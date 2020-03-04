The TikTok hype may have just reached its all-time high, because Elite Daily has learned Charli D'Amelio will be at VidCon 2020. And she's not just attending as a guest, either; the TikTok dancer is coming to the event as a Featured Creator (along with a ton of other internet stars), meaning attendees will have the chance to see their favorite viral celeb IRL. So like, you'd better start perfecting your "Renegade" dance now.

On March 4, reps for the convention revealed the list of popular TikTokers who have just been announced as 2020 VidCon Feature Creators, including D'Amelio and her sister Dixie, as well as Avani Gregg, Payton Moormeier, Noen Eubanks, Benji Krol, Alex Guzman, Drea Okeke, Isabella Avila, and Seth Obrien. They will join the dozens of others who have already been announced as Featured Creators, including James Charles, Brent Rivera, and many more.

At the event — which takes place in Anaheim, California, from June 17 to 20 this year — D'Amelio and her fellow creators will be part of VidCon's "Community Track," which includes panel discussions, live performances, merch booths, and more. Though she is bound to be one of the biggest draws of the entire convention, 15-year-old D'Amelio is humble AF about the opportunity.

"I'm still very new to the whole social media creator thing, so it's really cool getting to kind of jump in and get all these amazing opportunities, like being a featured creator at VidCon," D'Amelio tells Elite Daily. "I know a lot of people that have been creators for a lot longer than I have ... [and] have gone, and they talk about how much fun it is, and how cool it is to meet all of these people. So I'm just excited for that."

One of those people who's been to VidCon is D'Amelio's bae, Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, who reportedly caused a scene when a pack of 13-year-olds chased him around VidCon 2019. With that life experience under his belt, Hudson gave D'Amelio some advice: "He told me in general with these types of things to just kind of be careful where you're going and who you're going with, just because ... you want to be able to take as many pictures as you can."

D'Amelio's role at VidCon isn't just a big deal for fans of the dancer; it signifies an even larger win for TikTok as a whole. To fans, VidCon has been synonymous with YouTube basically since its first event in 2010. But last year's convention demonstrated there's now a high demand for TikTok content and creators as well. With D'Amelio and her fellow TikTok stars on board for 2020, VidCon is delivering the goods.

But D'Amelio doesn't think about it as an "us vs. them" relationship between TikTokers and YouTubers. "I feel like a lot of people that are on TikTok are also going into the YouTube space, so I think that it's really cool just to expand on all platforms," she says. In fact, one of the things D'Amelio is looking forward to most about VidCon is mixing with people who aren't like her. "It's super-fun to see creators that do different things than you, so you can kind of get inspired by what they do," she says, mentioning at least one creator she's pumped to meet up with: "[YouTuber] Elle Mills is going and I think she's hilarious, I've been watching her for a while."

It's already been a huge year for D'Amelio. At the start of 2020, she appeared in a national Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus, and got to meet (and dance with) her idol, Jennifer Lopez. "For years, I was expecting to take the traditional dance route and be on a college dance team, [then] try out and hopefully make it to be one of [J.Lo's] backup dancers and I'd get to meet her and dance with her," D'Amelio explains. "But it just happened so quickly and it was a dream come true. That would not have happened if it wasn't for TikTok."

But even after hanging out with one of the world's biggest superstars, D'Amelio says she's "kind of nervous" for VidCon, and admits she's still surprised she's famous enough to be going. "I've always been dancing in front of a camera since I was, like, a little kid ... It's just now I have people watching," she says. "I never expected it ... A couple months ago it was, like, no one really knew who I was, and now people want to take pictures. It doesn't feel real at all. But I love it. I love getting to meet the people that got me where I am."