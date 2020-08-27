Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, so, together, they're a true forced to be reckoned with. The social media superstars have a combined 140 million followers on the video sharing platform, and nearly everything they post goes viral. Their latest video is getting a little extra attention, though, after they joined forces for a dance to "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. There's already been so many videos made to the song, but Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling's TikTok dance to "WAP" is next level.

D'Amelio posted the video to her page on Aug. 26, which showed her and Eaterling rocking athleisure wear for the video. The duo flaunted their best moves to Megan's verse on the song, and were perfectly synchronized the whole way through.

The ladies' dance was fierce AF, but it was different from the popular "WAP" video that's been going viral on the platform. On Aug. 17, D'Amelio explained why she wouldn't be posting the full "WAP" routine to her page. “My mom won’t let me post the wap dance but it’s in my drafts," she tweeted at the time.

That being said, she totally slayed the PG version. You can see D'Amelio and Easterling's "WAP" dance below.

Fans couldn't stop raving over D'Amelio and Easterling's first dance video together.

"Omg!!! Finally the queens made a TikTok together," one fan commented. "The bad bleep duo that saved 2020," another wrote below the video. “FINALLY!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS VIDEO!” a third comment read.

The duo's "WAP" dance wasn't the only video they blessed fans with. They also dropped a fiery dance routine to "Envy Me" by Calboy, which Easterling shared to her page.

Anytime D'Amelio or Easterling hit "upload" on TikTok, fans scramble to see what they posted. But after these collaborative videos, they'll be watching like a hawk for more from this duo.