the drain. Ditch the Draino and get this catch-all solution for 13 bucks today.

74% Off New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face & Body $57 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all skin types, this mud mask is made with Dead Sea minerals that work to gently detoxify clogged pores. The added chamomile extract, jojoba oil, and vitamin A work to soothe your skin while removing excess oil, plus it even helps to reduce the size of any enlarged pores.

20% Off Lamix Magnetic Eyelashes Lamix Magnetic Eyeliner & Magnetic Lashes Pack $36 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it anti-smudge as well as waterproof, but this magnetic eyelash set is also great for beginners as it's incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is draw on the eyeliner, and the lashes will be attracted to it so that they're easier to put on than glue-based lashes — plus the eyeliner will even work with any brand of magnetic eyelashes you find!

32% Off The Philips Hue Smart Bulb Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with Alexa's voice control features as well as Google Assistant, this smart bulb from Philips lets you choose from 16 million colors so that it's easy to set any type of mood in your home. Installation is as easy as changing a bulb then downloading the free app, and there are no tools required.

42% Off Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (2 Pack) $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.

36% Off Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's High Rise 721 Skinny-Jeans $50 $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, Levi's 721 high rise jeans offer a sleek and comfortable fit. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab a pair of these amazing jeans for 36 percent off.

30% Off Grande Cosmetics Mascara Grande Cosmetics Mascara $25 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."

47% Off New York Biology's Apple Cider Vinegar Clay Mask Bentonite Clay Mask Infused With Organic Apple Cider Vinegar $19 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with apple cider vinegar that's great for detoxifying clogged pores, this bentonite clay mask is three times more effective than competing products that don't feature vinegar. You only have to wear this mask for up to 20 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits, plus it's also great for helping to shrink your pores.

35% Off MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 Oz $30.40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why apply foundation and sunscreen separately when you can do both at once? This convenient tinted sunscreen offers strong SPF 30 UVA-UVB sun protection along with a splash of mineral-based tint to smooth out your skin. On top of that, it has antioxidants including green tea, cranberry fruit, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C.

29% Off Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This award-winning solution will help to clear unwanted blemishes and pimples overnight, leaving your skin both healthy and glowing. Get it for 29 percent off on Prime Day.

31% Off This Dual USB Car Charger AINOPE Car Charger, 4.8A Aluminum Alloy Car Charger Dual USB Port $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to choose between devices with this multi-socket USB charger for your car. Plug in two separate devices into the slots and go! Plus, you can get this charger for only 9 bucks on Prime Day.

36% Off The Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) $309 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon This Apple Watch Series Three has an aluminum case and a black sports band — and is waterproof enough to go swimming with. You can receive calls or texts, make calls or send texts, track fitness, and set alarms with this. It even has an optical heart sensor and a GPS built right in.

50% Off 23AndMe's Best-Selling Ancestry Test 23AndMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $199 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon There's never been a better time to unlock the secrets of your ancestors and family history. Developed by scientists and medical experts, this DNA testing kit includes wellness and carrier status reports.

43% Off The Lifestraw Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw $18 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel confident that you're drinking the cleanest water possible with the help of this personal water filter, which removes 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful microplastics. This one filter can provide 4,000 liters of safe and clean drinking water and is perfect for camping and hiking trips, as well as emergencies.

43% Off O'Keeffe's Cult-Favorite Foot Cream O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Cream $14 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This concentrated foot cream repairs everything from super dry skin to painful, cracked heels by creating a silky protective layer on the skin. Treat your feet for only seven bucks on Prime Day.

54% Off This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt. $130 $56 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been considering an Instant Pot, there's no better time than when it's more than half off. This best-selling model replaces nine different appliances while saving you time and effort by cooking things quickly, and with the touch of the app if you want. It even comes with 15 smart settings to make everything from slow-cooking to steaming a breeze.

60% Off The LANEIGE Lip Mask LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $30 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry, chapped lips can be difficult to mend, which is why this lip mask is formulated to help exfoliate away dead skin while you sleep. Rather than pay full price, you can get it today during Prime Day for 60 percent off!

30% Off Core 10's Highly-Rated Yoga Leggings Core 10 Women's Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging $39 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of a soft, stretchy material, these leggings are designed with a high waist and back pocket that's big enough to fit a smartphone. Featuring a 4.5-star overall rating, they're available 11 different colors.

43% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab, 10.1-Inch $280 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this Samsung Galaxy Tablet for up to 16 hours before needing a recharge — and the 10.1-inch screen makes it the perfect choice to watch movies or Youtube videos on. It has two cameras to take photos with — and comes with a travel adapter and USB charger.

30% Off Dyson's Best-Selling Cordless Vacuum Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum $400 $280 | Amazon See On Amazon There are vacuum cleaners and then there's this incredible vacuum cleaner system, which has a HEPA filter and comes with an impressive number of attachments that include a Flexi Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station. The stick vacuum converts to a handheld vacuum for every day cleaning jobs. Click here for more Prime Day Deals from Dyson

30% Off Daily Ritual's Jersey Swing Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress $19 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This 95-percent rayon dress is versatile and extremely comfortable. It's easy to dress up or down, and it's currently on sale for just $13.

34% Off This Highly-Rated Keratin Renewal Spray Biolage Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray $23 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Revive color-treated, damaged, and dry hair with pro-keratin and silk in easy-to-use spray form. This fan-favorite leave-in spray is 35 percent off for Prime Day, it has gotten a 4.5-star rating after more than 250 reviews.

30% Off This Daily Ritual Denim Jacket Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket $39 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other denim jackets that tend to feel stiff and crunchy, this one is stretchy and soft. Perfect for pairing with everything from black skinnies to flirty mini-dresses, it comes in three different washes.

52% Off These Renew Life Probiotics Renew Life Pro-Care Flora Probiotic Vegetarian Capsules, 30 Count $20 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a great deal on probiotics, this bottle contains 30 billion live strains of beneficial bacteria — and they don't require refrigeration. Get it now for 52 percent off.

82% Off The Echo Input Echo Input $35 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, set alarms ... choose from black or white.

30% Off This Smudge-Proof Mascara Stila Huge Extreme Lash Cruelty-Free Mascara $23 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For curl, lift, and volume, Stila's cruelty-free and nonirritating mascara has 4 stars after more than 350 reviews. Each tube of this extra-black and smudge-proof formula is 30 percent off during Prime Day.

30% Off This Color-Depositing Shampoo Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Depositing Shampoo Concentrate $35 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever shampoo features color-depositing concentrate that keeps your locks as bright and colorful as they day you left the salon. Not only that, the nourishing formula has built-in moisturizing properties so your hair won't get dry and frizzy. It comes in an 8.5-ounce bottle and is fully vegan and cruelty-free.

35% Off This Hand Cream Travel Pack L'Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis $58 $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient travel pack of cosmetics features soothing hand cream, along with a selection of 8 additional miniature skincare products. The moisturizing cream for your hands is formulated with an aromatic blend of almond and 20 percent shea butter. Among the other goodies are shea butter rose hand cream, shea butter foot cream, almond milk concentrate, verbena shower gel, and others.

72% Off This 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Set with Spinner Wheels (Set of 2) $430 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece luggage set features softside suitcases with padded tops and multi-directional spinner wheels. The soft-lined interiors are water-resistant and showcase mesh pockets to help you stay organized. As a bonus, they have easy carry handles on the sides.

30% Off This Expandable Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels in Charcoal (Set of 3) $257 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed from 100 percent polycarbonate, this ultra-durable luggage set is rugged yet stylish. It comes with three suitcases — one 20-inch carry-on piece and two larger items for checked luggage. Each one features a side-mounted TSA lock and robust, 360-degree spinner wheels.

36% This 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3) $164 $116 | Amazon See On Amazon From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.

30% Off This Faux Fur Throw Blanket Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $37 $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For luxurious lounging, you can't go wrong with this Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket, now 30 percent for Prime Day. It's sumptuously soft, available in three different neutral colors, and backed by more than 700 customer reviews.

48% Off This One-Touch Coffee Grinder New House Kitchen Blade Coffee Grinder $27 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans love this easy-to-use, one-touch blade coffee grinder for a better cup of joe every morning and at just $10 for Prime Day (almost 50 percent off), it's a steal. The stainless steel blades are dishwasher-safe and long-lasting, plus it doesn't take up a lot of counter space. No wonder it has 4.7 stars.

30% Off This Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, 3.3 Qt. $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It'd be easy to mistake this enameled cast iron skillet from Amazon Basics for a much more expensive brand, but with 4.5 stars after more than 120 reviews, customers seem to think that it does the job of cooking food evenly just as well. Plus, for Prime Day, you save 30 percent off the already stellar price.

