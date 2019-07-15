Here Are The Most Exciting Prime Day Deals (Save Up To 80% Off Before They Sell Out)

Prime members have been waiting all year — but now that the best Amazon Prime Day deals are live, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the massive selection. Right this second, there are thousands of incredible items on sale for up to 80 percent off, but deals are timed and stock is limited. To ensure that you find exactly what you're looking for, we've compiled all the best Prime Day deals into one place.

(If you'd rather browse the wide selection and countless categories on your own, you can click here to shop Prime Day deals on Amazon.)

30% Off The Exploding Kittens Card Game Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition $20 $14 See On Amazon Made for up to five players (or nine when combined with a second deck), this NSFW party game has players draw cards until they come face-to-face with an exploding kitten, which kicks them out of the game. There are several ways to avoid blowing up with a kitten once it's been drawn, and the game is similar to a Russian roulette-style strategy game that's adult-oriented.

49% Off This FOREO LUNA Cleansing Brush FOREO LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush for Combination Skin $199 $100.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush takes just two minutes to thoroughly remove makeup, dirt, and oil, for your clearest complexion yet. You can get it for 49 percent off on Prime Day.

30% Off The Chi Pro Flat Iron Chi Pro Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1.25-Inch Flat Iron $156 $109 | Amazon See On Amazon The titanium-infused ceramic plates in this Chi Pro flat iron make for smooth and tug-free straightening. Thanks to its 40-second heat up, which goes up to 425 degrees in temperature, this flat iron will help you get through your hair routine faster than ever.

46% Off This 45-Lumen Clamp Flashlight Streamlight MicroStream Ultra Compact Flashlight with Clamp $30 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from anodized aircraft aluminum that's incredibly durable, this convenient flashlight makes a great addition to any emergency kit, and the polycarbonate lens is scratch-resistant. The built-in clip allows you to easily attach it to any belt or pants pocket, plus the LED bulb has a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

31% Off These Teeth-Whitening Pens Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pen (Pack of 2) $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your glow on with this two-pack of whitening pens by Blitzby. With over 100 five-star ratings and at 31 percent off on Prime Day, this kit is too good to pass up.

33% Off The Fire HD Tablet Fire HD 10 $150 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the full-HD display make it easy to watch your favorite shows and movies, but the Fire HD 10 also features an Alexa-based hands-free mode where you can pause videos, play music, display the weather, and more via voice control. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the built-in stereo speakers provide you with clear sound.

35% Off The TubShroom Drain Strainer TubShroom Tub Drain Strainer $20 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This innovative device catches all that hair before it ends down the drain. Ditch the Draino and get this catch-all solution for 13 bucks today.

74% Off New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face & Body $57 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all skin types, this mud mask is made with Dead Sea minerals that work to gently detoxify clogged pores. The added chamomile extract, jojoba oil, and vitamin A work to soothe your skin while removing excess oil, plus it even helps to reduce the size of any enlarged pores.

20% Off Lamix Magnetic Eyelashes Lamix Magnetic Eyeliner & Magnetic Lashes Pack $36 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it anti-smudge as well as waterproof, but this magnetic eyelashes pack is also great for beginners as it's incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is draw on the eyeliner, and the lashes will be attracted to it so that they're easier to put on than glue-based lashes — plus the eyeliner will even work with any brand of magnetic eyelashes you find!

32% Off The Philips Hue Smart Bulb Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with Alexa's voice control features as well as Google Assistant, this smart bulb from Philips lets you choose from 16 million colors so that it's easy to set any type of mood in your home. Installation is as easy as changing a bulb then downloading the free app, and there are no tools required.

42% Off Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (2 Pack) $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.

36% Off Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's High Rise 721 Skinny-Jeans $50 $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, Levi's 721 high rise jeans offer a sleek and comfortable fit. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab a pair of these amazing jeans for 36 percent off.

30% Off Grande Cosmetics Mascara Grande Cosmetics Mascara $25 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."

