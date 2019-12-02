Amazon's Absolute Cyber Monday Deals

Savvy online shoppers know that while Black Friday is great, the best Cyber Monday deals can be just as sweet. From big ticket items like 4K TVs and KitchenAid mixers to fashion and beauty must-haves, last year's best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon ran all the way up to 80%, and you can expect the same from 2019.

Whether it's an Instant Pot or a Nintendo Switch, the Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are going fast. But with Prime shipping and easy returns you'll get it quickly — and buyer's remorse? You don't know her.

33% Off The Kasa Smart Plug Lite TP-Link HS103 Kasa Smart Plug Lite $17.99 $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn on and off fans, lamps, TVs, and more from anywhere using your smartphone with this handy gadget. The app also lets you schedule and control multiple devices at once. Plus, you can hook it up to an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device so you can use voice commands.

36% Off The Samsung Galaxy Tab Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019) $279.99 $179.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get surround sound and amazing image quality in a small package with this 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound. Lightweight and with a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, it also has 64GB of memory and a pen for easy navigation.

33% Off The 10.1-Inch Lenovo Tab Android Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” Android Tablet (32GB) $179.99 $119.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 10.1-inch HD screen this tablet is a great family friendly tech buy for Cyber Monday with a ton of great features like face recognition to unlock the tablet, the quad-core, the 2.0GHz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, and the dual Wi-Fi bands at both 2. 4 GHz and 5 GHz. This device is both powerful and user-friendly for the whole family.

35% Off The 14-Inch Lenovo Flex Convertible Laptop Lenovo Flex 14-Inch 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop $539.99 $349.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 14-inch Lenovo laptop can be turned in multiple directions, to convert it from a classic laptop to a tablet with one simple turn. The 10-point touchscreen enables you to use a stylus to draw and create straight from your laptop. With an Intel Core processor and 128 gigabytes of storage, this is one tech deal you won't want to pass up while this price lasts. See all laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets on sale.

29% Off The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Touchscreen Laptop ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 HD Touchscreen Laptop $349.99 $249.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This ASUS VivoBook functions as both a laptop and tablet, thanks to its adjustable design. You can even prop it up on itself since the keyboard doubles as a tablet stand. Even cooler, the laptop has touchscreen technology and is paper-thin; in fact, it only weighs 3 pounds

36% Off The 14-Inch HP Chromebook Laptop HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge $279.99 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon There are a lot of cool features about this laptop, but perhaps the coolest is its adjustable hinge that allows it to be rotated at an 180-degree angle. Other highlights include a TrueVision HD Camera, an anti-glare display, an eight-hour battery, and dual speakers.

37% Off The 11.6-Inch Samsung Chromebook Laptop Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6" $279.99 $176.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A great laptop at a better price, this Samsung Chromebook 3 has cool features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-reflective display, and the ability to recline at a 180-degree angle. It's lightweight, has a long-lasting battery, and for a limited time only, costs just under $200.

43% Off The 11.6-Inch Acer Chromebook Laptop Acer Chromebook 11, Celeron N3350, 11.6" HD $219.99 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Chromebook laptop was made to be extra-durable, thanks to its military-grade construction and spill-resistant keyboard. It's automatically pre-programmed with all your essential Google apps, and it even has a 180-degree hinge so you can lay it flat like a tablet.

48% Off The 11.6-Inch ASUS Chromebook Laptop ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6" $229 $119 | Amazon See On Amazon This ASUS Chromebook is lightweight and paper-thin, making it the perfect laptop for college students and travelers. Powered by Google, it boasts features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-glare display, and a 180-degree hinge so you can adjust the screen at any angle.

50% Off The 23andMe Genetic Testing Kit 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect holiday present for anyone (and a must-try if you haven't done it yet yourself), the 23andMe DNA testing kit is on sale for a whopping 50% off this Cyber Monday. Find out about your ancestors and ethnicity, and get in-depth reports about your health, allergies, carrier status, and more.