45% Off This 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Set AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set $55 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this 18-piece knife set complete with kitchen shears, sharpener, and a wood block. Best yet, it's 45 percent off. Made of stainless steel, this pack has more than 700 reviews with 4.4 stars overall.

42% Off This Dyson Upright Vacuum Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner $599 $498 | Amazon See On Amazon This amazing vacuum has tons of incredible features, like extremely strong suction, a self-cleaning and self-adjusting head, and a swivel-ball design that easily moves in any direction. For Prime Day, you can get it for a shocking 42-percent off.

41% Off This Microfiber Duvet Cover AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Bed Set $19 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft, classy microfiber duvet is an amazing price on a normal day — but today, you can make-over a twin bed for just $11. It's wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, and comes with a matching pillow sham.

33% Off This WiFi-Enabled Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $449 $300 | Amazon See On Amazon The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features a 3-Stage Cleaning System that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can clean and schedule from anywhere.

45% Off This Gel Mattress Topper Classic Brands 12-Inch Mercer Pillow Top Cool Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Matress, Queen $453 $249 | Amazon See On Amazon This mattress combines the support of innerspring coils with the cloud-like comfort of memory foam. Reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating and say it's the best mattress they've ever owned.

43% Off These Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones $229 $159 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours). They come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone — and today they're marked down by 43 percent.

37% Off This Echo Show Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera $190 $110 | Amazon See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit allows you watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 37 percent off on Prime Day.

53% Off The Ring 3rd Generation Doorbell Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen $150 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Get this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell for 54 percent off. It sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. You can also link it to your Alexa devices so you can hear your door ring from anywhere in your house.

30% Off The Echo Show Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen $230 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this Echo Show to make video calls, stream your favorite television and movies, and even control SMART gadgets in your house. It has 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews, so it's a definite must-buy this Prime Day.

64% Off This Echo Dot And Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug $75 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab the Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug for just $27 right now. The Dot lets you control all compatible devices with your voice (plus set reminders, play music, and access your calendar), while the plug turns any electronic into a smart electronic.

64% Off Crest 3D White Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips $70 $45 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌Whiten your teeth with this fan-favorite system, which comes with strips that you place on your teeth and a handheld device that uses light technology to further enhance the effects. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews can't stop raving.

30% Off The Braun Electric Foil Shaver Braun Series 7 Electric Foil Shaver $200 $140 | Amazon See On Amazon This waterproof electric shaver has a 4.3-star rating because it gives you a close and even shave — and is even guaranteed to last you for seven years! You can get it for 30 percent off during Prime Day.

41% Off These Gillette Razor Refill Blades Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades, 6 Refills $22 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If the Gillette Venus is your razor of choice, grab six refills for a rare 41 percent off. Each features moisture bars, three blades, and a pivoting head that hugs every curve.

56% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser Waterpik Water Flosser Aquarius Professional, WP-660 $90 $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik Water Flosser is an easy and effective way to floss because it features 10 pressure settings, seven interchangeable tips, and 90 seconds of continuous water. It's even earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance and boasts a 4.4-star Amazon rating — plus more than 14,000 reviews.

44% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 $90 $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Show 5 is marked down today by 44 percent. This Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can stay entertained, follow recipes, and make hand-free calls.

38% Off Pro Mountain Athletic Socks Pro Mountain Unisex No Show Cushion Athletic Cotton Socks (4 Pairs) $13 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of white, no-show socks — so grab this four-pack while it's just $8. Sweat-absorbing and slide-proof, they come in both men's and women's shoe sizes.

63% Off The Amazon Fire Stick Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) $40 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick turns any TV into a smart TV. It plugs into your set to allow you access to Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. Over 12,000 reviewers love it, and it's currently 60 percent off.

41% Off Wella EIMI Flexible Volumizing Spray Wella EIMI Body Crafter Flexible Volumizing Spray $20 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Shake and spray for big volume from this salon-favorite brand. Not only does this bottle (discounted at more that 40 percent off for Prime Day) add a look of fullness, it also cranks up the shine and adds a touch of control without crunchiness. Though it only has three reviews, every one has given it 5 stars. See all amazing beauty & personal care deals

32% Off Adidas Flow Sneakers Adidas Women's Questar Flow Sneakers $62 $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Get these breathable, cushioned running shoes for $41 today. The knit texture offers flexibility and ventilation, while the Cloudfoam sole means optimal support.