47% Off New York Biology's Apple Cider Vinegar Clay Mask Bentonine Clay Mask Infused With Organic Apple Cider Vinegar $19 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with apple cider vinegar that's great for detoxifying clogged pores, this bentonite clay mask is three times more effective than competing products that don't feature vinegar. You only have to wear this mask for up to 20 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits, plus it's also great for helping to shrink your pores.

35% Off MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 Oz $30.40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why apply foundation and sunscreen separately when you can do both at once? This convenient tinted sunscreen offers strong SPF 30 UVA-UVB sun protection along with a splash of mineral-based tint to smooth out your skin. On top of that, it has antioxidants including green tea, cranberry fruit, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C.

29% Off Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This award-winning solution will help to clear unwanted blemishes and pimples overnight, leaving your skin both healthy and glowing. Get it for 29 percent off on Prime Day.

31% Off This Dual USB Car Charger AINOPE Car Charger, 4.8A Aluminum Alloy Car Charger Dual USB Port $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to choose between devices with this multi-socket USB charger for your car. Plug in two separate devices into the slots and go! Plus, you can get this charger for only 9 bucks on Prime Day.

25% Off Mario Badescu Rosewater Spray Mario Badescu Rosewater & Aloe Herb Facial Spray $12 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with fragrant herbal extracts like rosewater, which is great for hydrating dry, tired skin, this facial spray from Mario Badescu won't ruin any makeup you're wearing, and it even works great as a toner prior to applying foundations and powders. See all Mario Badescu Prime Day deals

36% Off The Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) $309 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon This Apple Watch Series Three has an aluminum case and a black sports band — and is waterproof enough to go swimming with. You can receive calls or texts, make calls or send texts, track fitness, and set alarms with this. It even has an optical heart sensor and a GPS built right in.

50% Off 23AndMe's Best-Selling Ancestry Test 23AndMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $199 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon There's never been a better time to unlock the secrets of your ancestors and family history. Developed by scientists and medical experts, this kit includes wellness and carrier status reports.

43% Off The Lifestraw Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw $18 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel confident that you're drinking the cleanest water possible with the help of this personal water filter, which removes 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful microplastics. This one filter can provide 4,000 liters of safe and clean drinking water and is perfect for camping and hiking trips, as well as emergencies.

43% Off O'Keeffe's Cult-Favorite Foot Cream O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Cream $14 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This concentrated foot cream repairs everything from super dry skin to painful, cracked heels by creating a silky protective layer on the skin. Treat your feet for only seven bucks on Prime Day.

54% Off This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt. $130 $56 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been considering an Instant Pot, there's no better time than when it's more than half off. This best-selling model replaces nine different appliances while saving you time and effort by cooking things quickly, and with the touch of the app if you want. It even comes with 15 smart settings to make everything from slow-cooking to steaming a breeze.

60% Off The LANEIGE Lip Mask LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $30 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry, chapped lips can be difficult to mend, which is why this lip mask is formulated to help exfoliate away dead skin while you sleep. Rather than pay full price, you can get it today during Prime Day for 60 percent off!

30% Off Bose Truly Wireless Sport Headphones Bose Soundsport Truly Wireless Sport Headphones $199 $139 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they sweat- and weather-resistant, but these wireless sport headphones from Bose also last for up to 10 hours when fully charged. The built-in microphone allows you to make hands-free calls while you're wearing them, and there's even a "Find My Buds" app that allows you to find your earbuds in the event they get lost. Save over 30% on select Bose products

30% Off Core 10's Highly-Rated Yoga Leggings Core 10 Women's Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging $39 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of a soft, stretchy material, these leggings are designed with a high waist and back pocket that's big enough to fit a smartphone. Featuring a 4.5-star overall rating, they're available 11 different colors.

43% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab, 10.1-Inch $280 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this Samsung Galaxy Tablet for up to 16 hours before needing a recharge — and the 10.1-inch screen makes it the perfect choice to watch movies or Youtube videos on. It has two cameras to take photos with — and comes with a travel adapter and USB charger.