47% Off This Best-Selling Makeup Brush Set BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set $18.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling set from BESTOPE comes with 18 essential makeup brushes designed for use on your face, eyes, lips, and brows. The brushes are made of vegan-friendly, synthetic fibers and have an impressively high 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

32% Off This Exfoliating Foot Peal Mask BEA LUZ Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $17.98 $12.22 | Amazon See On Amazon Get ready for smooth, baby soft feet, because this exfoliating foot peel mask from BEA LUZ is super effective — and it comes in a two-pack. Ingredients like fruit acid and lactic acid help exfoliate and remove rough, flaky skin. The masks are designed to be worn like socks. After an hour or so, you can remove the masks, rinse your feet, and in one to two weeks the dry skin should start to magically peel right off, revealing soft skin underneath.

33% Off This TSA-Approved 3-Piece Toiletry Bag Set Lermende TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag Set (3-Pack) $15.99 $10.74 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you choose the rose gold, pink, or fully translucent version of this toiletry set from Lermende, each set comes with three TSA-approved toiletry bags. The bags are all the same size and made of transparent PVC that's both durable and waterproof. Each bag has a secure zipper and convenient carrying handle. While they're great to throw in your airplane carry-on, the bags are handy for all kinds of situations. Use them to stow small children's toys, store that massive lip balm collection, or hold your SPF at the beach.

29% Off The Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor With 4 Razor Refills Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor and 4 Razor Refills $20.99 $14.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Good razors can be pretty expensive — which is why it's smart to stock up when they go on sale. This Schick Intuition razor comes with four razor refills, so you don't need to run to the store when it's time to replace the blade. You might even be able to forgo the shaving cream with this razor set, because the blades come with built-in moisturizing strips.

28% Off St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $18 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular silk fiber lash mascara from St. Mege is perfect for thickening your lashes, adding length and volume with a single swipe. It also happens to be waterproof, hypoallergenic, and easy to remove — and it's majorly discounted for Cyber Monday.

15% Off These Compression Socks For People With Plantar Fasciitis ACTINPUT Compression Socks For Plantar Fasciitis $16.59 $14.10 | Amazon See On Amazon These compression socks from ACTINPUT provide comfortable support for anyone who's suffering from foot pain due to plantar fasciitis or other inflammation. The socks use compression technology to gently restrict your feet, reducing swelling, improving blood flow, and providing some arch support in the process. With seven socks in each pack, you can choose to wear them for extra comfort while working out, flying on an airplane, or every day of the week. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers are glad to own them — and on Cyber Monday, for less than their usual price, you can be glad to own them too.

15% Off This 128 GB Flash Drive That Can Plug Into Both USB And Lightning Ports Richwell USB Flash Drive 128GB $21.45 $18.32 | Amazon See On Amazon This Richwell flash drive is no ordinary thumb drive — it's a handy gadget that's compatible with your Android, iPhone, and laptop, making it easy to transfer photos or files between your devices. The multifunctional flash drive comes in a few pretty metallic colors and has 128 gigabytes of storage.

15% Off This Volumizing Hair Brush That Also Dries Your Hair JINRI One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $39.98 $33.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair tool from JINRI is a hybrid of a round bristle brush and blow dryer, making it easier than ever to style your wet hair at home. Amazon users with all kinds of hair (short, long, fine, thick, and everything in between) rave about the results they've received with this product, calling it "the closest thing to getting your hair done at the salon." The design features a 1.25-inch barrel with nylon bristles that allow you to safely style close to your roots. Ionic and ceramic tourmaline technology give you smooth, shiny strands, and two heat and speed settings give you options.

25% Off The TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane $20 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Got sore or tense muscles in your back, neck, or shoulders? This TriggerPoint massage tool can help. The ergonomic shape of the cane, with three massage balls to target sore spots, is ideal for athletes, people who hunch over their desks every day, or anyone whose body gets sore sometimes. Which — let's be honest — is everyone. Get it for just $15 on Cyber Monday while supplies last.