If you watched Season 3 of Selling Sunset (and TBH, even if you didn't), then you likely know Chrishell Stause and Justin Harley's relationship did not end well. What fans still don't understand, however, is the reason why it ended. The former soap stars have given very different accounts of what went down and — to make things even more complicated — Chrishell Stause liked tweets implying Justin Hartley cheated, so that's not great. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Stause and Hartley about the cheating rumors but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

On Aug. 7, a Twitter user wrote, "@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward's way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her," and according to Us Weekly, Stause liked the tweet. She also liked a Dec. 5, 2019 tweet from Blind Gossip, which linked to an article seemingly written about Hartley's rumored infidelity. A source close to Hartley reportedly told Us Weekly those cheating rumors are "absolutely false," and the actor "didn't even start talking to [his current girlfriend] Sofia [Pernas] until March 2020."

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

ICYMI, This Is Us star Hartley shocked fans after he filed for divorce from his wife of two years on Nov. 22, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences," according the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. He also listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, even though he wished Stause a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post just about two weeks later on July 21. The two also stepped out together on several occasions between July 8 and Nov. 22. At the time, an insider reportedly told Us Weekly, "Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while," but "the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone."

It seems like the person most surprised about the divorce filing was Stause. On Selling Sunset, she claims she was "blindsided," and according to her, she received a text from Hartley telling her he'd filed for divorce only 45 minutes before the news went public. As she told her friend and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, she and Hartley apparently fought over the phone on the morning of Nov. 21, but afterwards, she thought they "were totally fine."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Aug. 7, the day Season 3 of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Hartley wasn't pleased about Stause discussing their split on camera. "Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said," the source said. "He's irritated that she's airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it's her choice of what is put out there."

It's unclear if and when fans will get the full story, but here's hoping these two will eventually get a break from the drama.