30% Off A Leave-In Smoothing Cream Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, 3.3 Fl. Oz. $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Snag this rarely discounted cult-favorite leave-in treatment and styling cream in one for restored and revitalized hair for 30 percent off on Prime Day. With a 4.4-star rating, it's customer approved for it's ability to tackle frizz and even speed up blowdrying. See all amazing beauty & personal care deals

30% Off Dyson's Best-Selling Cordless Vacuum Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum $400 $280 | Amazon See On Amazon There are vacuum cleaners and then there's this incredible vacuum cleaner system, which has a HEPA filter and comes with an impressive number of attachments that include a Flexi Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station. The stick vacuum converts to a handheld vacuum for every day cleaning jobs. See all Dyson Product Deals

30% Off Daily Ritual's Jersey Swing Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress $19 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This 95-percent rayon dress is versatile and extremely comfortable. It's easy to dress up or down, and it's currently on sale for just $13.

34% Off This Highly-Rated Keratin Renewal Spray Biolage Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray $23 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Revive color-treated, damaged, and dry hair with pro-keratin and silk in easy-to-use spray form. This favorite is 35 percent off for Prime Day, it has gotten a 4.5-star rating after more than 250 reviews.

35% Off Under Armour No Show Socks Under Armour Women's Essential 2.0 No Show Socks (6 Pairs) $20 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab a few pairs of these sweat-wicking athletic socks, because you can never have too many. This six-pack from Under Armour features a no-show design and embedded arch support. Get them in a variety of different bright and neutral colors. See all Adidas Prime Day Sales

34% Off This Micellar Cleansing Water Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $15 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove every last stitch of makeup (even stubborn waterproof mascara) with this gentle , effective micellar water cleanser. The cleaner doesn't require rinsing and is hydrating and ideal for all skin types — including sensitive skin. See all amazing beauty & personal care deals

30% Off This Daily Ritual Denim Jacket Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket $39 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other denim jackets that tend to feel stiff and crunchy, this one is stretchy and soft. Perfect for pairing with everything from black skinnies to flirty mini-dresses, it comes in three different washes.

52% Off These Renew Life Probiotics Renew Life Pro-Care Flora Probiotic Vegetarian Capsules, 30 Count $20 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a great deal on probiotics, this bottle contains 30 billion live strains of beneficial bacteria — and they don't require refrigeration. Get it now for 52 percent off.

47% Off This NeoCell Peptide Collagen Supplement NeoCell Collagen Protein Peptides for Heathy & Beautiful Skin, 14.3 Ounce $40 $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This collagen peptide supplement promotes skin health from the inside-out. It's non-GMO, unflavored, and easily mixes into your drink of choice, whether it's hot or cold.

82% Off The Echo Input Echo Input $35 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, set alarms ... choose from black or white.

30% Off This Smudge-Proof Mascara Stila Huge Extreme Lash Cruelty-Free Mascara $23 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For curl, lift, and volume, Stila's cruelty-free and nonirritating mascara has 4 stars after more than 350 reviews. Each tube of this extra-black and smudge-proof formula is 30 percent off during Prime Day.

30% Off This Color-Depositing Shampoo Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Depositing Shampoo Concentrate $35 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever shampoo features color-depositing concentrate that keeps your locks as bright and colorful as they day you left the salon. Not only that, the nourishing formula has built-in moisturizing properties so your hair won't get dry and frizzy. It comes in an 8.5-ounce bottle and is fully vegan and cruelty-free.

35% Off This Hand Cream Travel Pack L'Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis $58 $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient travel pack of cosmetics features soothing hand cream, along with a selection of 8 additional miniature skincare products. The moisturizing cream for your hands is formulated with an aromatic blend of almond and 20 percent shea butter. Among the other goodies are shea butter rose hand cream, shea butter foot cream, almond milk concentrate, verbena shower gel, and others.

