It's official: 2020 is the year of the TikTok takeover. While internet sensations like Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, and The Lopez Brothers have legit built their careers off of entertaining people through videos on the app, it's not just members of The Hype House who are getting all the attention. Here are 10 celebrity kids to follow on TikTok.

The best part of these TikTok accounts are that famous parents like Kourtney Kardashian, Courteney Cox, and Victoria Beckham often make epic cameos in their kids' videos. Some parents, like Alex Rodriguez, have not quite mastered the short video platform, but their epic fails are just as entertaining as spot-on choreography. It's the realness of these short dance clips that make TikTok so fun to watch.

Some celebs encourage their kids to express their personality and creativity on TikTok for all to see, while others, like Kim Kardashian, have been outspoken about the fact that the platform may be fun, but not yet safe enough for their children to have public accounts. While Kim admitted her oldest daughter, North, is an avid TikTok user, she's not allowed to actually post to her account.

If you're looking to brighten your day, here are the 10 celeb kid TikTok pages to follow ASAP.

1. Romeo Beckham The son of Victoria and David Beckham is well on his way to TikTok fame thanks, in part, to his mom. Romeo went viral in November 2019 when he and Victoria posted a video of them dancing to the Spice Girls' hit "Spice Up Your Life." While Victoria thought it was just a sweet bonding moment with her son, she was surprised to learn he was using it to gain more followers. "He took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, 'That'll get my numbers up,'" Victoria told Ellen DeGeneres later that month. Well played, Romeo. Go follow him at @romeob07.

2. Mason Disick Mason made his TikTok debut in January 2020 with the help of his mom, Kourtney, and YouTube star David Dobrik. The three adorably took on the Renegade challenge and Mason hasn't stopped ever since. Sadly, his account has been suspended for reasons that are currently unknown, but you can follow him at @mason_disick so you can be the first to know when his account is back in action.

3. North West North West is already an icon. Though Kim won't let her post to her own TikTok account, you can follow Kim on Instagram, where she shares their videos once in a while. It's well worth it.

4. Natasha Rodriguez While Natasha does't have her own public account (just yet), she's A-Rod's on-hand TikTok coach. Though the teen tries to get her dad to replicate the viral dance challenges, he's yet to get the hang of it. It's worth following these two at @arod13

5. Deacon Phillippe Reese Witherspoon's son is pure magic when he (attempts) to teach her how to TikTok. The mother-son duo can't help but crack up during their lessons, but also end up with some pretty epic footage. While Deacon doesn't have a public account on TikTok, it's clear he's very familiar with the platform.

6. Coco Arquette Instagram went wild in January 2019 when Cox finally joined the social media platform. Little did fans know they'd be getting some of the most entertaining videos thanks to Cox's daughter, Coco, who often teachers her mom viral TikTok dances. Follow Coco at @cocoarquette.

7. Iris Apatow David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter is absolutely brilliant on TikTok. Whether she's dancing, lip-synching, or making videos with her parents, Iris is definitely worth a follow at @irisapatow.

8. Muade Apatow Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Maude is all about TikTok, and often shows off her amazing travel adventures as well as old photos of her family. Check out her account at @maude.apatow.