Wait, is it 2017? Sorry, got confused for a second after hearing that fans think The Weekend wished Selena Gomez a happy birthday. And, no, they don't think he just sent her a casual "hbd" text that one might expect from a non-famous ex. Fans think he actually went big by purposely dropping the music video for one of her favorite songs on her 28th birthday.

OK, let me backtrack for a second. The song in question is "Snowchild" and Gomez has not been shy about her love for it. Back in March, she included it on her Instagram Story as part of a list of songs that have helped get her through quarantine. "Here are some things that I've been watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time," she wrote before listing the songs, per Elle. "Hope it helps!!" Then she casually listed her ex's song alongside hits like "If The World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, "You Say" by Lauren Daigle, "The Blessing" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship, and "The Box" by Roddy Rich.

And Gomez was still not over the song the next month. In April, fans noticed Gomez gave her love for the song yet another shoutout by including it in her "Cooking Together" playlist for Spotify.

So, yeah. She clearly loves the song. And then her ex goes and releases the video for hit on her birthday!? You can see why fans are freaking out.

Oh, by the way, here's the video if you'd like to watch it for yourself:

Now, to be fair, while I sincerely hope that The Weeknd was posting purely in honor of his ex's birthday because he knew she loved the song, that's probably not fully the case. The artist probably has an entire team of people who are strategically deciding what day would be best for releasing the video and I'm going to venture to guess Gomez's birthday wasn't one of the most heavily weighted factors.

But hey! Maybe they wanted to post the video sometime in July and he suggested July 22 because he knew Gomez would appreciate it on her birthday. That's the story I'm choosing to go with.

ICYMI: Gomez and The Weeknd dated for a while back in 2017. Following their split, they both briefly went back to their respective exes, Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid. But they're both single now and I'll be watching them each extremely closely for more updated.