72% Off This 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Set with Spinner Wheels (Set of 2) $430 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece luggage set features softside suitcases with padded tops and multi-directional spinner wheels. The soft-lined interiors are water-resistant and showcase mesh pockets to help you stay organized. As a bonus, they have easy carry handles on the sides.

30% Off This Expandable Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels in Charcoal (Set of 3) $257 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed from 100 percent polycarbonate, this ultra-durable luggage set is rugged yet stylish. It comes with three suitcases — one 20-inch carry-on piece and two larger items for checked luggage. Each one features a side-mounted TSA lock and robust, 360-degree spinner wheels.

36% This 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3) $164 $116 | Amazon See On Amazon From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.

30% Off This Faux Fur Throw Blanket Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $37 $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For luxurious lounging, you can't go wrong with this Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket, now 30 percent for Prime Day. It's sumptuously soft, available in three different neutral colors, and backed by more than 700 customer reviews.

48% Off This One-Touch Coffee Grinder New House Kitchen Blade Coffee Grinder $27 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans love this easy-to-use, one-touch blade coffee grinder for a better cup of joe every morning and at just $10 for Prime Day (almost 50 percent off), it's a steal. The stainless steel blades are dishwasher-safe and long-lasting, plus it doesn't take up a lot of counter space. No wonder it has 4.7 stars.

30% Off This Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, 3.3 Qt. $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It'd be easy to mistake this enameled cast iron skillet from Amazon Basics for a much more expensive brand, but with 4.5 stars after more than 120 reviews, customers seem to think that it does the job of cooking food evenly just as well. Plus, for Prime Day, you save 30 percent off the already stellar price.

45% Off This 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Set AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set $55 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this 18-piece knife set complete with kitchen shears, sharpener, and a wood block. Best yet, it's 45 percent off. Made of stainless steel, this pack has more than 700 reviews with 4.4 stars overall.

42% Off This Upright Vacuum Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner $599 $350 | Amazon See On Amazon This amazing vacuum has tons of incredible features, like extremely strong suction, a self-cleaning and self-adjusting head, and a swivel-ball design that easily moves in any direction. For Prime Day, you can get it for a shocking 42-percent off.

41% Off This Microfiber Duvet Cover AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Bed Set $19 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft, classy microfiber duvet is an amazing price on a normal day — but today, you can make-over a twin bed for just $11. It's wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, and comes with a matching pillow sham.

33% Off This WiFi-Enabled Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $449 $300 | Amazon See On Amazon The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features a 3-Stage Cleaning System that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can clean and schedule from anywhere.

45% Off This Gel Mattress Topper Classic Brands 12-Inch Mercer Pillow Top Cool Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Matress, Queen $453 $249 | Amazon See On Amazon This mattress combines the support of innerspring coils with the cloud-like comfort of memory foam. Reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating and say it's the best mattress they've ever owned.

43% Off These Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones $229 $159 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours). They come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone — and today they're marked down by 43 percent.

37% Off This Echo Show Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera $190 $110 | Amazon See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit allows you watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 37 percent off on Prime Day.

53% Off The Ring 3rd Generation Doorbell Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen $150 $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Get this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell for 54 percent off. It sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. You can also link it to your Alexa devices so you can hear your door ring from anywhere in your house.

30% Off The Echo Show Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen $230 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this Echo Show to make video calls, stream your favorite television and movies, and even control SMART gadgets in your house. It has 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews, so it's a definite must-buy this Prime Day.

64% Off This Echo Dot And Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug $75 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab the Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug for just $27 right now. The Dot lets you control all compatible devices with your voice (plus set reminders, play music, and access your calendar), while the plug turns any electronic into a smart electronic.

64% Off Crest 3D White Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips $70 $45 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌Whiten your teeth with this fan-favorite system, which comes with strips that you place on your teeth and a handheld device that uses light technology to further enhance the effects. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews can't stop raving.

30% Off The Braun Electric Foil Shaver Braun Series 7 Electric Foil Shaver $200 $140 | Amazon See On Amazon This waterproof electric shaver has a 4.3-star rating because it gives you a close and even shave — and is even guaranteed to last you for seven years! You can get it for 30 percent off during Prime Day.

