BTS Will Attend The Grammys To Present An Award, So ARMY Are Celebrating On Twitter

BTS snagged their first Grammy nomination back in December 2018 when their album, Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for Best Recording Packaging. Although the award technically won't go to Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope even if BTS' album wins (the nomination technically belongs to HuskyFox, a Seoul-based, branding company that designed the artwork), the nomination still marked a huge moment for BTS and K-Pop in general. So ARMY have had one question on their minds ever since: Will BTS attend the Grammys? You don't have to wait any longer for an answer. BTS will attend the Grammys, according to a report by Variety, and this will mark their first appearance at the event.

It seemed like a given that BTS would snag an invite to the Grammys. Whether or not they're nominated for an award themselves doesn't negate the fact that they had an extraordinary year in 2018, charting two number one albums on the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer — making them the first and second K-Pop act to ever achieve the feat.

It's also worth mentioning that BTS was ineligible for a Best New Artist nomination (an award that seemed like a given considering their meteoric rise to global fame in 2018) because of a technicality. See, they've released too much music to be eligible. Here’s what Grammy.com says about what qualifies as a Best New Artist:

To be eligible in the category of Best New Artist, an artist, duo, or group: Must have released a minimum of five singles/tracks or one album, but no more than 30 singles/tracks or three albums in their career to date.

BTS has a total of six albums under their belt to date, which made them ineligible for the award despite being relatively "new" to the general public in the United States.

But it looks like the Grammys are recognizing BTS in another way, because, according to Variety, BTS will hit the stage on the biggest night in music to present an award!

There are no details as of yet about what award the boys will present, with Billboard confirming an official announcement from the Recording Academy will come out later this week.

That hasn't stopped the BTS ARMY from doing one of the things that they do best: celebrating on Twitter!

Check out some of the best reactions to the amazing news below!

One member of BTS who has been very vocal about his desire to go to the Grammys is Suga, and fans couldn't help but gush over how far the boys have come while reliving some of the many moments Suga expressed a desire to be recognized at the show.

And ARMY have a sneaking suspicion that even without a "traditional" nomination or a performance at the show, the boys will still be the most talked-about act at the show — including among their celebrity peers.

Considering the members go viral on the regular simply by breathing, it's a fair prediction. #BTSxGrammys began trending on Twitter, not even an hour after news broke that the boys would present at the awards, so I think fans are onto something. The Grammys will air on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. and I have no doubt the BTS ARMY will be tuning in.