It's March 8, and you know what that means: Happy International Women's Day! I'm sure you've devised a fantastic way to celebrate, but can I suggest some online shopping to show your support, too? Tons of makeup and skincare companies have stepped up to the plate to celebrate strong, beautiful women worldwide, and I'm bringing you a list of 9 beauty brands with International Women’s Day initiatives worth partaking in. A lot of the companies giving back are female-founded, which is incredible, but I tip my hat to any and all brands looking to show a little love in honor of this female-focused holiday. Most of the below sales last just through the day, though, so get shopping and justify it in the name of supporting women!

Urban Decay

On a quest to create a beauty brand with more alternative products, Sandy Lerner teamed up with David Soward, Wende Zomnir, and Patricia L. Holmes to create Urban Decay, and it's become one of the most iconic brands in the industry. To celebrate more strong women, the brand will be donating 10 percent of profits from the Vice Lipstick in shade "Backtalk" ($19, urbandecay.com) to nonprofits that support women's empowerment. The specific organizations will be selected by The Ultraviolet Edge, UD's own initiative devised to support women worldwide, which has supported charities including Women’s Global Empowerment Fund, Kakenya’s Dream, Laura’s House, and Her Justice, just to name a few.

Vice Lipstick in shade "Balktalk" $19 Urban Decay Buy Now

Ouai

Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Insta-beloved haircare brand Ouai, is proud of the company she's built, which includes a 70 percent female employee base. There's percentage of profit per product being donated to honor International Women's Day, but instead, Atkin is donating $10,000 to Women For Women, an organization that supports marginalized women living in war-affected regions. If you want to support Atkin and Ouai, pick up any of their fab products — the new Hair & Body Shine Mist ($32, theouai.com) is a personal fave.

Hair & Body Shine Mist $32 OUAI Buy Now

Olive + M

Mariska Nicholson, founder of Olive + M, had a lot on her plate when she began her company as a single mother with two children. Her passion to build a natural, olive oil-based skincare brand drove her to success, and now the brand is giving back by donating 20 percent of profits from the Olive + M Face Oil ($38, oliveandm.com) to the Jeremiah Program, where proceeds go to help working single mothers.

Face Oil $38 Olive + M Buy Now

Glotrition

Into ingestibles? Lisa Pineiro, on-air news host turned ingestible beauty brand founder, created Glotrition in an attempt to treat skin both inside and out using science-based formulas from collagen peptides to serums. The brand will be donating 50 percent of all sales to GC4Women, which funds scholarships for female entrepreneurs with big ideas like Pineiro's. If you're new to the idea of ingestible beauty treatments, consider giving the 10 Day Quick Glo ($32, glotrition) a shot to see how you like it.

10 Day Quick Glo $32 Glotrition Buy Now

Tata Harper

Tata Harper wanted to celebrate International Women's Day through her namesake company, at which female employees make up 95 percent of staff. To do this, the brand will be donating 15 percent of all website sales, not just on March 8, but all the way through March 10, to the Lipstick Angels Foundation, which offers bedside beauty and skincare services to hospital patients. If you're looking for a product rec, their best-selling Resurfacing Mask ($62, tataharper.com) is a must-have if you love a little glow.

Resurfacing Mask $62 Tata Harper Bu

Tarte

When Maureen Kelly founded Tarte, her goal was to create a cruelty-free line of fun and effective products, and she did just that. In 2017, the brand launched heart to tarte, a non-profit that supports women worldwide through various initatives. This year, they're going the extra mile and partnering with Find Your Fabulosity, a non-profit that donates lipsticks to domestic violence victims. If you want to buy your own Tarte lipstick (and maybe end up donating one to Find Your Fabulosity, too), my favorite formula and shade is the Color Splash Lipstick in "Sunkissed" ($21, tartecosmetics.com).

Color Splash Lipstick in "Sunkissed" $21 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

W3LL PEOPLE

The W3LL PEOPLE founders are two-thirds female, with Shirley Pinkson, James Walker, and Reneé Snyder, M.D., heading the all-natural makeup brand. This year, they're doing their part to celebrate International Women's Day by donating 20 percent of all website profits to the Lipstick Angels Foundation. Be sure to give their Expressionist Mascara ($22, wellpeople.com) a try if you haven't already.

Expressionist Mascara $22 W3LL PEOPLE Buy Now

The Better Skin Co.

Natalya Rachkova and Murphy D. Bishop, Il are the founders of The Better Skin Co., and the brand is giving back on International Women's Day by donating 100 percent of sales from their Mirakle Cream ($34, thebetterskinco.com) to the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU was an obvious choice for founder Rachkova, who emigrated to the US from Uzbekistan to live her dreams, and wants other women to be able to do the same.

Better Skin Mirakle Cream $34 The Better Skin Co. Buy Now

L'Occitane

Women aren't the only ones out here showing their support for International Women's Day, and I couldn't be happier about it! L'Occitane was founded by Olivier Baussan, and the company will be showing their support for women in Burkina Faso, a West African country where L'Occitane has employed over 10,000 women making shea butter for their products. In honor of IWD, 100 percent of proceeds from their Orange Blossom Solidarity Balm ($6, usa.loccitane.com) will be donated to organizations that support women in leadership.

Orange Blossom Solidarity Balm $6 L'Occitane Buy Now

Seriously, there's never been a better excuse to shop! Do your part and treat yourself to some of the above goodies in honor of International Women's Day.