30% Off This Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Slim Wallet $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100 percent leather RFID-blocking wallet (which protects you from thieves trying to grab your credit card info) comes in a variety of colors and still fits a couple of cards and some cash. It has over 1,000 reviews.

42% Off Beats Solo3 Headphones Beats Solo3 Headphones $300 $140 | Amazon See On Amazon The ultimate long-lasting pair of wireless headphones with quality sound, this pair provides up to 40 hours of battery life. They boast an adjustable headband for total comfort, cushioned ear cuffs, and a number of color options.

35% Off The Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader $130 $85 See On Amazon Take all of your favorite books and magazines with you with this lightweight Kindle, which provides 8 GB of storage. It even has a built-in adjustable light (so you won't disturb anyone with your late-night reading).

42% Off Ancestry DNA's Ethnicity + Traits Test Ancestry DNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $119 $69 | Amazon See On Amazon With precise geographic details and an in-depth historical insight into your genetic past, this ancestry DNA test makes it easy to see exactly where your family history originates. It only takes about eight weeks for your results to be ready, and now's the perfect time to give it a try since it's 42 percent off!

40% Off This HP Chromebook HP 14-Inch Chromebook With Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor $300 $180 | Amazon See On Amazon Take this lightweight HP Chromebook anywhere to watch movies, play games, or get to work. Get it for 40 percent off on Prime Day.

30% Off This Apple iPad Apple Wi-Fi-Enabled iPad $329 $250 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been holding off on buying a tablet, you can save 30 percent on a WiFi-enbaled iPad during Prime Day. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the eight-megapixel back camera allows you to take high-quality photos no matter where you are. Save up to 40% on Apple Watches and iPads

40% Off Corsair's Wireless Gaming Headset Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Set $100 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Get more out of your gaming time with these quality wireless gaming headphones. Offering 16 hours of battery life, these headphones are compatible with PC with USB port, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Internet connection (for CUE software download).

70% Off Lavish Lash's Eyelash Growth Serum Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum $100 $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a way to lengthen and thicken your eyebrows or lashes, look no further than this enhancing brow serum. It only takes about 60 days for this serum to give your eyes a bold look, and it's formulated to be hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can also use it.

39% Off The EVOVACS Robotic Vacuum ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction $280 $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you control this convenient robot vacuum using the downloadable smartphone app, but it's also compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant so that you can control it via voice commands as well! Unlike other robot vacuums, this one can run for up to 110 minutes before it needs to recharge, plus the anti-drop and anti-collision sensors help prevent it from damaging itself.

41% Off The Ninja Countertop Blender Ninja Countertop Blender, 72 Oz. $100 $59 | Amazon See On Amazon This super powered blender chops up everything from fruit to full-sized ice cubes with 1000 watts of power. With six blades and multiple speed settings, snag this Prime Day deal and get to making smoothies ASAP.

31% Off The Instant Pot Sous Vide Circulator Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator $80 $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Sous vide is a great way to wind up with deliciously tender meat, and this sous vide from Instant Pot is available for 31 percent off on Prime Day. It can heat all the way up from 104 to 195 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the active pump system keeps the water circulating without having to rely on uneven convection currents.

24% Off Boldify Hair Growth Serum BOLDIFY 3-in-1 Biotin Hair Growth Serum $25 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get longer and stronger hair with Boldify's 3-in-1 hair boost serum. Thanks to its nourishing properties, this product helps to restore and revive damaged hair while making blowouts easier than ever.

50% Off Nature's Bounty Hair, Nails, And Skin Gels Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Extra Strength Softgels, 150 count $18 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does each pill contain Biotin, which is great for your hair, but they're also loaded with vitamin C which helps promote collagen production in your skin.

24% Off These Reusable Makeup-Remover Towels Reusable Makeup & Eyemakeup Remover Towels (4 Pack) $17 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a chemical-free way to clear the makeup off your face after a long day, try out these makeup remover towels. Each towel is incredibly soft so that it won't irritate your skin, and all you need to do is add water for them to gently remove eye shadow, foundation, lip stick, waterproof mascara, and more.

42% Off Kenra Blow-Dry Spray Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $33 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.