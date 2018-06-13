Life's a beach, so why not play in the sand? It's time to plan a beach getaway this summer if you haven't already. This time of the year is all about enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. There's only one problem, and that's finding the right kind of paradise. Everyone and their mother flocks to the beach during summer, so it can be difficult to discover hidden gems. How can you truly enjoy your surroundings if you can hardly find a spot to relax? These secluded beaches are the best place to vacation away from the crowds.

I hate to sound like a travel snob, but it's no secret that large crowds can ruin a travel experience. It's normal to feel let down when you arrive to your highly-anticipated travel destination to discover that it's overrun with people. It doesn't feel as magical when you can barely walk without bumping into others. Thanks to social media, it's hard to get "off the beaten path" these days. It's wonderful that so many people have access to more travel information, but at the same time, this means that finding those special places will take a bit more effort. Check out these beaches to escape the crowds this summer.

1 Bengali Sea Cave In Portugal World Viewers Stop on YouTube Benagil Sea Cave is waiting for you to explore its natural beauty. A local fisherman can take you to the cave, which is an adventure in itself. You'll be in complete awe once you arrive. The giant opening in the roof of the cave is what makes this spot so unique. You've gotta see it with your own eyes.

2 Whitehaven Beach In Australia Riptide Creative on YouTube White Haven beach is a long stretch of powder white sand in Whitsunday Island, Australia. According to Awesome Whitsundays, there are over 1.85 billion tons of sand on this beach. Let's just say, you'll have no problem finding a spot to relax in solitude.

3 Isla Holbox In Mexico La Francesa Te Explica on YouTube Most tourists visit Cancun and miss out on all of the beauty that Isla Holbox has to offer. This chill island is definitely under the radar, so you'll benefit from visiting sooner than later. You'll be hard pressed to locate Wi-Fi, which sounds like the ultimate idea of unplugging and relaxing.

4 Makua Beach In Hawaii John A on YouTube It's no secret that Hawaii is home to some of the best beaches on the planet. If you truly want to experience the serenity that Oahu is known for, then you should journey out to Makua Beach. You'll get to enjoy the luxury of stretching out on this white sand beach, without brushing shoulders with anyone next to you.

5 Koh Ta Kiev In Cambodia Flight Mode on YouTube There are a variety of white sand beaches on Cambodia's coast, but Koh Ta Kiev is among the most secluded. You must arrive by boat to access this slice of heaven. You'll sleep in cabanas without Wi-Fi or air conditioning to truly embrace the serenity of this place. If I could be stuck on any island, Koh Ta Kiev would be it.

6 Guludo Beach In Mozambique Jovana Milanko/Stocksy Mozambique's Guludo Beach is located in Quirmbas National Park, the biggest protected area for marine life in all of Africa, according to Guludo.com. You'll be able to immerse yourself in the local culture and the sparkling turquoise waters along the shoreline. It's likely that you'll spot elephants and lions, so make sure you have a solid camera.

7 San Blas Islands In Panama BRAYBRAYWOOWOO on YouTube The San Blas Islands in Panama are comprised of many uninhabited islands, according to Sanblas-Islands.com. You can access these beaches by boat, making it difficult for big crowds of people to visit. If you really want to get off the beaten path, you can sign up for a four-day island hopping trip that will take you to some of the most remote islands in the area.