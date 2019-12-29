70 Highly-Rated Products On Amazon That Are Extremely Clever & Affordable

I'll admit it — I have an addiction to shopping. And while it's not the worst problem in the world to have, my bank account isn't happy. In fact, if my bank account could talk, it would probably be calling for a lighthearted (but justifiable) intervention. In an attempt to rectify my habits, I've decided that it's in my best interest to limit my shopping to the most clever and affordable products on Amazon.

Truth be told, it's not that bad of a compromise. Instead of buying $40 delivery sushi on a Wednesday, I'll grab a produce-saving container that helps keep my vegetables fresh. That's an easy way to save myself some money over time, right? And rather than purchase yet another pair of leggings that I don't actually need, I'll put that money towards a portable espresso maker. Okay: I don't even drink coffee, but I know it'll make a great last-minute gift idea for my boyfriend — and he'll actually use it.

Finally, I can't expect you to break your bank if I'm trying to glue mine back together. So whether you're just in the mood to browse, or you're looking for a splatter guard that helps protect you from hot oil, there are tons of extremely affordable Amazon finds for you to choose from.