Stars, they're just like us! They go on extravagant vacations, eat gourmet food, and get strange hives on their body. Chrissy Teigen is busy doing all of the above during her getaway with her hubby and kids in an unidentified tropical location. Teigen is known for oversharing with her fans and followers, so when strange bumps showed up on her bum and thighs she went straight to Twitter. In fact, Chrissy Teigen's photo of her thigh hives has doctors trying to diagnose her via social media. Ah, stars. You guys are wild.

If you follow Teigen on Instagram, you know she, John Legend, and their children Miles and Luna are enjoying their first vacation of 2019. Wherever they are, fans can see crystal blue waters, palm trees, sun and sand. It also looks like hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin tagged along, too! Everything seems totally perfect except for the strange rash that popped up on Teigen. On Jan. 7, she spared no details when she posted the question, "I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It's gross." She even included a poll.

Apparently, people were like "uh, no." According to her, "enough people did not want to see her butt" so she decided to "spare" us the photos. However, Teigen did offer up pictures of her thigh hives and "fun stretchies," a.k.a. stretch marks.

Well, that did the trick! Bring it on, Chrissy!

The public gave Teigen's hive thighs the green light, which prompted her to share this photo:

Honestly, it's more alarming than I thought it would be. No doubt about it, that is a rash, sister.

Of course, her fans are here for her and many people jumped on the case. Initially, she answered a few questions from the public who were determined to get to the bottom of the mysterious rash. One person offered it looks like it could be contact dermatitis, and asked what new things she might have been exposed to. Chrissy being Chrissy responded, "general activity." She also confirmed she has not eaten any mangoes, which apparently can react weirdly with poison ivy (I'm not the expert here) and also that the bumps themselves don't really itch.

Ok, so mangos are out. Now what, guys?

Even though Teigen's fans are left lingering, she's moved on and seems to be doing just fine. Shortly after sharing her thigh hives with the universe, she posted a picture of a delicious looking dinner with a TV hovering above the dining table. She and her family were apparently settling in to watch the new hit series, Escape at Dannemora. She captioned that photo, "bless us oh lord and these thy gifts."

Truth.

The whole mysterious hives things is very reminiscent of the mysterious bug she and Luna found during their previous trip to Bali. In that case, Twitter told her that she was actually cuddling up to a supremely poisonous insect, the Tarantula Hawk Wasp. NBD.

There's never a dull moment when Chrissy and John go on vacation. Good luck, girl!