41% Off These Gillette Razor Refill Blades Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades, 6 Refills $22 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If the Gillette Venus is your razor of choice, grab six refills for a rare 41 percent off. Each features moisture bars, three blades, and a pivoting head that hugs every curve.

56% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser Waterpik Water Flosser Aquarius Professional, WP-660 $90 $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik Water Flosser is an easy and effective way to floss because it features 10 pressure settings, seven interchangeable tips, and 90 seconds of continuous water. It's even earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance and boasts a 4.4-star Amazon rating — plus more than 14,000 reviews.

44% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 $90 $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Show 5 is marked down today by 44 percent. This Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can stay entertained, follow recipes, and make hand-free calls.

38% Off Pro Mountain Athletic Socks Pro Mountain Unisex No Show Cushion Athletic Cotton Socks (4 Pairs) $13 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of white, no-show socks — so grab this four-pack while it's just $8. Sweat-absorbing and slide-proof, they come in both men's and women's shoe sizes.

63% Off The Amazon Fire Stick Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) $40 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick turns any TV into a smart TV. It plugs into your set to allow you access to Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. Over 12,000 reviewers love it, and it's currently 60 percent off.

41% Off Wella EIMI Flexible Volumizing Spray Wella EIMI Body Crafter Flexible Volumizing Spray $20 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Shake and spray for big volume from this salon-favorite brand. Not only does this bottle (discounted at more that 40 percent off for Prime Day) add a look of fullness, it also cranks up the shine and adds a touch of control without crunchiness. Though it only has three reviews, every one has given it 5 stars. See all amazing beauty & personal care deals

34% Off Amazon Essential V-Neck T-Shirts Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $19 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For a short time only, you can get a two-pack of the perfect everyday T-shirts for under $15. Made of cotton, these are super soft, breathable, and feature a lived-in feel; choose from over 20 color and pattern combinations, including stripes, camo, polka dots, solids, and even pineapples.

32% Off Adidas Flow Sneakers Adidas Women's Questar Flow Sneakers $62 $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Get these breathable, cushioned running shoes for $41 today. The knit texture offers flexibility and ventilation, while the Cloudfoam sole means optimal support.

27% Off The Dyson Air-Purifying Fan Dyson DP04-HEPA Air Purifier and WiFi-Enabled Fan $450 $330 | Amazon See On Amazon Breathe in the cleanest air possible with this quality air purifier, which boasts a HEPA filter and 350-degree oscillation to capture all air particles around you. The high-tech purifier is connected to Wi-Fi and can even be controlled by Alexa. See all Dyson Product Deals

30% Off This Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Slim Wallet $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100 percent leather RFID-blocking wallet (which protects you from thieves trying to grab your credit card info) comes in a variety of colors and still fits a couple of cards and some cash. It has over 1,000 reviews.

40% Off The Instant Ace Blender Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender, 54 Oz. $150 $90 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not entirely accurate to call this amazing gadget just a blender because it can do so much more: including actually cook your food and keep it warm. The multipurpose blender offer four cold and four hot blending programs, with 10 blending speeds and a number of accessories like a measuring cup and straining bag. See all Instant Pot Appliances Deals

31% Off The Bose Soundlink Speaker II Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker II $129 $89 | Amazon See On Amazon Get crystal-clear sound from a compact water-resistant speaker you can take anywhere. This wireless speaker pairs with Bluetooth, provides eight hours of playtime, and comes in five colors. See other Bose product sales

42% Off Beats Solo3 Headphones Beats Solo3 Headphones $300 $140 | Amazon See On Amazon The ultimate long-lasting pair of wireless headphones with quality sound, this pair provides up to 40 hours of battery life. They boast an adjustable headband for total comfort, cushioned ear cuffs, and a number of color options.

