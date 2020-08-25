Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson broke up months ago, but their sudden TikTok reunion has fans wondering whether they're getting back together. Some fans are rooting for the pair to work things out, while others feel like their history is too complicated to give their relationship another try. It seems Charli's sister Dixie D'Amelio also has some thoughts on the stars' recent hangout. Dixie D'Amelio's comment on Charli's TikTok with Chase Hudson is short, but it sheds light on how she feels about their reunion.

On Aug. 20, Charli and Hudson posted a TikTok together that left fans so confused about where they stand. Since their relationship was plagued by cheating rumors, fans couldn't believe they were acting so casual around each other as if nothing happened. Not only that, but fans couldn't forget the pair's huge clash on Twitter in July.

Months after going their separate ways, Hudson revealed on social media that he kissed fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett after his breakup with Charli and didn't tell her. During his Twitter rant, he also called out other TikTok stars for supposedly cheating on their partners. After Hudson's tweets went viral, Charli called him out for "deflecting" his actions onto others and not "taking responsibility" for himself.

Keeping all this drama in mind, it's no wonder why so many of their followers are confused they're hanging out again.

Let me tell you, fans didn't hold back. "I think we all skipped an episode and now we are lost," someone commented under their video together. "I think my TikTok is broken because there is no way that this is happening again," another user wrote.

"Don't do it girl," "My brain can't comprehend this," and "At this point I'm done," are just some of the other things people said.

Charli's sister Dixie, who also knew Hudson from Hype House, seems to be just as stumped as fans. "All that, for what?" Dixie reportedly said in a now-deleted comment under the video. Fans were so shocked she spoke out.

For many fans, Dixie voiced their exact thoughts. Although Charli and Hudson haven't updated fans on their relationship status, their reunion means they're definitely speaking again, so there's that.