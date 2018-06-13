Best Places To Vacation When You Hate Having People Next To You At The Beach
Life's a beach, so why not play in the sand? It's time to plan a beach getaway this summer if you haven't already. This time of the year is all about enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. There's only one problem, and that's finding the right kind of paradise. Everyone and their mother flocks to the beach during summer, so it can be difficult to discover hidden gems. How can you truly enjoy your surroundings if you can hardly find a spot to relax? These secluded beaches are the best place to vacation away from the crowds.
I hate to sound like a travel snob, but it's no secret that large crowds can ruin a travel experience. It's normal to feel let down when you arrive to your highly-anticipated travel destination to discover that it's overrun with people. It doesn't feel as magical when you can barely walk without bumping into others. Thanks to social media, it's hard to get "off the beaten path" these days. It's wonderful that so many people have access to more travel information, but at the same time, this means that finding those special places will take a bit more effort. Check out these beaches to escape the crowds this summer.
1Bengali Sea Cave In Portugal
Benagil Sea Cave is waiting for you to explore its natural beauty. A local fisherman can take you to the cave, which is an adventure in itself. You'll be in complete awe once you arrive. The giant opening in the roof of the cave is what makes this spot so unique. You've gotta see it with your own eyes.
2Whitehaven Beach In Australia
White Haven beach is a long stretch of powder white sand in Whitsunday Island, Australia. According to Awesome Whitsundays, there are over 1.85 billion tons of sand on this beach. Let's just say, you'll have no problem finding a spot to relax in solitude.
3Isla Holbox In Mexico
Most tourists visit Cancun and miss out on all of the beauty that Isla Holbox has to offer. This chill island is definitely under the radar, so you'll benefit from visiting sooner than later. You'll be hard pressed to locate Wi-Fi, which sounds like the ultimate idea of unplugging and relaxing.
4Makua Beach In Hawaii
It's no secret that Hawaii is home to some of the best beaches on the planet. If you truly want to experience the serenity that Oahu is known for, then you should journey out to Makua Beach. You'll get to enjoy the luxury of stretching out on this white sand beach, without brushing shoulders with anyone next to you.
5Koh Ta Kiev In Cambodia
There are a variety of white sand beaches on Cambodia's coast, but Koh Ta Kiev is among the most secluded. You must arrive by boat to access this slice of heaven. You'll sleep in cabanas without Wi-Fi or air conditioning to truly embrace the serenity of this place. If I could be stuck on any island, Koh Ta Kiev would be it.
6Guludo Beach In Mozambique
Mozambique's Guludo Beach is located in Quirmbas National Park, the biggest protected area for marine life in all of Africa, according to Guludo.com. You'll be able to immerse yourself in the local culture and the sparkling turquoise waters along the shoreline. It's likely that you'll spot elephants and lions, so make sure you have a solid camera.
7San Blas Islands In Panama
The San Blas Islands in Panama are comprised of many uninhabited islands, according to Sanblas-Islands.com. You can access these beaches by boat, making it difficult for big crowds of people to visit. If you really want to get off the beaten path, you can sign up for a four-day island hopping trip that will take you to some of the most remote islands in the area.
8Ragga Caye In Belize
According to ChaaCreek.com, Belize is home to the second biggest barrier reef on the planet. You'll have no trouble finding the beauty in all of the beaches here, so do yourself a favor and check out this three-day trip that brings you to Rendezvous Caye and Ragga Cayes.
Sun's out, buns out. These beaches are everything you've been searching for, so it's safe to say it's time to get planning.