42% Off Ancestry DNA's Ethnicity + Traits Test Ancestry DNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $119 $69 | Amazon See On Amazon With precise geographic details and an in-depth historical insight into your genetic past, this ancestry DNA test makes it easy to see exactly where your family history originates. It only takes about eight weeks for your results to be ready, and now's the perfect time to give it a try since it's 42 percent off!

35% Off The Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader $130 $85 See On Amazon Take all of your favorite books and magazines with you with this lightweight Kindle, which provides 8 GB of storage. It even has a built-in adjustable light (so you won't disturb anyone with your late-night reading).

40% Off This HP Chromebook HP 14-Inch Chromebook With Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor $300 $180 | Amazon See On Amazon Take this lightweight HP Chromebook anywhere to watch movies, play games, or get to work. Get it for 40 percent off on Prime Day.

30% Off This Apple iPad Apple WiFi-Enabled iPad $429 $299 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been holding off on buying a tablet, you can save 30 percent on a WiFi-enbaled iPad during Prime Day. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and the eight-megapixel back camera allows you to take high-quality photos no matter where you are. Save up to 40% on Apple Watches and iPads

40% Off Corsair's Wireless Gaming Headset Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Set $100 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Get more out of your gaming time with these quality wireless gaming headphones. Offering 16 hours of battery life, these headphones are compatible with PC with USB port, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Internet connection (for CUE software download).

70% Off Lavish Lash's Eyelash Growth Serum Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum $100 $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a way to lengthen and thicken your eyebrows or lashes, look no further than this enhancing brow serum. It only takes about 60 days for this serum to give your eyes a bold look, and it's formulated to be hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can also use it.

39% Off The EVOVACS Robotic Vacuum ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction $280 $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you control this convenient robot vacuum using the downloadable smartphone app, but it's also compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant so that you can control it via voice commands as well! Unlike other robot vacuums, this one can run for up to 110 minutes before it needs to recharge, plus the anti-drop and anti-collision sensors help prevent it from damaging itself.

41% Off The Ninja Countertop Blender Ninja Countertop Blender, 72 Oz. $100 $59 | Amazon See On Amazon This super powered blender chops up everything from fruit to full-sized ice cubes with 1000 watts of power. With six blades and multiple speed settings, snag this Prime Day deal and get to making smoothies ASAP.

31% Off The Instant Pot Sous Vide Circulator Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator $80 $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Sous vide is a great way to wind up with deliciously tender meat, and this sous vide from Instant Pot is available for 31 percent off on Prime Day. It can heat all the way up from 104 to 195 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the active pump system keeps the water circulating without having to rely on uneven convection currents.

24% Off Boldify Hair Growth Serum BOLDIFY 3-in-1 Biotin Hair Growth Serum $25 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get longer and stronger hair with Boldify's 3-in-1 hair boost serum. Thanks to its nourishing properties, this product helps to restore and revive damaged hair while making blowouts easier than ever.

50% Off Nature's Bounty Hair, Nails, And Skin Gels Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Extra Strength Softgels, 150 count $18 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does each pill contain Biotin, which is great for your hair, but they're also loaded with vitamin C which helps promote collagen production in your skin.

24% Off These Reusable Makeup-Remover Towels Reusable Makeup & Eyemakeup Remover Towels (4 Pack) $17 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a chemical-free way to clear the makeup off your face after a long day, try out these makeup remover towels. Each towel is incredibly soft so that it won't irritate your skin, and all you need to do is add water for them to gently remove eye shadow, foundation, lip stick, waterproof mascara, and more.

30% Off MVMT's Nova Analog Watch MVMT NOVA 38MM Women's Analog Watch $150 $105 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the dual timezone function that allows you to keep track of multiple locations at once, but this watch from MVMT is also weatherproof which means it can handle rain, as well as brief submersions under water. Save 30% on MVMT Men's and Women's Watches

42% Off Kenra Blow-Dry Spray Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $33 $18 | Amazon Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft. See On Amazon Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.

30% Off The Paul Mitchell Flat Iron Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron $125 $88 | Amazon See On Amazon This Paul Mitchell Pro Tools flat iron can be yours for 30% off its original price.